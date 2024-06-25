The Best of BET Award Speeches - Mary J. Blige
06/25/2024
No matter how many awards she wins, Mary J. Blige always stays humble and remembers to shout out God and her loyal fans in her acceptance speeches, including these five from the BET Awards.
Exclusive
03:26
Look Back - 2023 BET Awards with the Sistas CastBET Awards 2024
The ladies of Sistas recall their favorite moments from the 2023 BET Awards, including their fun cocktail party with fans, and look forward to Usher's big moment and more at the 2024 show.
06/25/2024
Exclusive
12:22
For the Culture - Usher: ConfessionsBET Awards 2024
Usher's diamond-certified 2004 album "Confessions" sent the R&B crooner's career into the stratosphere with hits like "Yeah!" and "Burn," music videos and BET Awards live performances.
06/25/2024
Exclusive
06:20
01:28
Durand Bernarr Auditions for Usher's BETA Lifetime Achievement TributeBET Awards 2024
Durand Bernarr Auditions for Usher's BETA Lifetime Achievement Tribute
06/24/2024
01:27
BET Awards 2024: Tems Turns up the Temperature with These Sultry VisualsBET Awards 2024
Nigerian singer and songwriter Tems continues to captivate audiences with her soulful voice and visionary creativity behind the camera.
06/21/2024
01:23
BET Awards 2024: Pen Game Vicious: 5 Songs Showcasing Muni Long's Masterful Songwriting TalentsBET Awards 2024
The veteran songwriter is set to deliver a special performance during Culture’s biggest night, airing on Sunday, June 30.
06/21/2024
01:16
Jeffrey Wright’s Best Roles: Celebrating His First BET Awards Nomination for Best ActorBET Awards 2024
The veteran actor earned 'Best Actor' nomination for his role in 'American Fiction.'
06/20/2024
01:17
BET Awards 2024: Revisiting 5 Dynamic BET Awards Host Opening PerformancesBET Awards 2024
From comedians to musicians, each host has infused the stage with their distinct flair.
06/10/2024
01:15
BET Awards 2024: Sha’Carri Richardson is Racing Towards Sports SuperstardomBET Awards 2024
The track and field star is set to take the world stage at the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
06/10/2024
Exclusive
07:05
BET Awards 2020 Lookback - 13 Looks of Amanda SealesBET Awards 2024
Check out Amanda Seales's many unique looks from the BET Awards 2020, inspired by a variety of classic trends and styles.
06/08/2024
Exclusive
07:19
BET Awards 2017 Lookback - A$AP RockyBET Awards 2024
A$AP Rocky sits down with Zainab Johnson and Chris Spencer to discuss his performance with Mary J. Blige at the BET Awards 2017, his artistic aspirations and more.
06/08/2024
Trailer
00:30
Black Culture's Biggest Night Is Bigger Than EverBET Awards 2024
Hosted by Taraji P. Henson, the BET Awards 2024 will honor Usher with the Lifetime Achievement Award and feature performances from Victoria Monét, GloRilla, Muni Long, Shaboozey and more.
06/08/2024
Exclusive
04:57
BET Awards 2011 Lookback - Patti LaBelleBET Awards 2024
Patti LaBelle reminds the crowd at the BET Awards 2011 why she's the Godmother of Soul with her dynamic performances of 1983's "Love, Need and Want You" and the iconic "Lady Marmalade."
06/06/2024
Exclusive
10:54
For the Culture - Busta RhymesBET Awards 2024
Busta Rhymes recalls his time with Leaders of the New School, his breakout feature on "Scenario," his first solo album and more as he accepts his BET Awards 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award.
06/05/2024
Exclusive
09:27
BET Awards 2023 Lookback - Best Female MomentsBET Awards 2024
Check out some of the standout women from the BET Awards 2023, including MC Lyte, Coco Jones, Latto, GloRilla, Ice Spice and more.
06/04/2024
01:14
BET Awards 2024: 5 Unforgettable BET Awards Opening Acts That Set the Stage AblazeBET Awards 2024
These performers know how to get the party started right!
06/04/2024
01:05
BET Awards 2024: 5 Tracks by Sexyy Red to Get You Hyped for Her Upcoming PerformanceBET Awards 2024
Known for her bold lyrics and unapologetic style, the "Get It Sexyy" emcee has quickly made a name for herself in the music industry.
05/30/2024
01:08
BET Awards 2024: 5 Reasons Why You Don’t Want to Miss the BET ExperienceBET Awards 2024
Get ready to immerse yourself in a world where culture, music, and entertainment collide in the most spectacular fashion imaginable!
05/30/2024
Trailer
00:30
BET Awards 2024 Will Be an Unforgettable NightBET Awards 2024
Join culture's biggest night for showstopping fashion, incredible performances, major pop culture moments and more, airing Sunday, June 30, at 8/7c on BET.
05/30/2024
