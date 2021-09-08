'RHOP's' Gizelle Bryant On How She Handles Critics And What The Reality Show Has Taught Her 08/13/2021
Gizelle got real about her biggest flaw, the last time she cried, and what she has learned new about herself throughout the series' six seasons!
01:14
Real Housewives Of Atlanta' Star Kenya Moore Files For Divorce From Marc Daly
Citing their marriage as "irretrievably broken," Moore filed the petition in May.
08/09/2021
01:26
Nick Cannon Says He Doesn’t Subscribe To The ‘Eurocentric Concept’ Of A Two-Person Relationship
Cannon, who confessed he wants "10 to 12 kids," is speaking out against recent criticism he's received for having seven kids with four mothers.
08/11/2021
01:34
Tyler Perry Gives Actress Racquel Palmer Who Paid For Billboard Lead In New Series
Despite initial criticism from Perry, actress Racquel Palmer will star in ‘All The Queens Men’ opposite of Eva Marcille.
08/11/2021
01:13
Halle Berry Says She Broke Her Ribs Filming MMA Movie
In her upcoming Netflix film 'Bruised,' the Oscar-winning actress shared that she suffered a significant injury while filming, breaking two ribs.
08/12/2021
01:21
‘Hart To Heart:’ Kevin Hart Donates $100K To Taraji P. Henson During Appearance On New Peacock Talk Show
The money will help to provide mental health resources through the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation.
08/13/2021
01:04
Porsha Williams Announces Surprising Career Change
"For the past eight years, I've worked on one of the most fun, collaborative, exciting, and best-produced shows on television," Williams wrote on Instagram.
08/12/2021
01:15
Russell Westbrook Says Kobe Bryant's Memory Will Be With Him Whenever He Wears Lakers Jersey
In his first press conference since the trade, the 32-year-old spoke about joining the team and the late Kobe Bryant.
08/12/2021
03:04
Marlon Wayans Taps Into Toxic Masculinity For Dramatic Role In Aretha Franklin Biopic ‘Respect’
The multifaceted actor plays Franklin’s first-husband and former manager Ted White.
08/12/2021
03:17
Lil Rel Howery Plays The Black Best Friend In ‘Free Guy’ But Reveals Who Owns That Title In His Real Life
Playing Buddy opposite Ryan Reynolds, the comedian talks about being the other half of a hilarious duo in this open-world video game screenplay.
08/12/2021
01:13
Kim Kardashian Says Kanye West Taught Her To Be ‘More Confident’
She credits West with teaching her to be herself, live in the moment, and be more self-assured.
08/13/2021
01:44
01:00
Former ‘Love & Hip Hop Miami’ Cast Member Arrested
Christopher “Prince Michael” Harty faces kidnapping and battery charges.
08/16/2021
01:23
Marlo Hampton Reveals The Side-Effects Of Getting A Hair Transplant On Instagram Live
'The Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ star gave fans some details about her experience.
08/17/2021
01:13
Nico Ali Walsh, Grandson of Legend Muhammad Ali, Wins Debut Boxing Match
The 21-year-old welterweight is apparently following in his famous grandfather's footsteps with a first round TKO.
08/17/2021
01:27
Gizelle Bryant Grills Dr. Wendy Osefo About Her ‘Sudden Change’ After Plastic Surgery
“Dress the way you want to dress but like what's up with the sudden change," Bryant asked during last Sunday's episode.
08/17/2021
01:28
Twitter Defends Porsha Williams After Falynn Guobadia Debuts Baby Bump With Boyfriend Jaylan Banks
Following Falynn's pregnancy news, many Twitter users defended Porsha and believe she’s been vindicated by the narrative that she broke up the Guobadia's marriage.
08/18/2021
01:08
Damon Wayans Challenges Dave Chappelle For Comedy ‘Verzuz’
“Chappelle, I’m calling him out," Wayans said, and social media is weighing in.
08/18/2021
01:01
‘Selling Tampa’ Star Sharelle Rosado Expecting Baby With Fiancé Chad Johnson
This will be Rosada's fourth and Johnson's eighth child and their first together.
08/18/2021
01:12
Amber Rose Says Boyfriend Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards Cheated On Her With At Least 12 Women
“I’m tired of getting cheated on and being embarrassed behind the scenes,” she wrote in a series of Instagram Stories on Aug. 18.
08/19/2021
01:29
CNN’s Abby Phillip And Husband Marcus Richardson Welcome First Baby, Daughter Naomi Angelina
Find out the emotional connection of the baby's name and other details of the birth!
08/19/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Are All New Tuesday
C.J. suspects Lisa is cheating on a new Tyler Perry's House of Payne, and Mr. Brown addresses maintenance issues his way on a new Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting Tuesday at 8/7c.
10/18/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The OvalWho Will Survive the Battle for Control of the Oval?
The fates of the first family and the innocent pawns caught up in their power struggle are revealed when Tyler Perry's The Oval returns for a new season, Tuesday at 9/8c.
10/07/2021
Trailer
01:00
Sisterhood Is the Cure in The Waiting Room
Two women fighting to survive find support when they need it the most in new episodes of The Waiting Room, premiering Saturday at 10/9c.
10/05/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Return in October
Family Fun Night is back with the debut of all-new episodes of Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting October 12 at 8/7c.
09/30/2021