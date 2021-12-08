‘Selling Tampa’ Star Sharelle Rosado Expecting Baby With Fiancé Chad Johnson 08/18/2021
This will be Rosada's fourth and Johnson's eighth child and their first together.
Marlon Wayans Taps Into Toxic Masculinity For Dramatic Role In Aretha Franklin Biopic ‘Respect’
The multifaceted actor plays Franklin’s first-husband and former manager Ted White.
Lil Rel Howery Plays The Black Best Friend In ‘Free Guy’ But Reveals Who Owns That Title In His Real Life
Playing Buddy opposite Ryan Reynolds, the comedian talks about being the other half of a hilarious duo in this open-world video game screenplay.
Kim Kardashian Says Kanye West Taught Her To Be ‘More Confident’
She credits West with teaching her to be herself, live in the moment, and be more self-assured.
'RHOP's' Gizelle Bryant On How She Handles Critics And What The Reality Show Has Taught Her
Gizelle got real about her biggest flaw, the last time she cried, and what she has learned new about herself throughout the series' six seasons!
Former ‘Love & Hip Hop Miami’ Cast Member Arrested
Christopher “Prince Michael” Harty faces kidnapping and battery charges.
Marlo Hampton Reveals The Side-Effects Of Getting A Hair Transplant On Instagram Live
'The Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ star gave fans some details about her experience.
Nico Ali Walsh, Grandson of Legend Muhammad Ali, Wins Debut Boxing Match
The 21-year-old welterweight is apparently following in his famous grandfather's footsteps with a first round TKO.
Gizelle Bryant Grills Dr. Wendy Osefo About Her ‘Sudden Change’ After Plastic Surgery
“Dress the way you want to dress but like what's up with the sudden change," Bryant asked during last Sunday's episode.
Twitter Defends Porsha Williams After Falynn Guobadia Debuts Baby Bump With Boyfriend Jaylan Banks
Following Falynn's pregnancy news, many Twitter users defended Porsha and believe she’s been vindicated by the narrative that she broke up the Guobadia's marriage.
Damon Wayans Challenges Dave Chappelle For Comedy ‘Verzuz’
“Chappelle, I’m calling him out," Wayans said, and social media is weighing in.
Amber Rose Says Boyfriend Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards Cheated On Her With At Least 12 Women
“I’m tired of getting cheated on and being embarrassed behind the scenes,” she wrote in a series of Instagram Stories on Aug. 18.
CNN’s Abby Phillip And Husband Marcus Richardson Welcome First Baby, Daughter Naomi Angelina
Find out the emotional connection of the baby's name and other details of the birth!
Anthony Mackie Lands Leading Role In 'Captain America 4'
Mackie is the second leading Black actor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as Chadwick Boseman playing the titular role in 2018?s "Black Panther," was the first.
Jennifer Hudson Defends 'Cats' Film: “It Is Something I Am Still Very Proud Of'
Hudson, who is currently getting rave reviews for her role as Aretha Franklin in "Respect," is addressing 2019's "Cats," a film slammed by critics.
'The Real Housewives Of Potomac' Ashley Darby Talks Her Biggest Flaw And Fan's Misconceptions About Her
Before season six 'RHOP' premiered, BET caught up with Ashley Darby who got candid about what she considers the biggest misconception viewers may have about her.
Wendy Williams Introduces Her New Boyfriend On Social Media
“My son’s 21st birthday party on the yacht in Miami was everything he wanted! Even my boyfriend,” Williams shared on Instagram.
Syesha Mercado Reunited With Infant Daughter
"We still got work to do to get 'Ra back,” Mercado said of their toddler son, who is still with Florida Child Protective Services, according to TMZ.
Kylie Jenner Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child With Travis Scott
Multiple sources have confirmed to PEOPLE that the reality star is expecting her second child with Travis Scott.
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II And Teyonah Parris Explain How Their Reimagined New Film ‘Candyman’ Mirrors Real Life
The two actors talk to BET.com about why this fresh take on the blood-chilling classic is more frightening than previous versions.
08/24/2021
