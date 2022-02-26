Terror Fabulous and Nadine Sutherland - "Action"
02/26/2022

Nadine Sutherland joins Terror Fabulous on DJ Cassidy's Pass The Mic: BET Afterparty 2022 for a performance of "Action."

Watching

Performance
01:30

DJ Cassidy's Pass The Mic: BET Afterparty 2022
Shaggy and Rayvon - "Angel"

Shaggy and Rayvon perform their 2001 collab "Angel" for DJ Cassidy's Pass The Mic: BET Afterparty 2022.
02/26/2022
Performance
01:33

DJ Cassidy's Pass The Mic: BET Afterparty 2022
UB40 - "Red Red Wine"

UB40 performs their classic "Red Red Wine" on DJ Cassidy's Pass The Mic: BET Afterparty 2022.
02/26/2022
Performance
00:52

DJ Cassidy's Pass The Mic: BET Afterparty 2022
Maxi Priest - "Close to You"

Maxi Priest joins DJ Cassidy's Pass The Mic: BET Afterparty 2022 to sing his sensual R&B jam "Close to You."
02/26/2022
Performance
01:22

DJ Cassidy's Pass The Mic: BET Afterparty 2022
Musical Youth - "Pass the Dutchie"

The members of Musical Youth join DJ Cassidy's Pass The Mic: BET Afterparty 2022 to perform their tune "Pass the Dutchie."
02/26/2022
Performance
00:40

DJ Cassidy's Pass The Mic: BET Afterparty 2022
Sister Nancy - "Bam Bam"

Sister Nancy performs her classic reggae groove "Bam Bam" on DJ Cassidy's Pass The Mic: BET Afterparty 2022.
02/26/2022
Performance
00:55

DJ Cassidy's Pass The Mic: BET Afterparty 2022
Barrington Levy - "Here I Come"

Barrington Levy hops on DJ Cassidy's Pass The Mic: BET Afterparty 2022 to perform his 1985 hit "Here I Come."
02/26/2022
Performance
01:07

DJ Cassidy's Pass The Mic: BET Afterparty 2022
Junior Reid - "One Blood"

Junior Reid performs "One Blood" during DJ Cassidy's Pass The Mic: BET Afterparty 2022.
02/26/2022
Performance
00:56

DJ Cassidy's Pass The Mic: BET Afterparty 2022
Super Cat - "Ghetto Red Hot"

DJ Cassidy taps Super Cat for a performance of his song "Ghetto Red Hot."
02/26/2022
Performance
01:07

DJ Cassidy's Pass The Mic: BET Afterparty 2022
Ini Kamoze - "Here Comes the Hotstepper"

DJ Cassidy welcomes Ini Kamoze to sing "Here Comes the Hotstepper" on DJ Cassidy's Pass The Mic: BET Afterparty 2022.
02/26/2022
Performance
00:54

DJ Cassidy's Pass The Mic: BET Afterparty 2022
Snow - "Informer"

Snow performs his blazing-fast vocal showcase "Informer" on DJ Cassidy's Pass The Mic: BET Afterparty 2022.
02/26/2022
Performance
00:52

DJ Cassidy's Pass The Mic: BET Afterparty 2022
Li'l Vicious and Doug E. Fresh - "Freaks"

Doug E. Fresh hops on the beat with Li'l Vicious for a fresh performance of "Freaks."
02/26/2022
Performance
00:34

DJ Cassidy's Pass The Mic: BET Afterparty 2022
Patra - "Romantic Call"

Patra lets loose with a performance of her song "Romantic Call" on DJ Cassidy's Pass The Mic: BET Afterparty 2022.
02/26/2022
Performance
00:31

DJ Cassidy's Pass The Mic: BET Afterparty 2022
Terror Fabulous and Nadine Sutherland - "Action"

Nadine Sutherland joins Terror Fabulous on DJ Cassidy's Pass The Mic: BET Afterparty 2022 for a performance of "Action."
02/26/2022
Performance
00:36

DJ Cassidy's Pass The Mic: BET Afterparty 2022
Kevin Lyttle - "Turn Me On"

DJ Cassidy turns the spotlight on Kevin Lyttle for a performance of his song "Turn Me On."
02/26/2022
Performance
01:01

DJ Cassidy's Pass The Mic: BET Afterparty 2022
Tanto Metro and Devonte - "Everyone Falls in Love"

Tanto Metro and Devonte unite for a performance of their song "Everyone Falls in Love" on DJ Cassidy's Pass The Mic: BET Afterparty 2022.
02/26/2022
Performance
01:03

DJ Cassidy's Pass The Mic: BET Afterparty 2022
Chaka Demus and Pliers - "Murder She Wrote"

Chaka Demus and Pliers perform their song "Murder She Wrote" on DJ Cassidy's Pass The Mic: BET Afterparty 2022.
02/26/2022
Exclusive
15:15

DJ Cassidy's Pass The Mic: BET Afterparty 2022
Look Back & React - Big Daddy Kane

Big Daddy Kane watches a compilation of highlights from DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic and reacts to performances from SWV, Jadakiss, Melle Mel, Carl Thomas, Ashanti, Debbie Harry and more.
02/23/2022
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30

BET Stellar Awards 2022
Don't Miss the Stellar Awards 2022!

Join Jekalyn Carr and Kierra Sheard-Kelly as they host a celebration of the brightest stars in gospel, featuring electrifying performances and exciting special guests.
07/29/2022
Trailer
02:00

One Mom Stops at Nothing in The Ghost and the House of Truth

A mother sets out on an intense search with the local police to find her missing daughter in The Ghost and the House of Truth, now streaming on BET+.
07/29/2022
Trailer
00:30

Black Women Building Empires on About Her Business

From orthodontists to fitness experts, Black women entrepreneurs and their successful businesses take the spotlight on the new season of About Her Business, premiering August 6 at 10/9c.
07/28/2022
Trailer
01:35

It's a Season of Healing on The Ms. Pat Show

Pat tries to deal with her past and focus more on her family on Season 2 of The Ms. Pat Show, streaming August 11 on BET+.
07/28/2022
Trailer
01:30

It's Duncan vs. Duncan on Carl Weber's The Family Business

The Duncans' loyalties to their allies and to one another are tested as old rivalries explode into chaos on the new season of Carl Weber's The Family Business, now streaming on BET+.
07/28/2022