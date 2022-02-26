Kevin Lyttle - "Turn Me On" 02/26/2022
DJ Cassidy's Pass The Mic: BET Afterparty 2022Shaggy and Rayvon - "Angel"
Shaggy and Rayvon perform their 2001 collab "Angel" for DJ Cassidy's Pass The Mic: BET Afterparty 2022.
02/26/2022
Performance
01:33
DJ Cassidy's Pass The Mic: BET Afterparty 2022UB40 - "Red Red Wine"
UB40 performs their classic "Red Red Wine" on DJ Cassidy's Pass The Mic: BET Afterparty 2022.
02/26/2022
Performance
00:52
DJ Cassidy's Pass The Mic: BET Afterparty 2022Maxi Priest - "Close to You"
Maxi Priest joins DJ Cassidy's Pass The Mic: BET Afterparty 2022 to sing his sensual R&B jam "Close to You."
02/26/2022
Performance
01:22
DJ Cassidy's Pass The Mic: BET Afterparty 2022Musical Youth - "Pass the Dutchie"
The members of Musical Youth join DJ Cassidy's Pass The Mic: BET Afterparty 2022 to perform their tune "Pass the Dutchie."
02/26/2022
Performance
00:40
DJ Cassidy's Pass The Mic: BET Afterparty 2022Sister Nancy - "Bam Bam"
Sister Nancy performs her classic reggae groove "Bam Bam" on DJ Cassidy's Pass The Mic: BET Afterparty 2022.
02/26/2022
Performance
00:55
DJ Cassidy's Pass The Mic: BET Afterparty 2022Barrington Levy - "Here I Come"
Barrington Levy hops on DJ Cassidy's Pass The Mic: BET Afterparty 2022 to perform his 1985 hit "Here I Come."
02/26/2022
Performance
01:07
DJ Cassidy's Pass The Mic: BET Afterparty 2022Junior Reid - "One Blood"
Junior Reid performs "One Blood" during DJ Cassidy's Pass The Mic: BET Afterparty 2022.
02/26/2022
Performance
00:56
DJ Cassidy's Pass The Mic: BET Afterparty 2022Super Cat - "Ghetto Red Hot"
DJ Cassidy taps Super Cat for a performance of his song "Ghetto Red Hot."
02/26/2022
Performance
01:07
DJ Cassidy's Pass The Mic: BET Afterparty 2022Ini Kamoze - "Here Comes the Hotstepper"
DJ Cassidy welcomes Ini Kamoze to sing "Here Comes the Hotstepper" on DJ Cassidy's Pass The Mic: BET Afterparty 2022.
02/26/2022
Performance
00:54
DJ Cassidy's Pass The Mic: BET Afterparty 2022Snow - "Informer"
Snow performs his blazing-fast vocal showcase "Informer" on DJ Cassidy's Pass The Mic: BET Afterparty 2022.
02/26/2022
Performance
00:52
DJ Cassidy's Pass The Mic: BET Afterparty 2022Li'l Vicious and Doug E. Fresh - "Freaks"
Doug E. Fresh hops on the beat with Li'l Vicious for a fresh performance of "Freaks."
02/26/2022
Performance
00:34
DJ Cassidy's Pass The Mic: BET Afterparty 2022Patra - "Romantic Call"
Patra lets loose with a performance of her song "Romantic Call" on DJ Cassidy's Pass The Mic: BET Afterparty 2022.
02/26/2022
Performance
00:31
DJ Cassidy's Pass The Mic: BET Afterparty 2022Terror Fabulous and Nadine Sutherland - "Action"
Nadine Sutherland joins Terror Fabulous on DJ Cassidy's Pass The Mic: BET Afterparty 2022 for a performance of "Action."
02/26/2022
Performance
00:36
DJ Cassidy's Pass The Mic: BET Afterparty 2022Tanto Metro and Devonte - "Everyone Falls in Love"
Tanto Metro and Devonte unite for a performance of their song "Everyone Falls in Love" on DJ Cassidy's Pass The Mic: BET Afterparty 2022.
02/26/2022
Performance
01:03
DJ Cassidy's Pass The Mic: BET Afterparty 2022Chaka Demus and Pliers - "Murder She Wrote"
Chaka Demus and Pliers perform their song "Murder She Wrote" on DJ Cassidy's Pass The Mic: BET Afterparty 2022.
02/26/2022
