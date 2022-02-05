Wendy Williams Parties It Up At Cardi B's MET Gala After Party 05/04/2022
The talk show host is back and looking better than ever!
Watching
05:50
'Killing It:' Craig Robinson Has The Perfect Recipe For A Killer Improv In His New Show
The actor and comedian is pulling out all of his tricks in new comedy series available only on Peacock.
05/02/2022
01:11
Why Lamar Odom Is Sporting A New Kobe Bryant Tattoo
"When I was in the ‘CBB’ house I dreamed [of] him four or five times. They were really vivid and easy to remember because he was talking to me in the dreams," Odom said.
05/02/2022
01:02
'Little Women: Atlanta' Star Ms. Juicy's Family Updates Fans On Her Condition
"The family is thankful for all the prayers and are asking for you to respect their privacy at this time."
05/02/2022
01:03
Rihanna Stans For A$AP Rocky Just Weeks Away From Giving Birth
She was videoed backstage as he performed Saturday (Apr. 30) in California at the Smokers Club Festival.
05/02/2022
01:12
Magic Johnson Says Dr. Fauci Helped Him After HIV Diagnosis
The physician-scientist and immunologist has advised seven Presidents on HIV/AIDS and other health issues.
05/03/2022
01:34
2022 MET Gala: See The Best Dressed Stars Walking The Red Carpet!
From Kerry Washington to Lori Harvey to Megan Thee Stallion, these stars understood the assignment!
05/03/2022
01:00
Rapper Rod Wave Arrested On Battery Charges
He was taken into custody on May 2 for battery by strangulation, a third-degree felony that carries a maximum sentence of five years.
05/03/2022
01:01
'The Best Man: The Final Chapters' Adds These Actors To The Series!
In an interview with BET.com, Taye Diggs shared the series will have "some makeups and some breakups."
05/03/2022
01:00
Autopsy Shows Fentanyl Overdose Killed Rookie San Jose Police Officer De'Jon Packer
He's remembered as a well-liked officer and college football star, but his death leaves unanswered questions.
05/03/2022
01:06
2022 MET Gala: An Interview With Cardi B's Hairstylist Tokyo Stylez On Her Iconic 90s Updo
“We didn't decide on the hairstyle we were going to do until hours before we actually started glam,” Tokyo shared with BET Lifestyle exclusively.
05/04/2022
01:01
Wendy Williams Parties It Up At Cardi B's MET Gala After Party
The talk show host is back and looking better than ever!
05/04/2022
01:13
FKA Twigs Trial Date Set For Lawsuit Against Shia LaBeouf
“He’d wake me up to tell me I was disgusting, that I was vile. It’s a tactic that a lot of abusers use," the singer told Gayle King in an interview.
05/04/2022
01:12
The Kardashians Win Big In Blac Chyna's $100 Million Defamation Trial
After two days of deliberations, the jury did find that the Kardashians "often acted in bad faith on the issues brought up in the case."
05/04/2022
01:11
SZA Clears Up Who She Was Talking About On 'I Hate U'
"I swear to God if I didn't accidentally fall in love [with] music.. I would NEVER EVER COME OUTSIDE," she tweeted.
05/05/2022
01:33
Red Table Talk: Cheslie Kryst's Mom Shares Daughter's Heartbreaking Final Message She Received Before Her Death
"First I'm sorry, by the time you get this I won't be alive anymore...," Cheslie wrote in a text to her mom.
05/05/2022
01:05
Brittney Griner Is Being Wrongfully Detained, According To The U.S. Government
Griner's agent, Lindsay Kagawa Colas, said, "Brittney has been detained for 75 days and our expectation is that the White House do whatever is necessary to bring her home."
05/05/2022
01:05
Tisha Campbell Reclaims Her Maiden Name Immediately After Receiving Her Official Divorce Decree
Campbell and Duane Martin, who were together for more than two decades, finalized their split in Dec. 2020.
05/06/2022
01:11
BET Awards 2022: Powerhouse Entertainer Taraji P. Henson Returns As Host
The 2022 BET Awards return live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on June 26!
05/07/2022
01:20
Brittany Renner Admits That She Ignored 'Red Flags' When Getting Into Relationship With PJ Washington
"Number one was believing in untapped potential that never materialized. It never happened," Renner said.
05/09/2022
01:13
Romeo Miller Reveals Why He Received 'Hate Mail' From Fans After Becoming A Dad: ‘I Have Lost A Lot Of Fans’
"A lot of females sent me hate mail when I had my daughter because a lot of people felt like it was supposed to be them," he explained.
05/09/2022
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
It's More Than Just a Bad Date in Hello
While out on a New Year's Eve date, one woman's dream guy becomes a living nightmare in Hello, streaming September 22 on BET+.
09/16/2022
Trailer
01:00
Tyler Perry's Zatima Is Coming to BET+
A romance that started on Tyler Perry's Sistas faces new challenges as Zac and Fatima try to move their relationship forward on Tyler Perry's Zatima, streaming September 22 only on BET+.
09/16/2022
Trailer
01:00
Welcome to the Black Hamptons
New money and old money battle it out for social power only to find out their town might not be big enough for everyone on Carl Weber's The Black Hamptons, now streaming on BET+.
08/25/2022
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The OvalS3 Fall Back in Love with The Oval and Sistas This October
From shady politicians in Washington to troublemaking friends in Atlanta, The Oval and Sistas will bring all the twists and turns you love when both series return to BET in October.
08/19/2022