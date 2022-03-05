Brittany Renner Admits That She Ignored 'Red Flags' When Getting Into Relationship With PJ Washington 05/09/2022
"Number one was believing in untapped potential that never materialized. It never happened," Renner said.
Watching
01:00
Autopsy Shows Fentanyl Overdose Killed Rookie San Jose Police Officer De'Jon Packer
He's remembered as a well-liked officer and college football star, but his death leaves unanswered questions.
05/03/2022
01:06
2022 MET Gala: An Interview With Cardi B's Hairstylist Tokyo Stylez On Her Iconic 90s Updo
“We didn't decide on the hairstyle we were going to do until hours before we actually started glam,” Tokyo shared with BET Lifestyle exclusively.
05/04/2022
01:01
Wendy Williams Parties It Up At Cardi B's MET Gala After Party
The talk show host is back and looking better than ever!
05/04/2022
01:13
FKA Twigs Trial Date Set For Lawsuit Against Shia LaBeouf
“He’d wake me up to tell me I was disgusting, that I was vile. It’s a tactic that a lot of abusers use," the singer told Gayle King in an interview.
05/04/2022
01:12
The Kardashians Win Big In Blac Chyna's $100 Million Defamation Trial
After two days of deliberations, the jury did find that the Kardashians "often acted in bad faith on the issues brought up in the case."
05/04/2022
01:11
SZA Clears Up Who She Was Talking About On 'I Hate U'
"I swear to God if I didn't accidentally fall in love [with] music.. I would NEVER EVER COME OUTSIDE," she tweeted.
05/05/2022
01:33
Red Table Talk: Cheslie Kryst's Mom Shares Daughter's Heartbreaking Final Message She Received Before Her Death
"First I'm sorry, by the time you get this I won't be alive anymore...," Cheslie wrote in a text to her mom.
05/05/2022
01:05
Brittney Griner Is Being Wrongfully Detained, According To The U.S. Government
Griner's agent, Lindsay Kagawa Colas, said, "Brittney has been detained for 75 days and our expectation is that the White House do whatever is necessary to bring her home."
05/05/2022
01:05
Tisha Campbell Reclaims Her Maiden Name Immediately After Receiving Her Official Divorce Decree
Campbell and Duane Martin, who were together for more than two decades, finalized their split in Dec. 2020.
05/06/2022
01:11
BET Awards 2022: Powerhouse Entertainer Taraji P. Henson Returns As Host
The 2022 BET Awards return live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on June 26!
05/07/2022
01:20
Brittany Renner Admits That She Ignored 'Red Flags' When Getting Into Relationship With PJ Washington
"Number one was believing in untapped potential that never materialized. It never happened," Renner said.
05/09/2022
01:13
Romeo Miller Reveals Why He Received 'Hate Mail' From Fans After Becoming A Dad: ‘I Have Lost A Lot Of Fans’
"A lot of females sent me hate mail when I had my daughter because a lot of people felt like it was supposed to be them," he explained.
05/09/2022
01:15
La La Anthony Opens Up About Divorce And Co-Parenting With Carmelo Anthony
La La and the Los Angeles Lakers' baller had been married for 11 years before the actress filed for divorce last summer.
05/09/2022
01:09
Dr. Dre Lost $200 Million From His Apple Beats Deal From Social Media Video, New Book Reveals
The deal was initially said to be $3.2 billion, but a premature announcement breached the confidentiality agreement.
05/09/2022
01:18
Anthony Anderson Graduates From The Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts At Howard University
"Words can't begin to describe the emotional roller coaster I'm on right now. It's literally been 30 years in the making," the actor wrote on Instagram.
05/10/2022
01:01
Blac Chyna Under Criminal Investigation For Allegedly Assaulting A Woman
The alleged victim claims the reality star damaged her phone and kicked her in the stomach.
05/10/2022
01:26
Yung Joc Arrested, Charged With Child Abandonment
The rapper addressed the arrest on the Streetz Morning Takeover radio show.
05/10/2022
01:05
BET Awards 2022 'The Prelude:' 5 Fabulous Style Moments With Anderson .Paak
We could all learn a few fashion pointers from the "Fly As Me" singer.
05/10/2022
01:07
Georgia Sheriff Charged With Groping TV's Judge Glenda Hatchett At Public Function
Thomas Brown, a former DeKalb County sheriff, says he witnessed Sheriff Kris Coody's "hand go down on her left breast."
05/11/2022
01:00
'Little Women: Atlanta' Ms. Juicy Suffered Stroke, Released From ICU
The 50-year-old "wants everyone to know she is fighting and ready to go home," TMZ notes.
05/11/2022
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
It's More Than Just a Bad Date in Hello
While out on a New Year's Eve date, one woman's dream guy becomes a living nightmare in Hello, streaming September 22 on BET+.
09/16/2022
Trailer
01:00
Tyler Perry's Zatima Is Coming to BET+
A romance that started on Tyler Perry's Sistas faces new challenges as Zac and Fatima try to move their relationship forward on Tyler Perry's Zatima, streaming September 22 only on BET+.
09/16/2022
Trailer
01:00
Welcome to the Black Hamptons
New money and old money battle it out for social power only to find out their town might not be big enough for everyone on Carl Weber's The Black Hamptons, now streaming on BET+.
08/25/2022
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The OvalS3 Fall Back in Love with The Oval and Sistas This October
From shady politicians in Washington to troublemaking friends in Atlanta, The Oval and Sistas will bring all the twists and turns you love when both series return to BET in October.
08/19/2022