Soul Train Awards 2022: Get Familiar with the Musical Stylings of Nominee Coco Jones
11/01/2022
The 2022 Soul Train Awards premieres on Nov. 27!
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Watching
01:05
Anita Baker Announces First National Tour In 28 Years
The legendary soulful singer’s 2023 tour will be the first since she won back the rights to her masters.
11/11/2022
01:03
Drake And 21 Savage Announce Collab Album ‘Her Loss’
In 2016, they released “Sneakin,” in 2020, “Knife Talk,” and in 2021, they met up again on “Knife Talk.”
10/24/2022
01:06
Jordin Sparks Wants This R&B Singer To Join 'Dancing With The Stars'
“It would be amazing,” the ‘American Idol’ alum said.
11/03/2022
01:06
Lionel Richie Is Officially Inducted Into The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
The Grammy award-winning artist performed a medley of hits and gave a powerful speech on Nov. 5.
11/08/2022
01:11
Maxwell Is Showing Off His “Megan Knees” In A New Viral Video
The R&B crooner has been getting low around the country on his 25-date tour, Maxwell: The Night Tour.
10/26/2022
01:03
Rihanna Returns To Music With A New Record After A Six-Year Hiatus
“Lift Me Up” is the lead single for the 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' soundtrack.
10/27/2022
01:16
Soul Train Awards 2022: 3 Things To Know About TDE’s R&B Princess SZA
The New Jersey native is in the running for two awards, including Best R&B/Soul Female Artist.
11/02/2022
01:10
Soul Train Awards 2022: 3 Times The 70s Called And Silk Sonic Answered
The duo never met a butterfly collar they didn't love!
10/24/2022
01:06
Soul Train Awards 2022: Ari Lennox Gives Good Glam
Whether on stage or at an event, Ari Lennox applies pressure with her style.
10/25/2022
01:24
Soul Train Awards 2022: Best Gospel/Inspiration Nominees Have a Style Of Their Own
These artists are spiritual and love fashion.
11/04/2022
01:16
Soul Train Awards 2022: Chaka Khan Through The Years
The ten-time Grammy Award winner's signature style spans over five decades.
11/03/2022
01:23
Soul Train Awards 2022: Charlie Wilson Masters the Sound of Soul with These Classic Records
Wilson is nominated for two Soul Train Awards 2022, including "Best R&B/ Soul Male Artist" and "Certified Soul Award."
10/28/2022
01:25
Soul Train Awards 2022: Get Familiar with the Musical Stylings of Nominee Coco Jones
Coco Jones got her start on Disney.
11/01/2022
01:49
Soul Train Awards 2022: Get To Know Soul Cypher Performer Alex Vaughn
See the rising star perform in her first-ever Soul Train Awards cypher on Nov. 26.
11/16/2022
01:07
Soul Train Awards 2022: Jazmine Sullivan Isn't Afraid To Put Colorful Fashion on Display
When it comes to performances, Jazmine's outfits touch every color of the rainbow.
10/26/2022
01:24
Soul Train Awards 2022: Mary J. Blige Brings All the Elements of Hip Hop and R&B in These Classic Tracks
The singer leads this year’s ceremony with seven nominations.
10/31/2022
01:19
Soul Train Awards 2022: Morris Day & The Time To Receive The 'Legend' Award
The 2022 Soul Train Awards premieres on Nov. 27!
11/08/2022
01:03
Soul Train Awards 2022: Nominee Muni Long Loves Fashion
When it comes to fashion, the singer/songwriter shows more is more.
11/04/2022
01:23
Soul Train Awards 2022: T-Pain’s Hooks Are Unmatched in These Memorable Hits
The 2022 Soul Train Awards premieres on Nov. 27!
11/07/2022
01:22
Soul Train Awards 2022: Who is Deon Cole? Get to Know This Year’s Host
The comedian and actor is best known for his appearance on the hit series Black-ish.’
10/25/2022
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