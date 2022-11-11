Soul Train Awards 2022: Get Familiar with the Musical Stylings of Nominee Coco Jones

11/01/2022

The 2022 Soul Train Awards premieres on Nov. 27!

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01:05

Anita Baker Announces First National Tour In 28 Years

The legendary soulful singer’s 2023 tour will be the first since she won back the rights to her masters.
11/11/2022
01:03

Drake And 21 Savage Announce Collab Album ‘Her Loss’

In 2016, they released “Sneakin,” in 2020, “Knife Talk,” and in 2021, they met up again on “Knife Talk.”
10/24/2022
01:06

Jordin Sparks Wants This R&B Singer To Join 'Dancing With The Stars'

“It would be amazing,” the ‘American Idol’ alum said.
11/03/2022
01:06

Lionel Richie Is Officially Inducted Into The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

The Grammy award-winning artist performed a medley of hits and gave a powerful speech on Nov. 5.
11/08/2022
01:11

Maxwell Is Showing Off His “Megan Knees” In A New Viral Video

The R&B crooner has been getting low around the country on his 25-date tour, Maxwell: The Night Tour.
10/26/2022
01:03

Rihanna Returns To Music With A New Record After A Six-Year Hiatus

“Lift Me Up” is the lead single for the 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' soundtrack.
10/27/2022
01:16

Soul Train Awards 2022: 3 Things To Know About TDE’s R&B Princess SZA

The New Jersey native is in the running for two awards, including Best R&B/Soul Female Artist.
11/02/2022
01:10

Soul Train Awards 2022: 3 Times The 70s Called And Silk Sonic Answered

The duo never met a butterfly collar they didn't love!
10/24/2022
01:06

Soul Train Awards 2022: Ari Lennox Gives Good Glam

Whether on stage or at an event, Ari Lennox applies pressure with her style.
10/25/2022
01:24

Soul Train Awards 2022: Best Gospel/Inspiration Nominees Have a Style Of Their Own

These artists are spiritual and love fashion.
11/04/2022
01:16

Soul Train Awards 2022: Chaka Khan Through The Years

The ten-time Grammy Award winner's signature style spans over five decades.
11/03/2022
01:23

Soul Train Awards 2022: Charlie Wilson Masters the Sound of Soul with These Classic Records

Wilson is nominated for two Soul Train Awards 2022, including "Best R&B/ Soul Male Artist" and "Certified Soul Award."
10/28/2022
01:25

Soul Train Awards 2022: Get Familiar with the Musical Stylings of Nominee Coco Jones

Coco Jones got her start on Disney.
11/01/2022
01:49

Soul Train Awards 2022: Get To Know Soul Cypher Performer Alex Vaughn

See the rising star perform in her first-ever Soul Train Awards cypher on Nov. 26.
11/16/2022
01:07

Soul Train Awards 2022: Jazmine Sullivan Isn't Afraid To Put Colorful Fashion on Display

When it comes to performances, Jazmine's outfits touch every color of the rainbow.
10/26/2022
01:24

Soul Train Awards 2022: Mary J. Blige Brings All the Elements of Hip Hop and R&B in These Classic Tracks

The singer leads this year’s ceremony with seven nominations.
10/31/2022
01:19

Soul Train Awards 2022: Morris Day & The Time To Receive The 'Legend' Award

The 2022 Soul Train Awards premieres on Nov. 27!
11/08/2022
01:03

Soul Train Awards 2022: Nominee Muni Long Loves Fashion

When it comes to fashion, the singer/songwriter shows more is more.
11/04/2022
01:23

Soul Train Awards 2022: T-Pain’s Hooks Are Unmatched in These Memorable Hits

The 2022 Soul Train Awards premieres on Nov. 27!
11/07/2022
01:22

Soul Train Awards 2022: Who is Deon Cole? Get to Know This Year’s Host

The comedian and actor is best known for his appearance on the hit series Black-ish.’
10/25/2022
01:07

Steve Lacy Says He’s Not Sorry For Smashing Fan’s Disposable Camera On Stage

“I am human,” he said in an Instagram post addressing the issue.
10/27/2022
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