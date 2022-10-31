Anita Baker Announces First National Tour In 28 Years
11/11/2022
See which cities she will visit!
Anita Baker Announces First National Tour In 28 Years
The legendary soulful singer’s 2023 tour will be the first since she won back the rights to her masters.
11/11/2022
