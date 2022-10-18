Soul Train Awards 2022: Jazmine Sullivan Isn't Afraid To Put Colorful Fashion on Display 10/26/2022
When it comes to performances, Jazmine's outfits touch every color of the rainbow.
Watching
01:07
Haitian Musician Mikaben Passes Away After Collapsing On Stage During A Performance In Paris
The cause of death is still unknown; he was 41.
10/18/2022
01:14
Megan Thee Stallion To Take A Mini Hiatus
The Houston Hottie shared a tweet on her social media that she will be taking a break.
10/18/2022
01:15
Big Sean Steps In To Give YK Osiris Love And Advice After Recent Suicide Scare
Osiris posted a cryptic video earlier this week, alluding to suicide.
10/21/2022
01:20
K-Pop Star Crush Says Not High-Fiving Black Fans Was A 'Misunderstanding'
Critics say the exchange highlights K-pop’s uneasy relationship with Black culture.
10/21/2022
01:17
'Good Morning Gorgeous' Tour: Queen Naija, Ella Mai and Mary J. Blige Gives Fans Life!
Concert-goers couldn't get enough of these ladies, who performed their fan-favorites with style!
10/24/2022
01:03
Drake And 21 Savage Announce Collab Album ‘Her Loss’
In 2016, they released “Sneakin,” in 2020, “Knife Talk,” and in 2021, they met up again on “Knife Talk.”
10/24/2022
01:10
Soul Train Awards 2022: 3 Times The 70s Called And Silk Sonic Answered
The duo never met a butterfly collar they didn't love!
10/24/2022
01:22
Soul Train Awards 2022: Who is Deon Cole? Get to Know This Year’s Host
The comedian and actor is best known for his appearance on the hit series Black-ish.’
10/25/2022
01:06
Soul Train Awards 2022: Ari Lennox Gives Good Glam
Whether on stage or at an event, Ari Lennox applies pressure with her style.
10/25/2022
01:11
Maxwell Is Showing Off His “Megan Knees” In A New Viral Video
The R&B crooner has been getting low around the country on his 25-date tour, Maxwell: The Night Tour.
10/26/2022
01:07
Soul Train Awards 2022: Jazmine Sullivan Isn't Afraid To Put Colorful Fashion on Display
When it comes to performances, Jazmine's outfits touch every color of the rainbow.
10/26/2022
01:03
Rihanna Returns To Music With A New Record After A Six-Year Hiatus
“Lift Me Up” is the lead single for the 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' soundtrack.
10/27/2022
01:07
Steve Lacy Says He’s Not Sorry For Smashing Fan’s Disposable Camera On Stage
“I am human,” he said in an Instagram post addressing the issue.
10/27/2022
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The OvalS4 The Franklins Continue Their Pursuit of Power on The Oval
Hunter and Victoria Franklin make moves to keep their grip on the White House when Tyler Perry's The Oval returns to BET with new episodes on Tuesdays at 9/8c.
10/11/2022
Trailer
00:30
You Can Always Count on Your Bruh
When life gets hard and romances go wrong, these four best friends lean on each other for support on Tyler Perry's Bruh, airing Tuesdays at 11/10c on BET.
10/11/2022
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS3 Wednesdays Are for Family Fun Night
Beginning Wednesday, October 12 at 7/6c, Family Fun Night returns with The Neighborhood, followed by all-new episodes of Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Tyler Perry's Assisted Living.
10/05/2022
Trailer
00:30
Chaos Reigns on Season 2 of Ruthless
Exposed secrets and escape plans abound among the Rakudushi cult on Season 2 of Tyler Perry's Ruthless, coming to BET on Tuesdays at 10/9c.
10/04/2022