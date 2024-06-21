BET Awards 2024: Pen Game Vicious: 5 Songs Showcasing Muni Long's Masterful Songwriting Talents

06/21/2024

The veteran songwriter is set to deliver a special performance during Culture’s biggest night, airing on Sunday, June 30.

01:23

07:24

LL Cool J Gives Advice to New Artists

LL Cool J Joins BET Talks for an Exclusive Interview at the 2024 BET Awards Media House
07/12/2024
04:20

Kim Paige Talks Marketing Excellence

BET Chief Marketing Officer Kim Paige Joins BET Talks for an exclusive interview at the 2024 BET Awards Media House
07/12/2024
04:07

Sy'Rai Smith Talks "The Boy is Mine" Remix

Sy'Rai Smith Joins BET Talks for an Exclusive Interview at the 2024 BET Awards Media House
07/12/2024
Exclusive
31:16

BET Awards 2024 - 24 in 30

Relive the best moments from the BET Awards 2024, from Usher's tribute medley to performances from Megan Thee Stallion, Ice Spice and more.
07/12/2024
04:01

Alex Isley Talks Top 5 Isley Brothers Songs

Alex Isley Joins BET Talks for an exclusive interview at the 2024 BET Awards Media House
07/12/2024
04:32

Cam Newton Doesn't Want to Blend In

Cam Newton joins BET Talks for an exclusive interview at the 2024 BET Awards Media House
07/12/2024
02:23

Flau'jae Talks New Music with Lil Wayne

Flau'jae joins BET Talks for an exclusive interview at the 2024 BET Awards Media House
07/12/2024
02:52

Durand Bernarr Talks Dream Musical Project

Durand Bernarr joins BET Talks for an exclusive interview at the 2024 BET Awards Media House
07/12/2024
07:08

NLE Choppa is Blessed and Highly Favored

NLE Choppa joins BET Talks for an exclusive interview at the 2024 BET Awards Media House
07/12/2024
03:28

Champagne937 is One of a Kind

Champagne937 joins BET Talks for an exclusive interview at the 2024 BET Awards Media House
07/12/2024
05:28

Bryan-Michael Cox and Jack Freeman Rep for Houston, Texas!

Bryan-Michael Cox and Jack Freeman join BET Talks for an exclusive interview at the 2024 BET Awards Media House
07/15/2024
05:09

Vanessa Estelle Williams Talks the Importance of Voting

Vanessa Estelle Williams joins BET Talks for an exclusive interview at the 2024 BET Awards Media House
07/15/2024
04:22

Trae the Truth Talks Being Banned from Radio

Trae the Truth joins BET Talks for an exclusive interview at the 2024 BET Awards Media House
07/15/2024
05:57

SkyLar Blatt Talks Working with Chris Brown

SkyLar Blatt joins BET Talks for an exclusive interview at the 2024 BET Awards Media House
07/15/2024
04:00

DJ D-Wrek Gives Rodney O His Flowers

DJ D-Wrek and Rodney O joins BET Talks for an exclusive interview at the 2024 BET Awards Media House
07/15/2024
05:40

October London Talks New Music and Project with Snoop Dogg

October London joins BET Talks for an exclusive interview at the 2024 BET Awards Media House
07/15/2024
04:52

Skilla Baby Talks Positivity In Music

Skilla Baby joins BET Talks for an exclusive interview at the 2024 BET Awards Media House
07/15/2024
02:32

Angela Simmons Talks Slutty Vegan Partnership

Angela Simmons joins BET Talks for an exclusive interview at the 2024 BET Awards Media House
07/15/2024
Exclusive
11:03

BET Awards 2024 - Stars on the Rise

Watch standout performances from up-and-coming artists, including Tyla, Tanner Adell and Shaboozey, at the BET Awards 2024.
07/16/2024
00:59

Muni Long and Raysean Hairston Reveal Nine-Year Separation Shocker

Muni Long opens up about her nine-year separation from husband Raysean Hairston.
09/03/2024
Trailer
00:30

Average Joe Trailer

A plumber is drawn into his late father's criminal dealings with the Russian mob on the BET+ original series Average Joe, airing Wednesdays at 10/9c on BET.
10/18/2024
Trailer
01:30

The Impact Atlanta Season 3 Trailer

The ATL is hotter than ever, and these hard-working stars are ready to level up on Season 3 of The Impact Atlanta, now streaming.
10/17/2024
Trailer
00:30

It's a Celebration at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2024

Grammy-nominated recording artist Fat Joe is turning up the mics as host at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2024, airing October 15 at 8/7c on BET.
09/26/2024
Trailer
01:00

Haus of Vicious Season 2 Trailer
Haus of Vicious

Loyalties are tested as Chantel Vivian fights to keep her empire afloat on Season 2 of the BET+ original series Haus of Vicious, now streaming.
09/19/2024
Trailer
00:30

Comic View Is Coming Back to BET

Get ready to laugh with D.C. Young Fly, Bresha Webb and more stand-ups on the comedy institution Comic View, premiering September 17 at 10/9c on BET.
08/27/2024