BET Awards 2024 - 24 in 30
07/12/2024
Relive the best moments from the BET Awards 2024, from Usher's tribute medley to performances from Megan Thee Stallion, Ice Spice and more.
More
ADVERTISEMENT
Watching
Exclusive
31:16
BET Awards 2024 - 24 in 30
Relive the best moments from the BET Awards 2024, from Usher's tribute medley to performances from Megan Thee Stallion, Ice Spice and more.
07/12/2024
04:00
DJ D-Wrek Gives Rodney O His Flowers
DJ D-Wrek and Rodney O joins BET Talks for an exclusive interview at the 2024 BET Awards Media House
07/15/2024
05:40
October London Talks New Music and Project with Snoop Dogg
October London joins BET Talks for an exclusive interview at the 2024 BET Awards Media House
07/15/2024
04:52
Skilla Baby Talks Positivity In Music
Skilla Baby joins BET Talks for an exclusive interview at the 2024 BET Awards Media House
07/15/2024
02:32
Angela Simmons Talks Slutty Vegan Partnership
Angela Simmons joins BET Talks for an exclusive interview at the 2024 BET Awards Media House
07/15/2024
Exclusive
11:03
BET Awards 2024 - Stars on the Rise
Watch standout performances from up-and-coming artists, including Tyla, Tanner Adell and Shaboozey, at the BET Awards 2024.
07/16/2024
01:01
Megan Thee Stallion Performs Hits Mashup at Kamala Harris Rally
Megan Thee Stallion's hits energize Kamala Harris rally.
07/31/2024
01:13
Usher's Paris Concert Film Hits Theaters Nationwide
Usher's Paris concert film hits theaters on August 25.
07/31/2024
01:00
Ms. Lauryn Hill and The Fugees Shock Fans with Tour Cancellation
Ms. Lauryn Hill and The Fugees cancel U.S. tour dates, overseas still on.
08/07/2024
01:22
Sexyy Red Invites Kodak Black on Tour After Emotional Post
Sexyy Red invites Kodak Black on tour after his emotional post, sparking fan excitement.
08/22/2024
01:05
Pras Denies ‘Bar Mitzfa’ Was a Lauryn Hill Diss Track
Pras clarifies that his song ‘Bar Mitzfa’ wasn’t aimed at Lauryn Hill, addressing the controversy and emphasizing respect for their history.
08/23/2024
01:01
GloRilla Edits New Song After Backlash
GloRilla revises her latest track after backlash over a controversial lyric, quickly addressing fan concerns.
08/27/2024
01:00
GloRilla Receives Key to Memphis in 901 Day Celebration
GloRilla honored with a key to her hometown of Memphis during the 901 Day festivities.
09/03/2024
01:06
Megan Thee Stallion Urges Fans to Vote, Criticizes Those Who Don’t Participate
Megan Thee Stallion speaks out against voter apathy, encouraging everyone to make their voice heard.
09/04/2024
01:00
Megan Thee Stallion Leads 2024 BET Hip-Hop Awards NominationsBET Hip Hop Awards 2024
Megan Thee Stallion tops 2024 BET Hip-Hop Awards nominations, followed by Kendrick Lamar and Drake.
09/18/2024
01:07
Hip Hop Awards 2024: Female Rappers Dominate Song of the Year NomineesBET Hip Hop Awards 2024
Female rappers claim five of nine spots in the 2024 Hip Hop Awards Song of the Year category.
09/26/2024
01:12
BET Current: Victoria Monét Shines with Deluxe Album
New music drops, Fat Joe pushes for healthcare reform, and Kaepernick stays determined for NFL return.
10/04/2024
Exclusive
06:41
BET Hip Hop Awards 2024 Lookback — West Coast OGsBET Hip Hop Awards 2024
Check out past performances from West Coast legends Ice Cube, Nipsey Hussle, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar and more.
10/11/2024
01:43
BET Current: Megan Thee Stallion’s Documentary ‘In Her Words’ Premieres This Halloween
Catch up on Megan’s new documentary, 50 Cent’s Vegas residency, and Big Tigger’s first child announcement.
10/15/2024
Exclusive
07:43
BET Hip Hop Awards Lookback - Best of Breakout Artist WinnersBET Hip Hop Awards 2024
Breakthrough Artist winners GloRilla, DaBaby and Cardi B tear up the BET Hip Hop Awards stage through the years with performances of their hit songs.
10/17/2024
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Churchy Trailer
A young pastor faces the challenges of leading a small-town church on this BET+ original series, airing Tuesdays at 9/8c on BET.
11/05/2024
Trailer
00:30
Love & Hip Hop Miami Season 6 Trailer
Being drama-free is just an illusion when Love & Hip Hop Miami Season 6 premieres on November 18 at 8/7c on VH1.
11/01/2024
Trailer
00:30
Average Joe Trailer
A plumber is drawn into his late father's criminal dealings with the Russian mob on the BET+ original series Average Joe, airing Wednesdays at 10/9c on BET.
10/18/2024
Trailer
01:30
The Impact Atlanta Season 3 Trailer
The ATL is hotter than ever, and these hard-working stars are ready to level up on Season 3 of The Impact Atlanta, now streaming.
10/17/2024