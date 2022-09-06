Jason Derulo’s Ex Jena Frumes Reveals What ‘Ruined’ Their Relationship 07/05/2022
"It's best to be single than to be in a relationship & constantly be disrespected," she wrote on Instagram.
01:22
Lori Harvey Scrubs Her Instagram Of The Romantic Moments She Once Shared With Michael B. Jordan
The breakup news shocked many fans who watched the pair's blossoming relationship unfold for more than a year.
06/09/2022
01:01
Pregnant Abby De La Rosa Opens Up About The Bond She's Built With One Of Nick Cannon's Baby's Moms!
TMZ reports the DJ, who welcomed twin boys with Cannon in June 2021, is expecting her third child with the actor.
06/10/2022
01:23
LisaRaye Shares An Interesting Theory On Lori Harvey And Michael B. Jordan Split
“When a person and a woman finds a good one, then that’s what you’re looking for, but I will say that she’s young still,” she said.
06/10/2022
01:34
EXCLUSIVE: Angela Simmons And Justina Of Matte Collection Share Their Biggest Bikini Confident Tips!
“I struggled with [body positivity] growing up… I have old journals where I spoke about my body—and not in a good way,” Angela said about her natural curves.
06/24/2022
01:00
BET Awards 2022: These Men Stunned On The Red Carpet!
From fly two-piece suits, to sunglasses and blinged-out jewelry, these men wore their Sunday's best!
06/26/2022
02:01
BET Awards 2022: These Ladies Stunned On The Red Carpet!
From sexy dresses, to bright, summer colors to sleek hairstyles, these red carpet looks did not disappoint!
06/26/2022
01:01
'Very Excited:' Summer Walker Is Expecting Baby No. 2
The singer is expecting her child with boyfriend, LVRD Pharaoh.
06/27/2022
01:01
Big Boi And Sherlita Patton Divorce After 20 Years Of Marriage
The divorce appears amicable but with "no reasonable hope of reconciliation."
06/30/2022
01:12
BET Awards 2022: MC Lyte’s Fashion Evolution
As a hip hop legend, the trailblazer's style has evolved as much as she has.
07/01/2022
01:10
Big Sean and Jhené Aiko Pregnant With First Child Together
The couple, both 34 years old, have reportedly been in an on-and-off relationship since 2016.
07/05/2022
01:36
07/05/2022
01:00
Ella Mai And Jayson Tatum Spark Dating Rumors
The pair were spotted together at Michael Rubin's annual Fourth of July White Party in the Hamptons.
07/06/2022
01:10
Brandy Responds To Her Brother Ray J Getting Her Face Tattooed On His Leg!
The 'One Wish' singer also tattooed his sister's name on his arm with a font that paid tribute to her 1994 self-titled debut album.
07/07/2022
09:15
BET Awards 2022: ‘You Wore What?’
Check out BET.com’s picks on the celebs who truly slayed the red carpet with fabulous hair, designer looks, and serving body for days from this year’s amazing show.
07/10/2022
01:02
Eddie Murphy's Daughter Bria Ties The Knot In Swanky Beverly Hills Wedding
The 32-year-old was escorted down the aisle by Eddie Murphy and her mother, Nicole.
07/11/2022
01:01
Miracle Watts And Tyler Lepley Throw An Epic Western Themed Baby Shower In Houston
“We celebrated our baby amongst a few close friends and family. Thank you everyone for showing up for us,” Watts shared on Instagram.
07/13/2022
01:13
Khloé Kardashian, Tristan Thompson Expecting Baby No. 2 Via Surrogate
TMZ reports that the baby's birth is "imminent," while other sources told the outlet the baby might have been born in the last day or two.
07/14/2022
01:01
Boo’d Up? Chris Rock And Actress Lake Bell Hold Hands While Vacationing In Croatia
TMZ reports that the pair have been spotted together on numerous occasions— including hanging out together at a baseball game and taking a “romantic stroll” on a beach.
07/15/2022
01:13
Three Things We Know About Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck's Las Vegas Wedding!
The 52-year-old, who rekindled her old flame with the 'Deep Water' actor, told her dedicated fans about the surprise wedding in a newsletter.
07/18/2022
01:00
Jason Derulo Buys A $3.6M Home For The Mother Of His Child
The couple reportedly split up in September 2021, about five months after the birth of their son, but continue to co-parent.
07/21/2022
Trailer
00:30
Black Women Building Empires on About Her Business
From orthodontists to fitness experts, Black women entrepreneurs and their successful businesses take the spotlight on the new season of About Her Business, premiering August 6 at 10/9c.
07/28/2022
Trailer
01:35
It's a Season of Healing on The Ms. Pat Show
Pat tries to deal with her past and focus more on her family on Season 2 of The Ms. Pat Show, streaming August 11 on BET+.
07/28/2022
Trailer
01:30
It's Duncan vs. Duncan on Carl Weber's The Family Business
The Duncans' loyalties to their allies and to one another are tested as old rivalries explode into chaos on the new season of Carl Weber's The Family Business, now streaming on BET+.
07/28/2022
Trailer
00:15
Madam DeVille Takes No Prisoners on All the Queen's Men
Lives are at stake and power is up for grabs as Madam zeroes in on her enemies on Season 2 of All the Queen's Men, now streaming on BET+.
07/14/2022