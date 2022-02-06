Miracle Watts And Tyler Lepley Throw An Epic Western Themed Baby Shower In Houston 07/13/2022
“We celebrated our baby amongst a few close friends and family. Thank you everyone for showing up for us,” Watts shared on Instagram.
Watching
01:23
EXCLUSIVE: La La Anthony Reveals When She Feels Her Sexiest + Shares Her Exciting Summer Plans!
"When you're wearing your favorite looks and everything falls into place, there's just no better feeling," Anthony told BET exclusively.
06/02/2022
01:28
Jada Pinkett Smith Addresses Oscars Night' Incident While Detailing Her Battle With Alopecia
"Considering what I've been through with my own health and what happened at the Oscars, thousands [of people] have reached out to me with their stories," she said.
06/02/2022
01:01
Michael B. Jordan And Lori Harvey Reportedly Split
A source close to the couple tells 'PEOPLE' that both are "completely heartbroken" and that they "still love each other."
06/06/2022
01:02
Rare Candid Photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Daughter Lilibet Shared
In the sweet photo, Lilibet is seen smiling as she plays in the yard, wearing a blue dress and white lace bow!
06/07/2022
01:01
Nick Cannon Confirms He Has More Children 'On The Way'
In a recent interview, he revealed he was attempting celibacy, but after the death of his son 5-month-old son, he fell into a depression and began having sex again.
06/08/2022
01:22
Lori Harvey Scrubs Her Instagram Of The Romantic Moments She Once Shared With Michael B. Jordan
The breakup news shocked many fans who watched the pair's blossoming relationship unfold for more than a year.
06/09/2022
01:01
Pregnant Abby De La Rosa Opens Up About The Bond She's Built With One Of Nick Cannon's Baby's Moms!
TMZ reports the DJ, who welcomed twin boys with Cannon in June 2021, is expecting her third child with the actor.
06/10/2022
01:23
LisaRaye Shares An Interesting Theory On Lori Harvey And Michael B. Jordan Split
“When a person and a woman finds a good one, then that’s what you’re looking for, but I will say that she’s young still,” she said.
06/10/2022
01:34
EXCLUSIVE: Angela Simmons And Justina Of Matte Collection Share Their Biggest Bikini Confident Tips!
“I struggled with [body positivity] growing up… I have old journals where I spoke about my body—and not in a good way,” Angela said about her natural curves.
06/24/2022
01:00
BET Awards 2022: These Men Stunned On The Red Carpet!
From fly two-piece suits, to sunglasses and blinged-out jewelry, these men wore their Sunday's best!
06/26/2022
01:01
Miracle Watts And Tyler Lepley Throw An Epic Western Themed Baby Shower In Houston
“We celebrated our baby amongst a few close friends and family. Thank you everyone for showing up for us,” Watts shared on Instagram.
07/13/2022
01:13
Khloé Kardashian, Tristan Thompson Expecting Baby No. 2 Via Surrogate
TMZ reports that the baby's birth is "imminent," while other sources told the outlet the baby might have been born in the last day or two.
07/14/2022
01:01
Boo’d Up? Chris Rock And Actress Lake Bell Hold Hands While Vacationing In Croatia
TMZ reports that the pair have been spotted together on numerous occasions— including hanging out together at a baseball game and taking a “romantic stroll” on a beach.
07/15/2022
01:13
Three Things We Know About Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck's Las Vegas Wedding!
The 52-year-old, who rekindled her old flame with the 'Deep Water' actor, told her dedicated fans about the surprise wedding in a newsletter.
07/18/2022
01:00
Jason Derulo Buys A $3.6M Home For The Mother Of His Child
The couple reportedly split up in September 2021, about five months after the birth of their son, but continue to co-parent.
07/21/2022
01:00
Misty Copeland Reveals That She Gave Birth To A Healthy Baby Boy 3 Months Ago
The ballerina kept her pregnancy private as she welcomed her first child with her husband, Olu Evans.
07/25/2022
01:06
Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby Boy With Model Bre Tiesi
This is his eighth child and the third one born in the past 12 months.
07/26/2022
01:02
Bre Tiesi Chronicles Unmedicated Home Birth With Nick Cannon, Reveals Their Son Needed Minor Respiratory Support
Tiesi wrote, "Daddy showed the f up for us. I couldn't have done it without you."
07/27/2022
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Black Women Building Empires on About Her Business
From orthodontists to fitness experts, Black women entrepreneurs and their successful businesses take the spotlight on the new season of About Her Business, premiering August 6 at 10/9c.
07/28/2022
Trailer
01:35
It's a Season of Healing on The Ms. Pat Show
Pat tries to deal with her past and focus more on her family on Season 2 of The Ms. Pat Show, streaming August 11 on BET+.
07/28/2022
Trailer
00:15
Madam DeVille Takes No Prisoners on All the Queen's Men
Lives are at stake and power is up for grabs as Madam zeroes in on her enemies on Season 2 of All the Queen's Men, now streaming on BET+.
07/14/2022
Trailer
00:30
Season 1 of Sacrifice Begins Where the Hit Movie Left Off
Entertainment attorney Daniella Hernandez hunts for the truth about her dead parents on the BET+ Original series Sacrifice, starring Paula Patton and premiering Aug. 17 at 9/8c on BET.
07/13/2022