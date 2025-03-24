BET Current: Black Georgians Push Back Against Railroad Plans in Sparta
04/02/2025
A proposed rail project promises profits, but local residents say the cost to their land and legacy is too high.
01:21
BET Current: Former Congresswoman Mia Love Pens ‘Living Wish’ Letter to America
In early March, Love’s daughter revealed that the former Utah congresswoman is no longer responding to brain cancer treatment.
03/24/2025
01:21
BET Current: Student Celebrates 13th Birthday with Acceptance to Morehouse College
Inspired by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., 13-year-old Joshua Suddith wanted to be accepted to the institution before turning 15.
03/24/2025
01:17
BET Current: The Trump Administration Moves Forward With Plans To Gut The US Department Of Education
President Donald Trump signed an executive order to do away with the government organization.
03/25/2025
01:12
BET Current: Michelle Obama Explains Why She Won't Go Into Politics
The former FLOTUS addressed the worries she had about her children’s freedom if she were in office.
03/25/2025
01:20
BET Current: Boosie BadAzz Uses Hazing Victim’s Name for Festival Promo, Family Threatens Lawsuit
The rapper promoted his Boosie Bash festival with a scholarship in honor of late Southern University student, Caleb Wilson.
03/28/2025
01:27
BET Current: Florida Considers Easing Child Labor Laws Amid Workforce Shortages
Lawmakers cite job vacancies left by undocumented immigrants as a reason for proposed changes.
03/28/2025
01:18
BET Current: Marvin Sapp Criticized After Asking Church to Raise $40K During Service
A viral video shows the gospel singer instructing ushers to block the exits until the goal was met.
03/31/2025
01:23
BET Current: Amid 23andMe Bankruptcy, Experts Urge Users to Delete Data After Bankruptcy Filing
The embattled DNA testing company's bankruptcy announcement has left some customers concerned about their personal information amid financial turmoil.
03/31/2025
01:24
BET Current: Amber Ruffin Cut from 2025 White House Correspondents’ Dinner
The White House Correspondents’ Association pivots away from its traditional comedic segment, citing a renewed focus.
04/01/2025
01:28
BET Current: Trump Signs Executive Order Requiring Proof of Citizenship to Vote in Federal Elections
The move intensifies the debate over voting access and election integrity ahead of the 2024 election.
04/02/2025
01:42
01:47
BET Current: Cory Booker’s Filibuster Is One for the History Books
The New Jersey Senator is going long on the Senate floor in a powerful protest that could make procedural history.
04/02/2025
01:28
BET Current: Prices Over Politics? Voters Say Inflation Is the Real Issue
A new poll shows Americans care more about their wallets than tariff threats — and it could shape the 2024 ballot box.
04/02/2025
01:34
BET Current: 'It's a Bloodbath': Massive Job Cuts Hit U.S. Health Agencies
Thousands face layoffs as federal health departments undergo significant restructuring, sparking concerns over public health impacts.
04/04/2025
01:33
BET Current: ICE Agent Faces Judge's Ire for Detaining Defendant Mid-Trial
Controversy erupts as an immigration officer arrests an 'illegal migrant' during ongoing court proceedings, drawing sharp judicial criticism.
04/04/2025
01:21
BET Current: Obama Photobombs Family's Cherry Blossom Snapshot
Former President Barack Obama playfully steps into a family's photo session amid D.C.'s iconic cherry blossoms, creating a memorable moment.
04/04/2025
01:35
BET Current: Susan Crawford Wins Pivotal Wisconsin Supreme Court Race, Rebuking Trump and Musk
Conservative Brad Schimel, backed by Trump and Elon Musk, falls short in effort to tilt state’s highest court.
04/08/2025
01:32
BET Current: Louisville’s Black West End Finally Gets a Hospital After 150 Years
A historic investment is changing the face of healthcare for a neighborhood that’s waited generations for basic medical access.
04/08/2025
01:24
BET Current: Harriet Tubman Tribute Removed From National Park Service Website
References to ‘enslaved’ people and the Fugitive Slave Act of 1850 have also been pulled.
04/09/2025
01:23
BET Current: Fulton County Prosecutors Move to Revoke Young Thug’s Probation
The rapper is accused of reposting a viral image tied to a gang murder case.
04/09/2025
