BET Current: Former Congresswoman Mia Love Pens ‘Living Wish’ Letter to America

03/24/2025

In early March, Love’s daughter revealed that the former Utah congresswoman is no longer responding to brain cancer treatment.

More

ADVERTISEMENT

Watching

01:22

State of Emergency Declared as Wildfires Rage Across North and South Carolina

Firefighters battle flames as officials track real-time updates on containment efforts.
03/06/2025
01:18

Opinion: Democrats Are Letting Trump Burn the Country Down

Instead of real policy, Trump delivered a speech full of lies, fear-mongering, and bizarre fantasies.
03/06/2025
01:15

BET Current: Cleveland Bus Driver Honored for Rescuing 15 Students from Fiery Bus

Dorian Pace received recognition for his life-saving actions.
03/12/2025
01:19

BET Current: Maryland Hairstylist Charged with Assault After Viral Video Shows Her Dragging Teen Client

The alleged dispute stemmed from a $150 hair appointment.
03/12/2025
01:35

BET Current: The Power of the Black Dollar: Can We Boycott Like Our Ancestors Did?

Black America holds $1.7 trillion in spending power, but real change takes more than outrage—it takes sacrifice. Are we ready to make corporations feel it?
03/13/2025
01:27

BET Current: Southern University Hazing Investigation Leads to Second Arrest

25-year-old Kyle Thurman was taken into custody just one week after Caleb Wilson died.
03/14/2025
01:27

BET Current: Trump Strips Security Clearances from Alvin Bragg, Letitia James and Others

Trump has intentionally targeted those who’ve taken legal action against him.
03/14/2025
01:31

BET Current: Social Security Reverses Course on Phone Service Cuts—Here’s What You Need to Know

After widespread criticism, the agency will keep phone-based claims processing.
03/20/2025
01:23

BET Current: New Health Policy Puts Black Men At Risk for Removal From Marines

Pseudofolliculitis barbae, or PFB, can cause hairs to grow back into the skin, leading to inflammation.
03/20/2025
01:13

BET Current: Naomi Osaka Demands Reparations for Haiti From France

Osaka’s father, Leonard Francois, is of Haitian descent.
03/21/2025
01:21

BET Current: Former Congresswoman Mia Love Pens ‘Living Wish’ Letter to America

In early March, Love’s daughter revealed that the former Utah congresswoman is no longer responding to brain cancer treatment.
03/24/2025
01:21

BET Current: Student Celebrates 13th Birthday with Acceptance to Morehouse College

Inspired by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., 13-year-old Joshua Suddith wanted to be accepted to the institution before turning 15.
03/24/2025
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30

BET 45: Forty-Five and Forward

BET celebrates 45 years of bringing Black culture and creativity to the spotlight.
02/12/2025
Trailer
00:30

Tyler Perry's The Oval Season 6 Trailer
Tyler Perry's The OvalS6

The gloves are off and Hunter will stop at nothing to reclaim his role as commander in chief on The Oval Season 6, airing Tuesdays at 9/8c on BET.
01/08/2025
Trailer
01:00

For the Fellas All-New Episode Trailer
For the FellasS1

Vic Mensa, Woody McClain, Rajah Caruth and DJ Brian Henry sit down for a talk at Morehouse College on a special live episode presented by Walmart, streaming November 22 on BET.com.
11/18/2024
Trailer
00:30

Shop With BET: Where Culture Meets Commerce Trailer
Tyler Perry's SistasS8

KJ Smith helps take the guesswork out of holiday shopping by showcasing Black-owned and exclusive brands, airing Wednesday at 10/9c on BET.
11/13/2024
Trailer
00:30

Average Joe Trailer

A plumber is drawn into his late father's criminal dealings with the Russian mob on the BET+ original series Average Joe, airing Wednesdays at 10/9c on BET.
10/18/2024