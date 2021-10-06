NoteWorthy - Kiely Williams

NoteWorthy - Kiely WilliamsSeason 1 E 3 • 06/24/2021
Kiely Williams of 3LW joins Jojo T. Gibbs, Candice Renee and DJ D-Wrek to talk about forming her girl group trio, reveal her past romantic entanglements and list her favorite female emcees.
Interview
04:19
BET Presents: The EncoreS1 Get to Know - Fallon & Felisha
Fallon and Felisha King of R&B girl group Cherish discuss how their hit banger "Do It to It" helped them skyrocket to success, the snap music movement, the truth behind their split and more.
06/10/2021
Exclusive
01:19
BET Presents: The EncoreS1 E1Cita's Recap - Let the Music Play
Cita breaks down all the drama from the series premiere, including the ladies' arrival at the mansion, Fallon's shade, and Aubrey's suggestion to split the group.
06/10/2021
Exclusive
14:11
BET Presents: The EncoreS1 E1NoteWorthy - Shamari Devoe
JoJo T. Gibbs, Candice Renee and DJ D-Wrek compare playlists featuring 90s and early 2000s R&B girl groups, recall music videos from that era, and talk with Blaque frontwoman Shamari Devoe.
06/10/2021
Exclusive
01:09
BET Presents: The EncoreS1 E2Cita's Recap - Time to Be Queen
Cita unpacks Pamela's ascent to queen of the group, Irish's struggles in the studio and Aubrey's unwanted advances.
06/17/2021
Exclusive
12:20
BET Presents: The EncoreS1 E2NoteWorthy - Pamela Long
Jojo T. Gibbs, Candice Renee and DJ D-Wrek name their favorite tracks by iconic 90s R&B girl group TLC, then stroll down memory lane with Total group member Pamela Long.
06/17/2021
Exclusive
01:29
BET Presents: The EncoreS1 E3Cita's Recap - Do the Record
LeMisha is reluctant to go into the recording studio, Pamela puts her foot down, Aubrey is selected as the new queen, and an argument erupts over dinner.
06/24/2021
Exclusive
13:54
BET Presents: The EncoreS1 E3NoteWorthy - Kiely Williams
06/24/2021
Exclusive
01:17
BET Presents: The EncoreS1 E4Cita's Recap - Questionable Queen
The ladies make it happen in the recording studio as they join in on Pamela's gospel album, but tensions rise as Aubrey's future in the group is called into question.
07/01/2021
Exclusive
11:51
BET Presents: The EncoreS1 E4NoteWorthy - Fallon King and Felisha King
Jojo T. Gibbs, Candice Renee and DJ D-Wrek talk with Fallon King and Felisha King from Cherish about their impact on the Atlanta music scene, working with family, and their top women emcees.
07/01/2021
Exclusive
00:57
BET Presents: The EncoreS1 E5Cita's Recap - Heavy Is the Head
LeMisha is voted in as the next queen, and Fallon and Felisha make it known they are not feeling the group's choice.
07/08/2021
Exclusive
14:18
BET Presents: The EncoreS1 E5NoteWorthy - Shanice and Sevyn Streeter
Jojo T. Gibbs, Candice Renee and DJ D-Wrek chat with solo artist Shanice and singer-songwriter Sevyn Streeter about their musical influences and the secret to creating a strong girl group.
07/08/2021
Exclusive
00:58
BET Presents: The EncoreS1 E6Cita's Recap - Demons & Division
Cita breaks down the ladies' chaotic preparation for a listening party performance for their former bandmates and industry executives.
07/15/2021
Exclusive
00:59
BET Presents: The EncoreS1 E7Cita's Recap - Cherish
With tensions hot between the members of 702 and Cherish, Cita wonders whether the ladies will be able to put aside their egos and figure out a way to work together.
07/22/2021
Exclusive
01:20
BET Presents: The EncoreS1 E8Cita's Recap - A Miss-Direction
As the recording process continues, Kiely is faced with making a tough decision, and Felisha and has a hard time finding common ground with producer Kosine.
07/29/2021
Exclusive
01:20
BET Presents: The EncoreS1 E9Cita's Recap - Stack That
Cita breaks down the drama of the penultimate episode, including Kiely's indecisiveness about whether she wants to stay in the group.
08/05/2021
