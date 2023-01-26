Yung Joc and Kendra Robinson Talk Love, Happiness, and Rebuilding Trust
02/10/2023
They chatted with BET about how they're starting 2023 off fresh.
01:08
Judge Faith Jenkins And Kenny Lattimore Announce The Birth Of Their First Child Together
The married couple wrote heartwarming social media posts celebrating the birth of their daughter.
01/26/2023
01:13
John Legend Shares A Heartwarming Photo With His Newborn Daughter: ‘Our New Love’
Yet another adorable moment from a daddy-daughter duo.
01/27/2023
01:06
Nia Long Has Her 'Eyes On One Person'
After her breakup with Ime Udoka, the actress is said she is "never telling" who she wants to date.
01/30/2023
01:07
Michael B. Jordan Hops On Dating App After Lori Harvey Split
The Creed actor revealed the news while hosting SNL on Saturday (Jan. 28).
01/30/2023
01:08
Keke Palmer And Darius Jackson Throw A Fun-Filled Baby Shower For Their Baby Boy
Check out the highlights from the NYC event, including the moment the pregnant actress showed off her impressive dance moves!
01/31/2023
01:05
Robyn Dixon Addresses Juan Dixon Cheating Allegations: ‘We’ve Dealt With The Situation'
'The Real Housewives of Potomac’ star explained they are “moving forward.”
02/01/2023
02:16
Keep It In The Black this Black History Month with Ross Mac and Fidelity
Black History Month is not just about our past but also our future. Financial expert Ross Mac is here to help us keep our money in the black during Black History Month!
02/01/2023
01:09
Bresha Webb Ties the Knot in An ‘Old Hollywood Glam’ Wedding!
The pair stood on opposite sides of a door to say their vows in private before exchanging their traditional marriage vows in front of family and friends.
02/06/2023
01:10
Congratulations! Naturi Naughton-Lewis And Xavier 'Two' Lewis Are Expecting Their First Child Together!
You’ll never believe where the actress was when she learned she was pregnant.
02/09/2023
01:02
Gucci Mane, Keyshia Ka'oir Announce Daughter's Birth—See The First Photos Of Iceland Ka’oir Davis!
The married couple announced the birth of their daughter on Instagram.
02/10/2023
01:23
01:02
Rihanna Shows Off Baby Bump During Super Bowl LVII Halftime
A representative for the singer confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that she is expecting another child following her performance Sunday.
02/13/2023
01:16
Why Nia Long Says It Was Exciting To Have A Baby After 40
The ‘You People’ actress has two sons, ages 11 and 22.
02/13/2023
01:07
Keke Wyatt Asks For Prayers After Her Infant Son Heads Back To The Hospital: 'Back To The PICU'
Join us in sending prayers to Wyatt’s family during this difficult time.
02/14/2023
01:52
My Boo! 7 Celebrity Couples Who Keep Hip Hop Hot
From Rihanna and A$AP Rocky to Remy Ma and Papoose, these love birds have an undeniable connection.
02/14/2023
01:57
‘BLACK + ICONIC: STYLE GODS’: Being Fly in Fashion With Dess Dior
The rapper appears on BET’s groundbreaking new documentary and explains how she created her unique sense of style and uses her reach to influence others.
02/16/2023
01:10
54th NAACP Image Awards2023 NAACP Image Awards: Aldis Hodge Adds A Twist To Traditional Style
The actor keeps it simple with flair.
02/17/2023
01:03
54th NAACP Image Awards2023 NAACP Image Awards: Viola Davis' Award-Winning Fashions
The EGOT makes a statement when she picks up her hardware.
02/17/2023
01:02
Rihanna's Dad Reportedly Found Out About Her Pregnancy During Super Bowl Halftime Show
Rihanna gifted her father two tickets to the Super Bowl, but reportedly didn’t tell him about her second pregnancy.
02/21/2023
01:06
Lori Harvey Sets The Record Straight After ‘Chemistry’ Rumors With Damson Idris
The couple recently made their red carpet debut.
02/21/2023
