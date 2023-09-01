Nia Long Has Her 'Eyes On One Person'
01/30/2023
She revealed she's dated for years without media attention.
More
ADVERTISEMENT
Watching
04:42
It’s Too Early For This: HBCU Edition presented by McDonald’s
See how this college senior pushes closer to the grand finale of her HBCU journey in this episode of It’s Too Early For This: HBCU Edition, presented by McDonald's.
01/09/2023
01:03
Anika Noni Rose And Jason Dirden Secretly Marry With A Lovely Outdoor Wedding Ceremony—Here’s What We Know!
The couple, who met in 2014 and kept their relationship private, spoke with Brides about their nuptials.
01/18/2023
01:11
Eric Murphy Professes His Love To His GF Jasmin Lawrence: ‘Thank You For Being The Love Of My Life!’
In 2021, the children of comedy legends Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence made their relationship public.
01/19/2023
01:02
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Share First Photo of New Baby Daughter
The singer announced her arrival on Jan. 13 during a private concert.
01/20/2023
01:09
MC Lyte Sets The Record Straight About Divorcing Her Husband Of Three Years: ‘My Divorce Was Not A Battle’
The hip-hop legend dropped some gems about the importance of protecting your assets.
01/24/2023
01:12
Nia Long Reveals Her Relationship Status After Walking The Red Carpet With Omarion!
In an interview with BET.com, Long revealed that she is prioritizing self-care.
01/24/2023
01:00
Shemar Moore Welcomes His First Child With Jesiree Dizon: 'Dreams Come True'
"The family is very happy and healthy," Moore's rep shared in a statement.
01/25/2023
01:08
Judge Faith Jenkins And Kenny Lattimore Announce The Birth Of Their First Child Together
The married couple wrote heartwarming social media posts celebrating the birth of their daughter.
01/26/2023
01:13
John Legend Shares A Heartwarming Photo With His Newborn Daughter: ‘Our New Love’
Yet another adorable moment from a daddy-daughter duo.
01/27/2023
01:07
Michael B. Jordan Hops On Dating App After Lori Harvey Split
The Creed actor revealed the news while hosting SNL on Saturday (Jan. 28).
01/30/2023
01:06
Nia Long Has Her 'Eyes On One Person'
After her breakup with Ime Udoka, the actress is said she is "never telling" who she wants to date.
01/30/2023
01:08
Keke Palmer And Darius Jackson Throw A Fun-Filled Baby Shower For Their Baby Boy
Check out the highlights from the NYC event, including the moment the pregnant actress showed off her impressive dance moves!
01/31/2023
01:05
Robyn Dixon Addresses Juan Dixon Cheating Allegations: ‘We’ve Dealt With The Situation'
'The Real Housewives of Potomac’ star explained they are “moving forward.”
02/01/2023
02:16
Keep It In The Black this Black History Month with Ross Mac and Fidelity
Black History Month is not just about our past but also our future. Financial expert Ross Mac is here to help us keep our money in the black during Black History Month!
02/01/2023
01:09
Bresha Webb Ties the Knot in An ‘Old Hollywood Glam’ Wedding!
The pair stood on opposite sides of a door to say their vows in private before exchanging their traditional marriage vows in front of family and friends.
02/06/2023
01:10
Congratulations! Naturi Naughton-Lewis And Xavier 'Two' Lewis Are Expecting Their First Child Together!
You’ll never believe where the actress was when she learned she was pregnant.
02/09/2023
01:02
Gucci Mane, Keyshia Ka'oir Announce Daughter's Birth—See The First Photos Of Iceland Ka’oir Davis!
The married couple announced the birth of their daughter on Instagram.
02/10/2023
01:23
Yung Joc and Kendra Robinson Talk Love, Happiness, and Rebuilding Trust
"My husband and I have God present in the middle of our marriage, and we use Him kind of like the fertilizer to grow our union," Robinson revealed.
02/10/2023
01:02
Rihanna Shows Off Baby Bump During Super Bowl LVII Halftime
A representative for the singer confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that she is expecting another child following her performance Sunday.
02/13/2023
01:16
Why Nia Long Says It Was Exciting To Have A Baby After 40
The ‘You People’ actress has two sons, ages 11 and 22.
02/13/2023
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Elevating Black Stories on America in Black
From rap lyrics on trial to banning Black history, the monthly news series America in Black covers the stories that matter to the Black community, premiering Sunday, February 19, at 10/9c.
02/16/2023
Trailer
00:30
Mary J. Blige Toasts Friendship in The Wine Down
Raise a glass with Mary J. Blige as she sits down with some of her best celebrity friends to have real conversations in The Wine Down with Mary J. Blige, premiering March 1 at 10/9c.
02/16/2023
Trailer
00:30
BET HER Presents: Queen CollectiveBET Her Presents Queen Collective: Films for Women, by Women
A Black female rap artist fights to make it in Nashville, and a teen tries to come to terms with her smile in two new short films -- In Her Element and Gaps -- premiering February 24.
02/03/2023
Trailer
00:30
54th NAACP Image AwardsGet Ready for the 54th NAACP Image Awards
Celebrate Black excellence and spend the evening with the year's most outstanding artists at the 54th NAACP Image Awards, airing live on BET Saturday, February 25, at 8/7c.
01/27/2023