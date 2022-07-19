Brooklyn Pastor And His Wife Robbed At Gunpoint Of At Least $400K In Jewelry During Service 07/26/2022
Masked bandits dressed in black stormed into Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministry with handguns, robbing Lamor Whitehead of his jewelry.
01:27
Journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones Reaches Settlement With University of North Carolina
The creator of The New York Times' ‘1619 Project’ was denied tenure last year in a dispute over her contract.
07/19/2022
01:00
Rookie Arkansas Cop Dies During Training One Month After Joining Department
Vincent Parks "was stricken by cardiac arrest almost immediately upon entering the ambulance" after completing training exercises.
07/20/2022
01:08
Emmett Till's House In Chicago Will Receive Landmark Funds
Blacks in Green, a local nonprofit group, bought the house in 2020 and the following year, the home was named a landmark.
07/21/2022
01:00
President Biden Tests Positive for COVID-19, White House Says
Biden, who has been vaccinated and twice boosted, is experiencing "very mild" symptoms according to a White House spokesperson.
07/22/2022
01:09
Land Stolen From A Black Family Returned After Nearly 100 Years
The AP reported the deed for the California oceanfront property was presented to Marcus and Derrick Bruce, the legal heirs and great-grandsons of Charles and Willa Bruce.
07/25/2022
01:06
13-Year-Old Girl Becomes The Youngest Person Accepted To Medical School
"Statistics would have said I never would have made it. A little black girl adopted from Fontana California," Alena Analeigh Wicker said.
07/25/2022
01:00
‘Law & Order’ Crew Member Killed Near Set
Johnny Pizarro II was reportedly sitting in his car on Henry Street when someone opened his car door, shooting him multiple times in the head and neck.
07/25/2022
01:02
R. Kelly's Manager Convicted Of Gunfire Threat During 'Surviving R. Kelly' New York Screening
Donnell Russell was convicted on July 22 of making a false threat that a mass shooting would occur at the Manhattan theater during a documentary debut.
07/26/2022
01:02
Herschel Walker Says 'People Aren't Concerned About' Abortion Rights
He addressed whether he thought Georgia's abortion ban would impact his election.
07/26/2022
01:08
Televangelist Creflo Dollar Says His Teachings On Tithing "Were Not Correct"
"I would argue that tithing isn't required or even encouraged for believers in Jesus Christ," he said during a recent sermon.
07/26/2022
01:14
01:04
Alleged Dallas Airport Shooter Once Claimed To Be Married To Chris Brown
A police officer shot Portia Odufuwa after she allegedly opened fire in the Dallas Love Field Airport.
07/27/2022
01:00
Sixth Defendant Linked To Central Park Five Case Exonerated
Steven Lopez pleaded guilty when he was named to related charges surrounding the assault of a jogger in New York's Central Park in 1989.
07/27/2022
