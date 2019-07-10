It's a Night of Epic Showdowns on Tyler Perry's Sistas 03/10/2021
Sabrina faces a harsh reality, Karen questions Zac's honesty, and Andi is under attack on the next episode of Tyler Perry's Sistas, Wednesday at 9/8c.
Tyler Perry's SistasS1 Get to Know the Stars of Sistas
The stars of Sistas give a behind-the-scenes look at the new drama, dish on what to expect this season and reveal what it's like to work with Tyler Perry.
10/07/2019
Tyler Perry's SistasS1 Meet the Sistas
KJ Smith, Ebony Obsidian, Novi Brown, Mignon and others talk about their roles on Sistas, the Tyler Perry series about the love lives and careers of four female friends.
10/14/2019
Tyler Perry's SistasS1 Behind the Lens: Sistas
Tyler Perry and the cast of Sistas talk about what inspired the series and how it reflects the dynamics of modern women.
10/21/2019
Tyler Perry's SistasNo One's Safe from Cupid's Arrow on Tyler Perry's Sistas
Valentine's Day compels Andi, Karen, Sabrina and Danni to guard their hearts and watch their backs on the next episode of Tyler Perry's Sistas Wednesday at 9/8c.
02/05/2021
Tyler Perry's SistasTrust Is Put to the Test on Tyler Perry's Sistas
Fatima helps Zac get answers, Danni struggles to trust Preston's sister, and Andi faces a big decision on the next episode of Tyler Perry's Sistas, Wednesday at 9/8c.
02/19/2021
Tyler Perry's SistasEveryone's Getting a Lesson in Love on Tyler Perry's Sistas
The women worry about Andi's connection with Gary, Fatima grows closer to Zac, and Sabrina struggles to let Calvin go on the next episode of Tyler Perry's Sistas, Wednesday at 9/8c.
03/03/2021
Tyler Perry's SistasIt's a Night of Big Decisions on Tyler Perry's Sistas
Gary catches Andi off guard, Maurice gets real with Calvin, the friends stage an intervention, and Zac's heart is torn on the next episode of Tyler Perry's Sistas, Wednesday at 9/8c.
03/18/2021
Tyler Perry's SistasExpect the Unexpected on Tyler Perry's Sistas
The truth comes out, relationships are put to the test, and an unwanted visitor poses a threat on the season finale of Tyler Perry's Sistas, Wednesday at 9/8c.
03/29/2021
Tyler Perry's SistasCan These Sistas Survive the Storm?
Bitter breakups, jealousy and life-changing decisions threaten to rip friendships apart on new episodes of Tyler Perry's Sistas, airing Wednesdays at 9/8c.
07/28/2021
