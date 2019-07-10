Tyler Perry's Sistas
It's a Night of Epic Showdowns on Tyler Perry's Sistas
03/10/2021

Sabrina faces a harsh reality, Karen questions Zac's honesty, and Andi is under attack on the next episode of Tyler Perry's Sistas, Wednesday at 9/8c.

Exclusive
03:01

Tyler Perry's SistasS1
Get to Know the Stars of Sistas

The stars of Sistas give a behind-the-scenes look at the new drama, dish on what to expect this season and reveal what it's like to work with Tyler Perry.
10/07/2019
Exclusive
04:49

Tyler Perry's SistasS1
Meet the Sistas

KJ Smith, Ebony Obsidian, Novi Brown, Mignon and others talk about their roles on Sistas, the Tyler Perry series about the love lives and careers of four female friends.
10/14/2019
Exclusive
03:26

Tyler Perry's SistasS1
Behind the Lens: Sistas

Tyler Perry and the cast of Sistas talk about what inspired the series and how it reflects the dynamics of modern women.
10/21/2019
Exclusive
00:30

Tyler Perry's Sistas
No One's Safe from Cupid's Arrow on Tyler Perry's Sistas

Valentine's Day compels Andi, Karen, Sabrina and Danni to guard their hearts and watch their backs on the next episode of Tyler Perry's Sistas Wednesday at 9/8c.
02/05/2021
Highlight
00:30

Tyler Perry's Sistas
Trust Is Put to the Test on Tyler Perry's Sistas

Fatima helps Zac get answers, Danni struggles to trust Preston's sister, and Andi faces a big decision on the next episode of Tyler Perry's Sistas, Wednesday at 9/8c.
02/19/2021
Highlight
00:30

Tyler Perry's Sistas
Everyone's Getting a Lesson in Love on Tyler Perry's Sistas

The women worry about Andi's connection with Gary, Fatima grows closer to Zac, and Sabrina struggles to let Calvin go on the next episode of Tyler Perry's Sistas, Wednesday at 9/8c.
03/03/2021
Exclusive
00:30

Tyler Perry's Sistas
Highlight
00:30

Tyler Perry's Sistas
It's a Night of Big Decisions on Tyler Perry's Sistas

Gary catches Andi off guard, Maurice gets real with Calvin, the friends stage an intervention, and Zac's heart is torn on the next episode of Tyler Perry's Sistas, Wednesday at 9/8c.
03/18/2021
Highlight
00:30

Tyler Perry's Sistas
Expect the Unexpected on Tyler Perry's Sistas

The truth comes out, relationships are put to the test, and an unwanted visitor poses a threat on the season finale of Tyler Perry's Sistas, Wednesday at 9/8c.
03/29/2021
Exclusive
00:30

Tyler Perry's Sistas
Can These Sistas Survive the Storm?

Bitter breakups, jealousy and life-changing decisions threaten to rip friendships apart on new episodes of Tyler Perry's Sistas, airing Wednesdays at 9/8c.
07/28/2021
Exclusive
00:30

Tyler Perry's Sistas
Tyler Perry Goes Behind the Scenes with the Sistas Cast

Tyler Perry and the cast of Sistas get into everything about the show, and it's going to get real on The Tyler Perry Show: Sistas After Show Edition, premiering Wednesday at 10/9c.

08/16/2021
