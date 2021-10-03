My Favorite Sistas Scene - Crystal Hayslett

My Favorite Sistas Scene - Crystal HayslettSeason 4 • 01/25/2022
Crystal Hayslett talks about channeling her inner Fatima during an intense fight scene in a sweltering parking garage.
Watching
Exclusive
00:30
Tyler Perry's SistasIt's a Night of Epic Showdowns on Tyler Perry's Sistas
Sabrina faces a harsh reality, Karen questions Zac's honesty, and Andi is under attack on the next episode of Tyler Perry's Sistas, Wednesday at 9/8c.
03/10/2021
Highlight
00:30
Tyler Perry's SistasIt's a Night of Big Decisions on Tyler Perry's Sistas
Gary catches Andi off guard, Maurice gets real with Calvin, the friends stage an intervention, and Zac's heart is torn on the next episode of Tyler Perry's Sistas, Wednesday at 9/8c.
03/18/2021
Highlight
00:30
Tyler Perry's SistasExpect the Unexpected on Tyler Perry's Sistas
The truth comes out, relationships are put to the test, and an unwanted visitor poses a threat on the season finale of Tyler Perry's Sistas, Wednesday at 9/8c.
03/29/2021
Exclusive
00:30
Tyler Perry's SistasCan These Sistas Survive the Storm?
Bitter breakups, jealousy and life-changing decisions threaten to rip friendships apart on new episodes of Tyler Perry's Sistas, airing Wednesdays at 9/8c.
07/28/2021
Exclusive
00:30
Tyler Perry's SistasTyler Perry Goes Behind the Scenes with the Sistas Cast
Tyler Perry and the cast of Sistas get into everything about the show, and it's going to get real on The Tyler Perry Show: Sistas After Show Edition, premiering Wednesday at 10/9c.
08/16/2021
Exclusive
02:12
Tyler Perry's SistasS3 Flashback: Love Triangle
Andi and Gary's relationship has never been easy, and these unforgettable moments from their rocky courtship still have viewers' hearts racing.
01/07/2022
Exclusive
02:03
Tyler Perry's SistasS3 Flashback: WTF Moments
From Zac and Karen's two-timing ways to Danni's accidental revelation, look back at Sistas' most jaw-dropping moments.
01/07/2022
Exclusive
02:53
Tyler Perry's SistasS3 Flashback: Underdog Moments
From Maurice's brave confrontation with his attacker to Andi's bold negotiation skills and Fatima's fearless rescue of Andi, look back at Sistas' best moments of unexpected triumph.
01/07/2022
Exclusive
01:34
Tyler Perry's SistasS4 My Favorite Sistas Scene - Kevin Walton
Kevin Walton recounts the tenderness of his favorite Season 3 scene between Karen and Aaron, where a heartfelt conversation proved Aaron's kindness and helped Karen through some tough times.
01/20/2022
Exclusive
01:14
Tyler Perry's SistasS4 My Favorite Sistas Scene - Anthony Dalton
Anthony Dalton gives the skinny on one of his many favorite Sistas scenes, where Calvin gets a little bit of well-planned petty revenge in the bedroom.
01/21/2022
01:13
Tyler Perry's SistasS4 My Favorite Sistas Scene - Crystal Hayslett
01/25/2022
Exclusive
01:30
Tyler Perry's SistasS4 My Favorite Sistas Scene - Brian Jordan Jr.
Brian Jordan Jr. explains why his favorite scene from Sistas involves Zac coming to Maurice to open a bank account, and why the truth behind the moment heightened the humor.
01/24/2022
Exclusive
01:25
Tyler Perry's SistasS4 My Favorite Sistas Scene - Devale Ellis
Devale Ellis explains that the salon talk between Zac and Karen, a moment of long-awaited closure, is his favorite scene because it shows the new sides of two divisive characters.
01/24/2022
Exclusive
01:15
Tyler Perry's SistasS4 My Favorite Sistas Scene – KJ Smith
KJ Smith reveals that her favorite scene from Sistas was a completely improvised, organic moment where Danni, Sabrina, and Karen tackle Andi to keep her off her phone.
01/24/2022
Exclusive
01:25
Tyler Perry's SistasS4 My Favorite Sistas Scene - Ebony Obsidian
Ebony Obsidian explains the complexity of conflict between the show's female characters as she gets into why she loves Season 3's wedding argument scene so very much.
01/25/2022
Exclusive
01:18
Tyler Perry's SistasS4 My Favorite Sistas Scene - Trinity Whiteside
Trinity Whiteside reveals his favorite moment from Season 4, a scene where bluegrass music fan, Preston, talks music with Zac and doesn't realize the gaffe he made after mispronouncing R&B.
01/26/2022
Exclusive
01:14
Tyler Perry's SistasS4 My Favorite Sistas Scene - Novi Brown
While she loves having fun with Maurice, Novi Brown's favorite scene has Sabrina taking charge and getting back at Olonzo with a bottle to the head, along with a fun story about prop work.
01/26/2022
