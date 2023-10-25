Soul Train Awards 2023: 5 Collaborative Tracks by Maverick City Music
11/01/2023
When it comes to powerful gospel music, what comes to mind for many is Kirk Franklin’s uplifting songs.
02:16
Hip Hop Awards 2023: 5 So So Def Rap Anthems That Helped Propel the South’s Presence in Hip-Hop
Regarding the evolution of hip-hop, the South has undeniably played a significant role in shaping the genre's landscape.
10/25/2023
01:33
Hip Hop Awards 2023: Timbaland's Top 5 Collaborations
Timbaland, the legendary producer and beatmaker, is known for creating musical magic when he collaborates with other artists.
10/25/2023
01:43
Hip Hop Awards 2023: 5 Chart-Topping Tracks Produced by Metro Boomin
Metro Boomin has consistently shaped the genre's landscape with his groundbreaking production skills.
10/25/2023
01:42
Hip Hop Awards 2023: City Girls' Unfiltered Lyrics
Yung Miami and JT, better known as City Girls, have carved out a significant space for themselves in the hip-hop world. Known for their unapologetic lyrics, the Miami natives have consistently delivered songs that empower and challenge stereotypes, particularly regarding independence, sexuality, and self-worth.
10/25/2023
01:34
Hip Hop Awards 2023: Exploring the Best of Lil Durk's Collaborative Hits
Emerging from the drill music movement in Chicago, Lil Durk's career trajectory has been nothing short of impressive. He has captivated audiences globally with a distinctive melodic style and raw storytelling.
10/25/2023
31:48
Hip Hop Awards 2023: "I was shocked!" Juicy J on Adapting to Hollywood After Oscar Win
Juicy J shares a message about mental health awareness and talks about his new memoir, "Chronicles of the Juice Man."
10/26/2023
40:08
Cormega Talks Reuniting with Nas and Goes Diggin' in the Crates
Cormega shares some words of advice for the next generation of artists.
10/31/2023
26:31
Fabolous Talks Working with Pharrell For the First Time
Fabolous celebrates 22 years since his debut album "Ghetto Fabolous."
10/31/2023
03:09
Soul Train Awards 2023: The Top 7 Soulful Mary J. Blige Tracks That Defined a Generation
When you think of Mary J. Blige, a myriad of songs probably come to mind, whether it’s her 1992 hit song “Real Love,” or her 2001 song “Family Affair,” or even her most recent “Good morning Gorgeous,” the Bronx born soulful singer has been breaking ground for decades with iconic songs that are timeless.
11/01/2023
03:04
Soul Train Awards 2023: 5 Muni Long Songs that Showcase Her Songwriting Brilliance
Muni Long has been in the game for quite a while. Long has an impressive resume and has written for artists ranging from Ariana Grande, Mariah Carey to Rihanna, Mary J Blige, and H.E.R. The Grammy-winning songstress has collaborated with Usher, Diplo, and Meek Mill.
11/01/2023
03:28
03:19
Soul Train Awards 2023: A Look at The Isley Brothers' Top 5 Collaborations Over the Years"
The Isley Brothers have graced us with some of the best r&b/soul hits, showcasing their artistic brilliance. The group is one of the most influential bands in American history.
11/01/2023
03:36
Soul Train Awards 2023: 6 Tracks That Capture the Magic When Bruno Mars, Anderson.Paak Come Together
Bruno Mars and Anderson.Paak are two artists who have respectively made their mark in the industry, whether it be Anderson.Paaks’s Grammy award-winning album Ventura and his songs with Anderson.Paak and The Free Nationals or Bruno Mars’s Grammy Award-winning album “24k Magic'' took the industry by storm.
11/01/2023
02:10
Soul Train Awards 2023: Soulful Supremacy: 5 Songs That Showcase Coco Jones' R&B Mastery
It’s hard to argue that the quality of R&B music has dwindled with artists out like singer Coco Jones. The 25-year-old burst onto the scene as a young prodigy and has been putting in work and releasing music for over a decade.
11/03/2023
24:22
BOOM! BOOM! BOOM! Westside Gunn Talks "And Then You Pray For Me"
Westside Gunn talks about his creative process behind his "Pray for Paris" sequel.
11/03/2023
15:38
Soul Train Awards 2023: Mariah the Scientist Talks New Album + Beef with Virgos
Mariah the Scientist's new album "To Be Eaten Alive" features Young Thug, 21 Savage and Vory.
11/06/2023
33:51
A "Too Good to Be True" Conversation with Rick Ross
Rick Ross chats about his new project with Meek Mill and his latest business move with Gamma.
11/13/2023
02:31
Soul Train Awards 2023: Top 7 Ashanti Hits That Defined the 2000s
The 2000s marked a significant era in the music industry. It also witnessed the rise of many influential artists, and among them, Ashanti shined brightly.
11/13/2023
02:38
Soul Train Train Awards 2023: 5 Reasons Why Brent Faiyaz is Changing the R&B Game
Brent Faiyaz is unquestionably at the forefront of a transformative wave in the R&B music scene. With a distinct sound that seamlessly fuses traditional R&B sensibilities with a modern, avant-garde approach, he's ushering in a new era for the genre.
11/13/2023
05:16
Soul Train Awards 2023: A Salute to Missy ElliottBET Soul Train Awards 2023
A look at her cultural influence, her musical dominance, and finally receiving the recognition she so aptly deserves.
11/13/2023
