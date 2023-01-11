City Girls Talk "RAW" and Ignore the Haters
11/13/2023
Yung Miami and JT talk about their favorite songs off their new album and secrets to staying focused.
03:28
Soul Train Awards 2023: 5 Collaborative Tracks by Maverick City MusicBET Soul Train Awards 2023
When it comes to powerful gospel music, what comes to mind for many is Kirk Franklin’s uplifting songs.
11/01/2023
03:19
Soul Train Awards 2023: A Look at The Isley Brothers' Top 5 Collaborations Over the Years"
The Isley Brothers have graced us with some of the best r&b/soul hits, showcasing their artistic brilliance. The group is one of the most influential bands in American history.
11/01/2023
03:36
Soul Train Awards 2023: 6 Tracks That Capture the Magic When Bruno Mars, Anderson.Paak Come Together
Bruno Mars and Anderson.Paak are two artists who have respectively made their mark in the industry, whether it be Anderson.Paaks’s Grammy award-winning album Ventura and his songs with Anderson.Paak and The Free Nationals or Bruno Mars’s Grammy Award-winning album “24k Magic'' took the industry by storm.
11/01/2023
02:10
Soul Train Awards 2023: Soulful Supremacy: 5 Songs That Showcase Coco Jones' R&B Mastery
It’s hard to argue that the quality of R&B music has dwindled with artists out like singer Coco Jones. The 25-year-old burst onto the scene as a young prodigy and has been putting in work and releasing music for over a decade.
11/03/2023
24:22
BOOM! BOOM! BOOM! Westside Gunn Talks "And Then You Pray For Me"
Westside Gunn talks about his creative process behind his "Pray for Paris" sequel.
11/03/2023
15:38
Soul Train Awards 2023: Mariah the Scientist Talks New Album + Beef with Virgos
Mariah the Scientist's new album "To Be Eaten Alive" features Young Thug, 21 Savage and Vory.
11/06/2023
33:51
A "Too Good to Be True" Conversation with Rick Ross
Rick Ross chats about his new project with Meek Mill and his latest business move with Gamma.
11/13/2023
02:31
Soul Train Awards 2023: Top 7 Ashanti Hits That Defined the 2000s
The 2000s marked a significant era in the music industry. It also witnessed the rise of many influential artists, and among them, Ashanti shined brightly.
11/13/2023
02:38
Soul Train Train Awards 2023: 5 Reasons Why Brent Faiyaz is Changing the R&B Game
Brent Faiyaz is unquestionably at the forefront of a transformative wave in the R&B music scene. With a distinct sound that seamlessly fuses traditional R&B sensibilities with a modern, avant-garde approach, he's ushering in a new era for the genre.
11/13/2023
05:16
Soul Train Awards 2023: A Salute to Missy ElliottBET Soul Train Awards 2023
A look at her cultural influence, her musical dominance, and finally receiving the recognition she so aptly deserves.
11/13/2023
28:42
04:28
Soul Train Awards 2023: 6 Jazmine Sullivan Songs That Take You on an Emotional Rollercoaster
Few artists have the range and the type of presence that make you want to bust the windows out of your ex’s car, tell someone how much you love them, and speak your mind like Jazmine Sullivan.
11/16/2023
02:33
Soul Train Awards 2023: 7 Times Victoria Monét Proved That Her Pen Game was Vicious
Singer and songwriter Victoria Monét has consistently demonstrated her ability to craft unforgettable tunes.
11/16/2023
03:07
Soul Train Awards 2023: 7 Lizzo Tracks Guaranteed to Get You on the Dance Floor
If there is one artist who can get you moving on the dancefloor, it is Lizzo. From her hit funk song, “Juice,” to “About Damn Time,” it is clear that Lizzo knows how to start any party and keep it going.
11/16/2023
01:33
Soul Train Awards 2023: 8 Times 21 Savage Unleashed on a Sultry Beat
Get ready for a night of music, rhythm, and recognition as the “Soul Train Awards” 2023 gears up to honor the brightest talents in the industry.
11/16/2023
02:03
Soul Train Awards 2023: Unearthing 5 Hidden Sultry Gems From T-Pain
Beyond the mainstream hits, the Florida native has contributed several sultry singles to R&B and soul music.
11/16/2023
01:17
Exclusive Clip: Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson Describes His Latest Explosive Role in “EXPEND4BLES”
The clip is also available on November 21 and can be found on the bonus features on 4K, Blu-Ray and DVD.
11/16/2023
16:17
Soul Train Awards 2023: Raiche Talks New Music and Finding Her Voice
Raiche's new single "Half & Half" is out now.
11/29/2023
