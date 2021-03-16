Extended Story - Bloody Sunday 04/29/2021
Lynda Blackmon-Lowery, who was the youngest person to march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, AL, in 1965, reflects on her experience fighting for civil rights at the age of 14.
Watching
02:11
Ben Crump, Members Of The Norman High School Basketball Team Speak Out Following Announcer’s Racist Rant
“Racism has no place in this world,”
03/16/2021
Exclusive
07:12
Extended Story - Hurricane Katrina
Dr. Eboni Price-Haywood reflects on her father's cancer diagnosis shaping her medical career and the life-threatening circumstances patients faced in the wake of Hurricane Katrina.
03/19/2021
Exclusive
07:12
Extended Story: Through One Doctor's Eyes
Dr. Eboni Price-Haywood reflects on her father's cancer diagnosis shaping her medical career and the life-threatening circumstances patients faced in the wake of Hurricane Katrina.
03/19/2021
Exclusive
04:16
Extended Story - Attica
Akil Shakur, who was formerly incarcerated at Attica Correctional Facility, describes the prison's inhumane conditions and recounts the events leading up to the 1971 uprising.
03/19/2021
Exclusive
05:08
Extended Story - Schoolhouse Door
Professor Michael Eric Dyson explains how Black students like Autherine Lucy, James Meredith and the Little Rock Nine challenged school segregation in the South despite fierce opposition.
03/19/2021
Exclusive
06:02
Extended Story - Los Angeles
Bobby Green recalls how the voice of God compelled him to leave his house and save Reginald Denny, a man pulled from his truck and beaten during the 1992 Los Angeles Riots.
03/19/2021
01:18
Unauthenticated Audio Confession Surfaces In Kendrick Johnson Murder Case
The Georgia teen was found dead inside a rolled up gym mat in 2013.
03/23/2021
Exclusive
06:56
Extended Story - George Floyd
Civil rights attorney Nekima Levy Armstrong explains her journey to becoming a social justice activist and how overreliance on law enforcement has negatively impacted Black communities.
03/30/2021
01:27
Police Shooting Victim Andrew Brown’s Family Views Bodycam Footage, But Not How They Wanted
Body camera footage of the fatal police shooting of Andrew Brown Jr., has been released to his family, but only a 20-second snippet.
04/27/2021
Highlight
07:02
01:24
Getting Drunk on the Regular Has Serious Health Risks
Drinking alcohol in large amounts has been shown to increase the risk of cancers
05/12/2021
01:15
What Heavy Drinking Does to a Very Vital Organ
Binge drinking can have lasting and damaging effects on your liver
05/14/2021
02:19
BET Awards 2021 BET Her Award Poll Video
Visitors to BET.com are asked to share their opinion on which artist should win BET Her Award of 2021
06/24/2021
01:24
Former St. Louis Cop Sentenced To Four Years For Beating Black Undercover Officer At Protest
Randy Hays and other officers brutally beat Officer Luther Hall, who was posing as a protestor, in 2017.
07/19/2021
Highlight
01:47
BET News Special E1Rabbi Sharon Brous Preaches the Importance of Unity
Rabbi Sharon Brous, founder of IKAR in Los Angeles, emphasizes how the Jewish story is interconnected with the Black experience and the collective responsibility to combat hate.
07/20/2021
Highlight
02:34
BET News Special E1Operation Understanding on How to Build Cultural Empathy
Members of Operation Understanding DC, an organization that brings Black and Jewish teenagers together, describe how they've grown as activists through their experience in the program.
07/20/2021
Highlight
01:48
BET News Special E1Ebro Darden Talks Uniting to Fight White Supremacy
Ebro Darden, who is Black and Jewish, explains the shared fight against white supremacy, citing Billie Holiday's "Strange Fruit" as an example of how the two communities intersect.
07/20/2021
01:03
Stacey Abrams Receives the CBC Body Award
Stacey Abrams, the founder of Fair Fight and a nominee for the Nobel Peace Prize, receives the CBC Body Award for her work in fighting for voting rights.
09/20/2021
Highlight
03:29
BET Celebrates the Congressional Black Caucus
BET salutes the Congressional Black Caucus for 50 years of service in Congress and advocacy as the legislative voice for Black and other underserved communities.
09/20/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Are All New Tuesday
C.J. suspects Lisa is cheating on a new Tyler Perry's House of Payne, and Mr. Brown addresses maintenance issues his way on a new Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting Tuesday at 8/7c.
10/18/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The OvalWho Will Survive the Battle for Control of the Oval?
The fates of the first family and the innocent pawns caught up in their power struggle are revealed when Tyler Perry's The Oval returns for a new season, Tuesday at 9/8c.
10/07/2021
Trailer
01:00
Sisterhood Is the Cure in The Waiting Room
Two women fighting to survive find support when they need it the most in new episodes of The Waiting Room, premiering Saturday at 10/9c.
10/05/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Return in October
Family Fun Night is back with the debut of all-new episodes of Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting October 12 at 8/7c.
09/30/2021