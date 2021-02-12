3 Standout Speeches From The 2021 'Soul Train Awards' 12/09/2021
From Jazmine Sullivan to Maxwell, this year's speeches left us feeling loved and inspired!
01:37
Wife Of Legendary Music Business Exec Clarence Avant, Shot And Killed During Home Invasion
What is unclear is what the motive of the intruders was, how many there were, or if the Avants knew them when they were home during the home invasion.
12/02/2021
01:12
2021 Soul Train Awards: Best Squad Moments On The Red Carpet
These family-like moments have us ready to call up our besties!
12/02/2021
01:03
2021 Soul Train Awards: Eye-Catching Shades On The Red Carpet
We're taking inspiration for our next optical purchase.
12/03/2021
01:18
Grand Jury Rules That Police Officer Will Not Be Charged In Shooting Of Pharrell's Cousin
Donovan Lynch, 25, was fatally shot on the Virginia Beach oceanfront back in March.
12/03/2021
01:32
3 Times New York Was Represented During DJ Cassidy's "Pass the Mic: Soul Train Edition"
DJ Cassidy was joined by legends in the music industry for a night of singing and fun.
12/06/2021
03:22
Ne-Yo Offers Advice To New Artists On How To Make It Big In The Music Biz
The two-time Soul Train Award winner explains how proud he is to see young singer/songwriters succeed.
12/06/2021
01:11
Drake Withdraws His Two 2021 Grammy Nominations
He was nominated for Best Rap Album and Best Rap Performance, and the two categories will move forward with just the remaining four nominees.
12/07/2021
01:10
2021 Soul Train Awards: Some Of Our Favorite Songs Ashanti Performed During Her ‘Lady of Soul’ Medley
From "Happy" to "Foolish," Ashanti brought the fire as usual!
12/07/2021
01:18
Jacqueline Avant Shooting Suspect Charged With Murder
Aariel Maynor is also charged with two counts of residential burglary and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
12/08/2021
01:00
2021 Soul Train Awards: Celebrity Couples Who Showed PDA On The Red Carpet, Backstage, And In The Audience
The star-studded evening was filled with love, peace, and soul, not to mention sweet couple moments we can't get enough of!
12/08/2021
01:40
3 Standout Speeches From The 2021 'Soul Train Awards'
From Jazmine Sullivan to Maxwell, this year's speeches left us feeling loved and inspired!
12/09/2021
01:36
Alicia Keys Reveals What JAY-Z Said After Lil Mama Crashed Their 2009 MTV VMAs Performance
"Somehow, however she got over here, I didn't even bear witness to [it]," she described during an interview on Drink Champs.
12/10/2021
01:01
Red Carpet Swag! Nails That Caught Our Attention At The 2021 'Soul Train Awards'
Need inspiration for your next nail appointment? Look no further than this list.
12/10/2021
01:03
Rapper Slim 400 Shot And Killed At 33
KABC reports officers were patrolling near 7th and Manchester when they heard shots, and found a victim "on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds."
12/10/2021
01:51
Astroworld Tragedy: Travis Scott Speaks Out In First Interview: "I Have A Responsibility"
"It's been a lot of thoughts, a lot of feelings, a lot of grieving," he shared.
12/10/2021
01:25
Saweetie Confirms She Will Teach A College Course At USC
In October, Saweetie stopped by a USC entrepreneurship class and spoke to undergraduate students about empathy, storytelling, and meditation.
12/13/2021
01:09
Megan Thee Stallion Is A 'Proud' Graduate Of Texas Southern University
"I know my parents are looking down on me so proud," the 'Savage' rapper said, who now holds a Bachelor's Degree in Health Administration.
12/13/2021
01:14
Travis Scott Dropped from 2022 Coachella Festival Lineup Amid Astroworld Tragedy
The 8-time Grammy-nominated artist had been "effectively removed" from the show and will reportedly receive a cancellation fee.
12/14/2021
01:31
Cardi B Makes History, Goes Diamond A Third Time
Her collaborative Latin hit "I Like It" featuring J Balvin, and Bad Bunny was RIAA certified as 10x-platinum on Dec. 13.
12/15/2021
01:07
New Edition Announces Tour With Charlie Wilson & Jodeci
The tour will feature all six members of New Edition and all original four members of Jodeci, who are reportedly under new management.
12/15/2021
