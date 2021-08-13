The War and Treaty - "Take Me In" 08/13/2021
The War and Treaty realizes the importance of having someone to turn to when times get tough in the music video for their song "Take Me In," directed by Chancey June.
Watching
Performance
04:30
The War and Treaty - "Take Me In"
The War and Treaty realizes the importance of having someone to turn to when times get tough in the music video for their song "Take Me In," directed by Chancey June.
08/13/2021
04:30
The War and Treaty - "Take Me In"
The War and Treaty realizes the importance of having someone to turn to when times get tough in the music video for their song "Take Me In," directed by Chancey June.
08/13/2021
02:45
Casper Bluff and Coca Vango - "My Shawty"
With a nod to Plies and T-Pain's 2007 hit song "Shawty," Casper Bluff and Coca Vango sing the praises of their own ride-or-dies in the music video for "My Shawty."
08/13/2021
02:45
Casper Bluff and Coca Vango - "My Shawty"
With a nod to Plies and T-Pain's 2007 hit song "Shawty," Casper Bluff and Coca Vango sing the praises of their own ride-or-dies in the music video for "My Shawty."
08/13/2021
Exclusive
03:26
"Pearl and Henry" Director Gibrey Allen on His Backstory
Gibrey Allen reveals what inspired him to write a story from an elderly couple's perspective, how his Jamaican culture enriched his ideas, then chats with producer Greta Hagen-Richardson.
08/31/2021
03:43
JOKIA - "Let Him In"
Singer-songwriter JOKIA seeks to draw people closer to God in the music video for her praise and worship single Let Him In.
09/01/2021
Exclusive
03:26
"Pearl and Henry" Director Gibrey Allen on His Backstory
Gibrey Allen reveals what inspired him to write a story from an elderly couple's perspective, how his Jamaican culture enriched his ideas, then chats with producer Greta Hagen-Richardson.
09/01/2021
Performance
03:47
Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music - "Jump Ship"
Gospel singers Jonathan McReynolds and Mali Music perform their inspirational song "Jump Ship" from their album "Jonny x Mali: Live in LA."
09/24/2021
03:47
Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music - "Jump Ship"
Gospel singers Jonathan McReynolds and Mali Music perform their inspirational song "Jump Ship" from their album "Jonny x Mali: Live in LA."
09/24/2021
Performance
04:12
Common featuring Black Thought & Seun Kuti - "When We Move"
Common, Seun Kuti and Black Thought embrace Black pride during a 70s-style dance party in this music video for their song "When We Move."
09/27/2021
04:13
Common featuring Black Thought & Seun Kuti - "When We Move"
Common, Seun Kuti and Black Thought embrace Black pride during a 70s-style dance party in this music video for their song "When We Move."
09/27/2021
Performance
03:06
KB - "Masterpiece"
Tampa native, father and gospel artist KB models compassion and kindness in the music video for his single "Masterpiece."
09/30/2021
Performance
05:25
Lil Donald - "Real Hitta You"
Rapper Lil Donald reflects on what women really want in a man in the music video for his song "Real Hitta You," directed by Todd Uno.
10/04/2021
05:25
Lil Donald - "Real Hitta You"
Rapper Lil Donald reflects on what women really want in a man in the music video for his song "Real Hitta You," directed by Todd Uno.
10/04/2021
Exclusive
05:01
BET Hip Hop Awards 2021Crew Love - Native Tongues
A crew is a necessary part of the rap game, and in the late 1980s, Native Tongues created a collective that would go on to change hip hop forever.
10/05/2021
Highlight
04:35
BET Hip Hop Awards 2021Tobe Nwigwe Celebrates an Iconic Moment
Joined by his wife Fat, Tobe Nwigwe talks to Big Tigger about Rap City's significance, working with his family, his song "I Need You To (Breonna Taylor)" and more.
10/05/2021
Exclusive
08:52
BET Hip Hop Awards 2021Rehearsal 360 Starring Tobe Nwigwe
Get a behind-the-scenes look as rapper Tobe Nwigwe prepares to hit the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021 stage with wife and collaborator Fat Nwigwe for a joy-filled performance of "Fye Fye."
10/11/2021
02:50
Raiche - "Burn Your Clothes"
Singer-songwriter Raiche has an incendiary response to her man's bad behavior in the music video for "Burn Your Clothes," directed by Roxana Baldovin.
10/14/2021
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Are All New Tuesday
C.J. suspects Lisa is cheating on a new Tyler Perry's House of Payne, and Mr. Brown addresses maintenance issues his way on a new Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting Tuesday at 8/7c.
10/18/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The OvalWho Will Survive the Battle for Control of the Oval?
The fates of the first family and the innocent pawns caught up in their power struggle are revealed when Tyler Perry's The Oval returns for a new season, Tuesday at 9/8c.
10/07/2021
Trailer
01:00
Sisterhood Is the Cure in The Waiting Room
Two women fighting to survive find support when they need it the most in new episodes of The Waiting Room, premiering Saturday at 10/9c.
10/05/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Return in October
Family Fun Night is back with the debut of all-new episodes of Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting October 12 at 8/7c.
09/30/2021