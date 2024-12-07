BET Awards 2024 - R&B Performances
07/12/2024
Victoria Monét, Coco Jones, Tanner Adell and Keke Palmer hit the BET Awards 2024 stage to perform a salute Usher and their hit songs.
08:46
02:55
BET EXPERIENCE x NISSAN AMPLIFIED
We kicked it up a notch on the #BETX Nissan Amplified Music Stage with performances by CoCo Jones, Lady London, Fridayy and the fans who stopped by the Nissan Mobile Studio. @nissanusa #NissanAmplified #CulturesBiggestWeekend
07/18/2024
02:39
2024 BET EXPERIENCE NISSAN AMPLIFIED INTERVIEW x COCO JONES
We caught up with CoCo Jones following her Nissan Amplified #BETX performance. @nissanusa ✨ #NissanAmplified #CulturesBiggestWeekend
07/26/2024
01:13
Usher's Paris Concert Film Hits Theaters Nationwide
Usher's Paris concert film hits theaters on August 25.
07/31/2024
01:12
BET Current: Victoria Monét Shines with Deluxe Album
New music drops, Fat Joe pushes for healthcare reform, and Kaepernick stays determined for NFL return.
10/04/2024
Exclusive
05:31
BET Hip Hop Awards Lookback - Cardi BHip Hop Awards 2024
From her early days on Love & Hip Hop to killer performances on the BET Hip Hop Awards stage, Cardi B is always and forever that girl.
10/11/2024
Exclusive
07:43
BET Hip Hop Awards Lookback - Best of Breakout Artist WinnersHip Hop Awards 2024
Breakthrough Artist winners GloRilla, DaBaby and Cardi B tear up the BET Hip Hop Awards stage through the years with performances of their hit songs.
10/17/2024
01:00
"One Of Them Days" Starring SZA & Keke Palmer, Produced by Issa Rae. In Theaters January 17th!
#OneOfThemDays is in theaters now! Starring #SZA & #KekePalmer and produced by Issa Rae, this hilarious adventure about friendship is one you can’t miss! Get tickets!
01/14/2025
Highlight
05:31
Celebrating Black Excellence Though NAACP Image Awards Facts56th NAACP Image Awards
Did you know these incredible facts about your favorite Black artists? Join BET and the 56th NAACP Image Awards in celebrating Black Excellence with facts about Ayo Edebiri, Colman Domingo, and Keke Palmer.
02/20/2025
14:51
The 56th NAACP Image Awards in 15 Minutes56th NAACP Image Awards
Look back at big moments from the 56th NAACP Image Awards, from host Deon Cole's best jokes to Vice President Kamala Harris's powerful honoree speech, in this recap sponsored by Infiniti.
02/27/2025
Highlight
10:16
106 & Park Throwbacks - Black Actress Rising Stars56th NAACP Image Awards
Keke Palmer, Meagan Good, Zoe Saldaña and more NAACP Image Awards nominees chat about their careers in these throwback 106 & Park interviews.
02/28/2025
01:14
Kevin Hart Named Host of BET Awards 2025BET Awards 2025
This year's show marks 25 years of celebrating Black culture and legacy and will air live on June 9th at 8 pm ET/PT on BET.
04/22/2025
00:57
BET Current: Tyla's Breakout Night, Usher's Icon Tribute, and More Unforgettable Moments from BET Awards 2024
From Tyla's globe-conquering win to Lauryn Hill’s surprise return, last year's show delivered iconic performances, emotional tributes, and history-making wins.
04/30/2025
01:36
Behind the Scenes with Victoria Monét and HazelBET Immersed
Go behind the lens with Victoria Monét and her daughter Hazel during their heartwarming shoot—moments of music, magic, and making memories.
05/07/2025
20:14
Victoria Monét on Motherhood, Music, and Making Her MarkBET Immersed
Watch the full interview with Victoria Monét as she opens up about raising Hazel, winning big after years behind the scenes, and why this is just the beginning of her mogul era.
05/07/2025
Exclusive
08:43
BET Awards Lookback - Legendary Acceptance SpeechesBET Awards 2025
Revisit some of the best BET Awards speeches, featuring wise words from Queen Latifah, Megan Thee Stallion and Lil Wayne, plus the Whitney Houston speech that launched a million memes.
05/08/2025
01:31
BET Current: Rihanna, Pharrell Williams, A$AP Rocky and More Grace 2025 Met Gala Carpet
Coco Jones, Diana Ross and Tyler Perry also wore looks that fit the “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” theme.
05/09/2025
Exclusive
07:47
BET Awards Lookback - Spicy Moments That Had Us Gagged
Remy Ma, Nicki Minaj, T.I., Mo'Nique and more celebs have had a lot to say to haters and fans alike during their time onstage at the BET Awards over the years.
05/12/2025
Exclusive
10:10
King Energy - Unforgettable Male PerformancesBET Awards 2025
For 25 years, an impressive list of talented male artists, including Kendrick Lamar, Lil Wayne and Bruno Mars, have lit up the BET Awards stage with their performances.
05/20/2025
04:55
Leon Thomas Steps Into the Spotlight at the BET Awards
Get an intimate look at Leon Thomas as he prepares for his BET Awards 2025 performance. From Broadway beginnings to Grammy wins, go behind the scenes of his rise as part of Art of the Come Up, sponsored by Xfinity—and see how this multi-hyphenate star is finally claiming center stage.
06/08/2025
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The Oval Season 6 TrailerTyler Perry's The OvalS6
The gloves are off and Hunter will stop at nothing to reclaim his role as commander in chief on The Oval Season 6, airing Tuesdays at 9/8c on BET.
01/08/2025
Trailer
01:00
For the Fellas All-New Episode TrailerFor the FellasS1
Vic Mensa, Woody McClain, Rajah Caruth and DJ Brian Henry sit down for a talk at Morehouse College on a special live episode presented by Walmart, streaming November 22 on BET.com.
11/18/2024
Trailer
00:30
Shop With BET: Where Culture Meets Commerce TrailerTyler Perry's SistasS8
KJ Smith helps take the guesswork out of holiday shopping by showcasing Black-owned and exclusive brands, airing Wednesday at 10/9c on BET.
11/13/2024
Trailer
00:30
Average Joe Trailer
A plumber is drawn into his late father's criminal dealings with the Russian mob on the BET+ original series Average Joe, airing Wednesdays at 10/9c on BET.
10/18/2024