11/17/2022
“First and foremost, I am not a colorist," she said on Instagram.
01:01
2Pac’s Stepfather Mutulu Shakur Set To Be Released On Parole In December
“Dr. Shakur is a 71-year-old man who has been imprisoned for over 35 years, undergoing treatment for bone marrow cancer,” Shakur’s attorney told NBC News.
11/15/2022
01:18
Singer Roberta Flack Reveals ALS Diagnosis
ALS is a progressive neurological disease affecting nerve cells.
11/15/2022
01:05
The BET Soul Train Awards 2022Soul Train Awards 2022: Stylish Couples On The Blue Carpet!
See the heartwarming moments captured on camera!
11/15/2022
01:07
Offset Shares Heartfelt Tribute To Takeoff Following His Death: 'Feels Like A Nightmare'
“My heart is shattered and I have so many things to say, but I can’t find the words," he wrote on Instagram.
11/16/2022
01:06
Nick Cannon Shares His Child Support Payment Amount, And The Answer May Shock You
He told The Neighborhood Talk that his priority is to care for all his children financially.
11/16/2022
01:20
Mike Tyson And Evander Holyfield Team Up To Launch Cannabis-Infused "Holy Ears" Edibles
The rift between the two men culminated when Tyson bit a piece of Holyfield’s ear off during a rematch in June 1997.
11/16/2022
01:00
Keke Palmer To Host ‘Saturday Night Live’ With This R&B Songstress
The actress’ hilarious takeover will happen in December!
11/16/2022
01:02
Blueface Arrested For Attempted Murder
The arrest was reportedly part of an undercover operation.
11/16/2022
05:14
Octavia Spencer and Will Ferrell Get 'Spirited'
Their new holiday movie 'Spirited' is now streaming on Apple TV+
11/16/2022
01:32
The BET Soul Train Awards 2022Soul Train Awards 2022: 3 Tracks You Should Know from The ‘Legend’ Award Recipients Morris Day and The Time
The iconic funk band has been cranking out hits for over four decades.
11/17/2022
01:19
‘The Real Housewives Of Potomac’ Star Ashley Darby Addresses Colorism Accusations
Darby noted she's had disagreements with cast members despite their complexion.
11/17/2022
08:26
Xscape Reflects on Lessons Learned, Longevity in the Music Industry
Watch the Lady of Soul honorees at the 2022 Soul Train Awards on Nov. 26.
11/17/2022
05:55
Yvette Nicole Brown Talks 'Disenchanted' And Who She Thinks Is The Fairest of Them All
'Disenchanted' is now playing on Disney+!
11/18/2022
01:17
Tia Mowry Reveals Why She Filed For Divorce And Why She Considers Her 14-Year Marriage With Cory Hardrict A ‘Success'
The actress is prioritizing self-love and happiness.
11/18/2022
01:01
B. Simone Reveals She Bathes Every Two Days And Twitter Has A Field Day
The ‘Know For Sure’ podcast host shared that she didn’t see it as necessary to bathe daily.
11/21/2022
01:01
Al Roker Admitted To Hospital For Blood Clots: 'Thanks For All the Well Wishes and Prayers'
In an Instagram post, the weatherman and anchor announced on Nov.18 that he’s getting “terrific” medical care and recovering.
11/21/2022
01:02
The BET Soul Train Awards 2022Soul Train Awards 2022: Stars Who Put Their Jewels On Display
The carpet was shining and sparkling.
11/21/2022
01:09
GloRilla Reveals She Didn’t Know Ham Is Pork
She also recently discovered that foxes were real.
11/22/2022
01:27
The BET Soul Train Awards 2022Soul Train Awards 2022: Diana Ross Through The Years
Diana Ross' glamorous style has been her signature since her days with The Supremes.
11/22/2022
01:01
Legendary Comedian Sinbad Learning To Walk Again Two Years After A Stroke
The family released a statement.
11/22/2022
