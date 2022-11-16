Al Roker Admitted To Hospital For Blood Clots: 'Thanks For All the Well Wishes and Prayers'
11/21/2022
He updated his health status on Instagram.
Keke Palmer To Host ‘Saturday Night Live’ With This R&B Songstress
The actress’ hilarious takeover will happen in December!
11/16/2022
01:02
Blueface Arrested For Attempted Murder
The arrest was reportedly part of an undercover operation.
11/16/2022
05:14
Octavia Spencer and Will Ferrell Get 'Spirited'
Their new holiday movie 'Spirited' is now streaming on Apple TV+
11/16/2022
01:19
‘The Real Housewives Of Potomac’ Star Ashley Darby Addresses Colorism Accusations
Darby noted she's had disagreements with cast members despite their complexion.
11/17/2022
01:32
The BET Soul Train Awards 2022Soul Train Awards 2022: 3 Tracks You Should Know from The ‘Legend’ Award Recipients Morris Day and The Time
The iconic funk band has been cranking out hits for over four decades.
11/17/2022
08:26
Xscape Reflects on Lessons Learned, Longevity in the Music Industry
Watch the Lady of Soul honorees at the 2022 Soul Train Awards on Nov. 26.
11/17/2022
05:55
Yvette Nicole Brown Talks 'Disenchanted' And Who She Thinks Is The Fairest of Them All
'Disenchanted' is now playing on Disney+!
11/18/2022
01:17
Tia Mowry Reveals Why She Filed For Divorce And Why She Considers Her 14-Year Marriage With Cory Hardrict A ‘Success'
The actress is prioritizing self-love and happiness.
11/18/2022
01:01
B. Simone Reveals She Bathes Every Two Days And Twitter Has A Field Day
The ‘Know For Sure’ podcast host shared that she didn’t see it as necessary to bathe daily.
11/21/2022
01:02
The BET Soul Train Awards 2022Soul Train Awards 2022: Stars Who Put Their Jewels On Display
The carpet was shining and sparkling.
11/21/2022
01:01
01:09
GloRilla Reveals She Didn’t Know Ham Is Pork
She also recently discovered that foxes were real.
11/22/2022
01:27
The BET Soul Train Awards 2022Soul Train Awards 2022: Diana Ross Through The Years
Diana Ross' glamorous style has been her signature since her days with The Supremes.
11/22/2022
01:01
Legendary Comedian Sinbad Learning To Walk Again Two Years After A Stroke
The family released a statement.
11/22/2022
01:17
The BET Soul Train Awards 2022Soul Train Awards 2022: Xscape's Evolving Style Throughout The Years
Since their debut in 1991, this year's Lady of Soul honorees' style continues to evolve, and we can't get enough!
11/22/2022
09:46
The BET Soul Train Awards 2022Soul Train Awards 2022: Watch Connecting with Deon Cole
Comedian and actor Deon Cole hosts the 2022 Soul Train Awards on Nov. 26!
11/23/2022
01:14
Joyce Bryant Known As ‘The Black Marilyn Monroe’ Dies At 95
The actress was known as ‘The Bronze Blond Bombshell.’
11/23/2022
01:16
The BET Soul Train Awards 2022Soul Train Awards 2022: Tank's Classic Style is Pure R&B
His album, 'R&B Money,' is nominated for Best Album of the Year.
11/23/2022
01:11
August Alsina 'Shared And Honored' His New Love On VH1's 'The Surreal Life' Reboot
The singer also explained that his alleged new beau defied what “love is supposed to be, or love should look like.”
11/23/2022
01:53
The BET Soul Train Awards 2022Soul Train Awards 2022: Silk Sonic's Style Is A 70s Dream
From popped collars to velvet suits to aviators, Silk Sonic's style is a vintage dream!
11/23/2022
