Hip Hop Awards 2024: Relive 5 Unforgettable Performances
09/17/2024
Get ready for the Hip Hop Awards 2024 by revisiting five show-stopping acts.
01:10
The Weeknd Announces New Album, Teases Final Chapter of “Hurry Up Tomorrow” Trilogy
The Weeknd reveals details about his upcoming album, completing the “Hurry Up Tomorrow” trilogy.
09/05/2024
01:08
Sade Returns with First New Song in Six Years
Sade announces long-awaited return with her first new track in six years.
09/06/2024
01:01
Rapper Rich Homie Quan Tragically Passes Away at 34
Rapper Rich Homie Quan has died at the age of 34, leaving fans and the music world in shock.
09/06/2024
01:01
Kendrick Lamar Announced as 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Headliner
Kendrick Lamar will lead the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show, marking a major moment for the rapper.
09/09/2024
01:01
Rich Homie Quan’s Family Speaks Out Following Rapper’s Tragic Death
The family of Rich Homie Quan releases a statement after the rapper’s untimely passing.
09/10/2024
01:03
Legendary Soul Singer Frankie Beverly, Founder of Maze, Passes Away at 77
Frankie Beverly, iconic soul singer and leader of Maze, has died at the age of 77.
09/11/2024
01:01
Kendrick Lamar Drops Surprise Song on Instagram, Fans Go Wild
Kendrick Lamar surprises fans with an unexpected new track released on Instagram.
09/13/2024
01:05
Future Announces Release Date for ‘Mixtape Pluto’
Future excites fans by unveiling the release date for his upcoming project ‘Mixtape Pluto’.
09/13/2024
01:00
Janet Jackson Recalls Wardrobe Mishap While Performing for Queen Elizabeth
Janet Jackson opens up about a wardrobe malfunction during a show for Queen Elizabeth II.
09/13/2024
01:11
Celebrating Tito Jackson: Reflecting on His Impact in Music
Tito Jackson’s journey and contributions to the Jackson 5 and his solo career.
09/17/2024
01:01
01:00
BET Hip Hop Awards 2024 Makes Las Vegas Debut
BET Hip-Hop Awards 2024 relocates to Las Vegas for this year’s celebration.
09/17/2024
01:12
Lil Wayne Responds to 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show
Lil Wayne shares his thoughts on the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show.
09/17/2024
01:22
Hip Hop Awards 2024: Kendrick Lamar’s Best Guest Verses
Explore Kendrick Lamar’s top guest verses.
09/18/2024
01:00
Megan Thee Stallion Leads 2024 BET Hip-Hop Awards Nominations
Megan Thee Stallion tops 2024 BET Hip-Hop Awards nominations, followed by Kendrick Lamar and Drake.
09/18/2024
01:00
Cardi B Defends Postpartum Workout
Cardi B responds to criticism of her postpartum workout shortly after giving birth.
09/18/2024
01:01
Hip Hop Awards 2024: 50 Cent’s Deep Cuts That Cemented His Hip Hop and Entertainment Legacy
Explore 50 Cent’s essential deep cuts that defined his influence, from rap dominance to entertainment mogul.
10/04/2024
12:29
October London Shares His Musical Journey and Collaborations with Snoop Dogg
October London discusses his rise in the music industry, Marvin Gaye inspiration, and working alongside Snoop Dogg.
10/15/2024
11:42
Rome Streetz and Daringer Discuss Top Rapper-Producer Duos and Their New Album
Rome Streetz and Daringer dive into their new album, ‘Hatton Garden Holdup,’ while debating iconic rap duos like Gang Starr vs. Mobb Deep.
11/04/2024
12:13
BET Talks Episode Rotimi Part 1
On this episode of BET Talks, multi-talented star Rotimi stops by to discuss his highly anticipated dual album In My Heart, In My Veins. He dives into blending R&B with Afrobeats, a nod to his Nigerian roots and American upbringing. Rotimi also opens about his acting career, sharing stories from his iconic roles in Power, and his upcoming return in The Chi. Get ready for an engaging conversation about family, music, and his latest projects as Rotimi gears up for a major comeback.
11/14/2024
12:20
BET Talks: Rotimi Part 2
On this episode of BET Talks, multi-talented star Rotimi stops by to discuss his highly anticipated dual album In My Heart, In My Veins. He dives into blending R&B with Afrobeats, a nod to his Nigerian roots and American upbringing. Rotimi also opens about his acting career, sharing stories from his iconic roles in Power, and his upcoming return in The Chi. Get ready for an engaging conversation about family, music, and his latest projects as Rotimi gears up for a major comeback.
11/18/2024
