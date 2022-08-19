Tyler Perry's The Oval
Tyler Perry's The Oval Season 6 Trailer
Season 6 • 01/08/2025
The gloves are off and Hunter will stop at nothing to reclaim his role as commander in chief on The Oval Season 6, airing Tuesdays at 9/8c on BET.
Fall Back in Love with The Oval and Sistas This OctoberTyler Perry's The OvalS3
From shady politicians in Washington to troublemaking friends in Atlanta, The Oval and Sistas will bring all the twists and turns you love when both series return to BET in October.
08/19/2022
Trailer
00:30
The Franklins Continue Their Pursuit of Power on The OvalTyler Perry's The OvalS4
Hunter and Victoria Franklin make moves to keep their grip on the White House when Tyler Perry's The Oval returns to BET with new episodes on Tuesdays at 9/8c.
10/11/2022
Exclusive
02:08
Priscilla Is Hiding SomethingTyler Perry's The OvalS4
In these highlights from Season 3, Priscilla reveals an unexpected connection to Victoria's formidable father, and Sam begins to fear his wife is the White House mole.
10/14/2022
Exclusive
02:20
Indulging in The Oval's Guilty PleasuresTyler Perry's The OvalS4
From Bobby and Lilly's infamous airport hookup to the president's brazen White House trysts, check out the steamiest moments from Tyler Perry's The Oval.
10/17/2022
Exclusive
01:55
Nobody Effs with FLOTUS, Pt. 2Tyler Perry's The OvalS4
Her husband's the commander-and-chief, but on Tyler Perry's The Oval, First Lady Victoria Franklin is the one who wields power over their enemies in Washington.
10/18/2022
Exclusive
01:30
President Franklin's AffairsTyler Perry's The OvalS4
President Franklin often uses his position of power to seduce the ladies throughout Season 4, but not every woman is swayed by his manipulative form of generosity.
10/19/2022
Exclusive
04:36
In Memory of The Oval's Dearly (and Not So Dearly) DepartedTyler Perry's The OvalS4
From Denise's mysterious beheading to Picky's coldblooded execution at the hand of Kyle, here are the characters from Tyler Perry's The Oval that are gone but not forgotten.
10/20/2022
Exclusive
01:40
Gone but Not Forgotten Tyler Perry's The OvalS5
Remember Denise Truesdale, Picky, Agent Yuma, Jean, Barry and more unforgettable characters that have come through the first family's lives.
02/12/2024
Exclusive
06:58
Exclusive Highlight - WTF MomentsTyler Perry's The OvalS5
Watch these highlights from Tyler Perry's The Oval.
02/16/2024
Exclusive
10:38
House of LiesTyler Perry's The OvalS5
Victoria makes some shocking allegations about her son, Simone gets the truth from Sam, Ed gets caught in a compromising position, Eli confronts the first family and more.
02/19/2024
