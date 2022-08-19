Tyler Perry's The Oval

Tyler Perry's The Oval Season 6 Trailer

Season 6 • 01/08/2025

The gloves are off and Hunter will stop at nothing to reclaim his role as commander in chief on The Oval Season 6, airing Tuesdays at 9/8c on BET.

Trailer
00:30

Fall Back in Love with The Oval and Sistas This October
Tyler Perry's The OvalS3

From shady politicians in Washington to troublemaking friends in Atlanta, The Oval and Sistas will bring all the twists and turns you love when both series return to BET in October.
08/19/2022
Trailer
00:30

The Franklins Continue Their Pursuit of Power on The Oval
Tyler Perry's The OvalS4

Hunter and Victoria Franklin make moves to keep their grip on the White House when Tyler Perry's The Oval returns to BET with new episodes on Tuesdays at 9/8c.
10/11/2022
Exclusive
02:08

Priscilla Is Hiding Something
Tyler Perry's The OvalS4

In these highlights from Season 3, Priscilla reveals an unexpected connection to Victoria's formidable father, and Sam begins to fear his wife is the White House mole.
10/14/2022
Exclusive
02:20

Indulging in The Oval's Guilty Pleasures
Tyler Perry's The OvalS4

From Bobby and Lilly's infamous airport hookup to the president's brazen White House trysts, check out the steamiest moments from Tyler Perry's The Oval.
10/17/2022
Exclusive
01:55

Nobody Effs with FLOTUS, Pt. 2
Tyler Perry's The OvalS4

Her husband's the commander-and-chief, but on Tyler Perry's The Oval, First Lady Victoria Franklin is the one who wields power over their enemies in Washington.
10/18/2022
Exclusive
01:30

President Franklin's Affairs
Tyler Perry's The OvalS4

President Franklin often uses his position of power to seduce the ladies throughout Season 4, but not every woman is swayed by his manipulative form of generosity.
10/19/2022
Exclusive
04:36

In Memory of The Oval's Dearly (and Not So Dearly) Departed
Tyler Perry's The OvalS4

From Denise's mysterious beheading to Picky's coldblooded execution at the hand of Kyle, here are the characters from Tyler Perry's The Oval that are gone but not forgotten.
10/20/2022
Exclusive
01:40

Gone but Not Forgotten
Tyler Perry's The OvalS5

Remember Denise Truesdale, Picky, Agent Yuma, Jean, Barry and more unforgettable characters that have come through the first family's lives.
02/12/2024
Exclusive
06:58

Exclusive Highlight - WTF Moments
Tyler Perry's The OvalS5

Watch these highlights from Tyler Perry's The Oval.
02/16/2024
Exclusive
10:38

House of Lies
Tyler Perry's The OvalS5

Victoria makes some shocking allegations about her son, Simone gets the truth from Sam, Ed gets caught in a compromising position, Eli confronts the first family and more.
02/19/2024
Trailer
00:30

