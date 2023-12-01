Jeff Bradshaw featuring Eric Roberson - "Make Some Time"
06/21/2023
Trombonist Jeff Bradshaw teams up with Eric Roberson to slow things down in the sultry music video for their song "Make Some Time."
More
ADVERTISEMENT
Watching
Performance
03:14
Jacquees featuring Future - "When You Bad Like That"
Jacquees can't wait to spoil his new lover with luxurious gifts in his video for "When You Bad Like That," featuring a guest verse from rapper Future.
01/12/2023
Performance
04:35
Isaac Hayes - "Theme from 'Shaft' (Live at Wattstax 1972)"
Listen to Isaac Hayes perform "Theme from 'Shaft'" in this animated video celebrating the 50th anniversary of the 1972 Wattstax benefit concert.
01/13/2023
Performance
02:55
DIXSON - "BARELY"
R&B singer-songwriter DIXSON is carefree even though his love interest holds all the cards in the music video for his upbeat tune "BARELY."
01/18/2023
Performance
03:29
Sean Paul ft. Damian Marley & Nicky Jam - "No Fear"
Sean Paul, Damian Marley and Nicky Jam honor the tough but beloved neighborhoods that shaped their childhoods and taught them how to live boldly in their music video for "No Fear."
01/19/2023
Performance
02:34
Chlöe - "Pray It Away"
Singer-songwriter Chlöe takes her heartbreak to church in the music video for her soulful song "Pray It Away."
01/27/2023
Exclusive
02:53
Mario ft. Ty Dolla $ign - "Used to Me"
R&B singer Mario enjoys a night out at the club with Ty Dolla $ign and remembers how things once were with his ex in the sultry music video for their collaboration "Used to Me."
02/14/2023
Performance
03:54
DIXSON - "SWEETER"
Singer-songwriter DIXSON is an unabashed dreamer in the music video for his song "SWEETER," off his 2022 album "004DAISY."
02/24/2023
Performance
04:31
6lack - "Since I Have a Lover"
Atlanta-based rapper 6lack is lifted by the love he feels in the music video for the title track from his long-awaited album, "Since I Have a Lover."
03/02/2023
Performance
03:50
Daniel Caesar - "Let Me Go"
Singer-songwriter Daniel Caesar tries to break free of a relationship that has run its course in the music video for his song "Let Me Go," directed by Ramez Silyan.
03/14/2023
Performance
03:11
Kevin Ross - "Look My Way"
Singer-songwriter Kevin Ross longs to be seen by his love interest in the music video for his song "Look My Way."
03/16/2023
Performance
03:37
LeVelle - "Only If"
Forever isn't long enough for LeVelle as he celebrates the joy of domestic bliss and the steadfast love of a good woman in the romantic music video for his single "Only If."
03/17/2023
Performance
04:13
K. Michelle - "YOU"
K. Michelle gets personal about her incapacity to completely move on from an ex in the music video for her impassioned track "YOU," directed by Sam Green.
03/17/2023
Performance
02:47
TRAETWOTHREE featuring Sevyn Streeter - "Watch It Grow"
TRAETWOTHTREE tries to get something started with Sevyn Streeter in the music video for "Watch It Grow," the latest single from his EP "Long Story Short."
03/24/2023
Performance
02:46
Blxst featuring Roddy Ricch - "Passionate"
Blxst is joined by Roddy Ricch as he reflects on all the struggles and wins on his journey to the top in his music video for "Passionate."
04/07/2023
Performance
04:55
The Ton3s featuring Tarriona "Tank" Ball - "Lose It"
The Ton3s takes inspiration from "The Brady Bunch" in the colorful video for their romantic song "Lose It."
04/10/2023
Performance
04:19
Gene Noble - "The Cost"
Gene Noble ponders heartbreak, betrayal and isolation while wandering the desert in his music video for "The Cost."
04/25/2023
Performance
03:15
Next By Nature - "That's Me"
Next By Nature perform over a slinky beat in the music video for their track "That's Me," a sultry song about offering to put the moves on someone special.
04/28/2023
Performance
03:16
Summer Walker - "Pull Up"
Summer Walker sets the table and heads out for a nighttime rendezvous that ends with a heart-to-heart conversation in the video for her sultry song "Pull Up."
05/19/2023
Performance
02:42
WanMor - "Mine (Remix)"
A backyard gathering plays out on a smartphone screen as R&B group WanMor, the sons of Boyz II Men's Wanyá Morris, party with friends in the music video for "Mine (Remix)."
05/31/2023
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Vote Now for the BET Awards 2023 Viewer's Choice AwardBET Awards 2023
It's your chance to decide whether Nicki Minaj, Lizzo, SZA, Burna Boy, Jack Harlow, Future, Beyoncé or Drake will win the Viewer's Choice Award at the BET Awards 2023 on Sunday at 8/7c.
06/20/2023
Trailer
00:30
Queen Collective Showcases Camp Founder GirlsQueen CollectiveS4
Contessa Gayles directs a Queen Collective film about a summer camp that has provided a haven for Black girls for nearly 100 years in Founder Girls, premiering Saturday at 8/7c on BET.
06/16/2023
Trailer
01:00
Gabrielle Union: My Journey to 50 Trailer
The actress marks a milestone birthday with friends and family in Africa to connect with her heritage on BET+ original series Gabrielle Union: My Journey to 50, now streaming.
06/14/2023
Trailer
02:07
Average Joe Trailer
A man's life is upended when he learns his deceased father stole $10 million from the Russian mafia on the BET+ original series Average Joe, streaming June 26.
06/13/2023