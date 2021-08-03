5 Reasons Drake Owns The Billboard Charts Like A King 03/18/2021
Just when you think he couldn't make history again, Drizzy proves the haters wrong.
Beyoncé Posts Emotional Tribute To Young Fan Who Died Of Brain Cancer
Lyric Chanel passed away on March 5 after a two-year battle with the disease.
03/08/2021
01:59
Jay-Z’s Net Worth Spikes 40 Percent After Selling Shares Of TIDAL And His Champagne Brand
The rapper and entrepreneur is now worth approximately $1.4 billion.
03/09/2021
01:58
Beyoncé Sends A Message To Meghan Markle After The Oprah Winfrey Interview
“We are all strengthened and inspired by you.”
03/11/2021
01:36
Grammys 2021: Beyoncé Becomes Grammy's Most Decorated Female Artist
With a record 28 Grammy Awards, Bey took home her latest for her inspirational single "Black Parade."
03/15/2021
01:34
Grammys 2021: Blue Ivy Carter Wins First Award For ‘Brown Skin Girl’
Beyonce and Jay-Z’s daughter is the second youngest person to win the prize.
03/15/2021
03:26
Amythyst Kiah - "Black Myself"
In the music video for "Black Myself," Amythyst Kiah merges alt-rock and soul to celebrate her strength and resilience as a Black woman.
04/08/2021
01:20
Watch Zhuri James, LeBron's Daughter, Dance’s To Cardi B's Hit Song ‘Up’
She even received a special message from Cardi.
03/16/2021
03:42
NAACP Image Awards: 5 Maxwell Songs That Made Us Swoon
He is scheduled to perform at the awards show in honor of the 25th anniversary of his debut album.
03/17/2021
01:35
Tina Knowles-Lawson Posts A Sweet Tribute To Daughter Beyoncé, And It’s Giving Us All The Feels
“Total dedication and tremendous 100 Percent focus. So many sacrifices.”
03/17/2021
03:56
NAACP Image Awards: 5 Times Jazmine Sullivan Showed Up And Showed Out On A Song
The singer is scheduled to perform at the NAACP Image Awards on March 27.
03/18/2021
03:33
5 Reasons Drake Owns The Billboard Charts Like A King
Just when you think he couldn't make history again, Drizzy proves the haters wrong.
03/18/2021
01:09
Omarion Hires Dancers To Throw An Epic 'Beychella'-Themed Birthday Party For His Daughter's 5th Birthday!
His daughter’s birthday bash was #flawless.
03/18/2021
05:00
NAACP Image Awards: 5 Times Alicia Keys And Swizz Beatz Represented Black Love
They are scheduled to present awards at the 52nd NAACP Image Awards on March 27.
03/19/2021
01:18
Kanye West Could Be Worth An Estimated $6.6B Thanks To Gap And Yeezy
His new Gap clothing line is slated to launch this July.
03/19/2021
01:16
These Four Hip-Hop Legends Have Just Formed A Supergroup
These four emcees have formed the supergroup named Mt. Westmore.
03/22/2021
02:20
NAACP Image Awards: 5 People On Our Wish List For DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Afterparty
Dionne Warwick, Anthony Hamilton, and more.
03/23/2021
01:10
Lizzo Is Looking For Size-Inclusive Baddies For A New Amazon Show, Here's How You Can Get Involved!
Find out how you can audition for Lizzo's casting for full-figured models and dancers.
03/23/2021
01:09
Prince’s Ashes To Be Displayed At Paisley Park On Fifth Anniversary Of His Death
Guests will be allowed to leave memorial items, flowers, and other souvenirs in front of the Love Symbol statue.
03/26/2021
02:39
NAACP Image Awards: 5 Times DJ D-Nice And Guests Lifted Us Up During Quarantine
Michelle Obama, Drake, and Rihanna gave us life during their virtual appearances.
03/26/2021
Speech
00:33
52nd Annual NAACP Image AwardsReverend James Lawson Receives the Chairman's Award
Reverend James Lawson accepts the Chairman's Award at the 52nd NAACP Image Awards.
04/08/2021
