Grammys 2021: Beyoncé Becomes Grammy's Most Decorated Female Artist 03/15/2021
With a record 28 Grammy Awards, Bey took home her latest for her inspirational single "Black Parade."
Robin Thicke - "Look Easy"
Robin Thicke marvels at his love's grace, even in times of trouble, in the music video for "Look Easy" from his album "On Earth, and in Heaven."
04/08/2021
01:31
Cardi B’s New Single “UP” Debuts At No. 2 On Billboard Hot 100
The rapper released her sexy single on Feb. 5, featuring the hitmaker in a selection of NSFW outfits.
02/18/2021
02:51
Tainy and Miguel - "Sunbathe"
R&B singer Miguel likens spending time with his love to a heavenly vacation in the music video for "Sunbathe," a song he collaborated on with producer Tainy.
04/08/2021
02:10
Mary J. Blige Thanks Kamala Harris For Using This Song After Her Election Victory
“She didn't even pick “Just Fine,” she picked “Work That,” Blige says.
02/22/2021
01:00
Jay-Z Forms Lucrative Champagne Deal With Moet Hennessy
“Just the idea of this partnership is a signal to a more diverse way of looking at things,” Jay-Z told the New York Times.
02/23/2021
01:36
Meek Mill Apologizes to Vanessa Bryant For ‘Insensitive’ Lyrics Referencing Kobe’s Death
The widow responded to the rapper’s leaked lyrics from his unreleased song “Don’t Worry (RIP Kobe).”
02/24/2021
01:07
Idris Elba Announces Collaboration With Megan Thee Stallion On Upcoming Project
The actor and DJ says they have a new banger coming.
02/24/2021
01:37
Beyoncé Posts Emotional Tribute To Young Fan Who Died Of Brain Cancer
Lyric Chanel passed away on March 5 after a two-year battle with the disease.
03/08/2021
01:59
Jay-Z’s Net Worth Spikes 40 Percent After Selling Shares Of TIDAL And His Champagne Brand
The rapper and entrepreneur is now worth approximately $1.4 billion.
03/09/2021
01:58
Beyoncé Sends A Message To Meghan Markle After The Oprah Winfrey Interview
“We are all strengthened and inspired by you.”
03/11/2021
01:36
01:34
Grammys 2021: Blue Ivy Carter Wins First Award For ‘Brown Skin Girl’
Beyonce and Jay-Z’s daughter is the second youngest person to win the prize.
03/15/2021
03:26
Amythyst Kiah - "Black Myself"
In the music video for "Black Myself," Amythyst Kiah merges alt-rock and soul to celebrate her strength and resilience as a Black woman.
04/08/2021
01:20
Watch Zhuri James, LeBron's Daughter, Dance’s To Cardi B's Hit Song ‘Up’
She even received a special message from Cardi.
03/16/2021
03:42
NAACP Image Awards: 5 Maxwell Songs That Made Us Swoon
He is scheduled to perform at the awards show in honor of the 25th anniversary of his debut album.
03/17/2021
01:35
Tina Knowles-Lawson Posts A Sweet Tribute To Daughter Beyoncé, And It’s Giving Us All The Feels
“Total dedication and tremendous 100 Percent focus. So many sacrifices.”
03/17/2021
03:56
NAACP Image Awards: 5 Times Jazmine Sullivan Showed Up And Showed Out On A Song
The singer is scheduled to perform at the NAACP Image Awards on March 27.
03/18/2021
03:33
5 Reasons Drake Owns The Billboard Charts Like A King
Just when you think he couldn't make history again, Drizzy proves the haters wrong.
03/18/2021
01:09
Omarion Hires Dancers To Throw An Epic 'Beychella'-Themed Birthday Party For His Daughter's 5th Birthday!
His daughter’s birthday bash was #flawless.
03/18/2021
05:00
NAACP Image Awards: 5 Times Alicia Keys And Swizz Beatz Represented Black Love
They are scheduled to present awards at the 52nd NAACP Image Awards on March 27.
03/19/2021
