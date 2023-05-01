Tory Lanez Hires Suge Knight’s Former Attorney, David Kenner, To Represent Him During Appeal
01/10/2023
Kenner represented Knight in a hit-and-run death case.
Megan Thee Stallion’s X-Rays Following Shooting Surface
A jury found Tory Lanez guilty of shooting the Houston rapper on Dec. 23, 2022.
01/05/2023
01:10
GloRilla Shares Instagram DM’s She Received From Gangsta Boo
The Three Six Mafia rapper was found dead in Memphis on Jan. 1.
01/05/2023
01:20
Cardi B Responds To Grocery Price Complaints Despite Being Worth $40 Million
The Bronx rapper noted the rising cost of lettuce during her explanation.
01/06/2023
01:11
Keke Palmer Says This Is What Cured Her Adult Acne
The pregnant actress took to Instagram to reveal that she believes she "found the cure to acne."
01/06/2023
01:20
French Montana Offers Prayers After 10 People Shot At Miami Video Shoot
"We unfortunately were at the wrong place, at the wrong time when an incident took place that left people hurt," he wrote on Twitter.
01/09/2023
01:05
Venus Williams And Naomi Osaka Withdraw From Australian Open
Williams, 42, received a wild-card entry into the Australian Open last month.
01/09/2023
01:01
Condolences: Tristan Thompson’s Mom Dies Of Sudden Heart Attack
She reportedly went into cardiac arrest and rushed to a local hospital.
01/09/2023
01:32
EXCLUSIVE: ‘On The Come Up’ Behind The Scenes With Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Method Man
The Sanaa Lathan-directed film will be available on digital platforms on Jan. 10!
01/09/2023
01:13
Soulja Boy Puts Hip-Hop Community On Blast For Lack Of Support For Megan Thee Stallion
Tory Lanez was found guilty last month on three charges related to her shooting in July 2020.
01/10/2023
01:04
Gangsta Boo Funeral Arrangements Set
The Memphis rapper, who died tragically on New Year’s Day, is set to be laid to rest this week.
01/10/2023
01:06
Tory Lanez Hires Suge Knight’s Former Attorney, David Kenner, To Represent Him During Appeal
Kenner represented Knight in 2018, when he was sentenced to 28 years in prison for the hit-and-run death of Terry Carter during the 2015 filming of 'Straight Outta Compton.'
01/10/2023
01:29
Eddie Murphy’s Golden Globes Speech Came With A Will Smith Joke
In his acceptance speech, the actor shared what he considered to be his blueprint to success, which included a punchline about Will Smith’s 2022 Oscars slap.
01/11/2023
01:03
El DeBarge Arrested On Weapons And Drug Charges
He was arrested and booked on charges including possession of a leaded cane or baton, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
01/11/2023
01:13
This is How ‘The Best Man: The Final Chapters’ Made Nielsen History
It also ranks as the No.1 streaming series for Black audiences over the last two weeks, Variety notes.
01/11/2023
01:25
Tory Lanez Sentencing Delayed Until End Of February
The Toronto rapper has been putting together a new legal team.
01/12/2023
01:07
Meek Mill, Kevin Hart, And Others Donate $7 Million For Philly Schools
The donation will be put towards 60 different schools in the area.
01/12/2023
01:41
50 Cent Apologizes For Doubting Megan Thee Stallion: 'Now I Know What Happened'
During a radio interview with REAL 92.3’s Big Boy, he admitted he needed to apologize to Megan because he was caught up in inaccurate social media reports about the shooting.
01/13/2023
01:19
54th NAACP Image Awards2023 NAACP Image Awards: Get Familiar with These 3 ‘Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture’ Winners Who Are Killing the Film Industry
These directors are behind some of last year's biggest movies.
01/13/2023
01:02
54th NAACP Image Awards2023 NAACP Image Awards: When They Were Young
These stars got their red carpet start at a young age.
01/13/2023
01:02
PnB Rock's Girlfriend Shares Struggles After Rapper’s Death
“It’s just been tough without no help, without, you know, my protector and my provider here,” Stephanie Sibounheuang said on Instagram Live.
01/17/2023
