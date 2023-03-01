Cardi B Responds To Grocery Price Complaints Despite Being Worth $40 Million
01/06/2023
She questioned the high price of lettuce.
Angela Bassett's Son Apologizes for Viral Tik-Tok Trend
The 16-year-old shared a tearful apology for telling his celebrity parents that a famous friend had died.
01/03/2023
01:08
Memphis Rapper Gangsta Boo Found Dead at 43
There are no signs of foul play, according to authorities, and the cause of her death is unknown.
01/03/2023
01:32
3 Major Bombshells From ‘Lamar Odom: Sex, Drugs & Kardashians’ TMZ Special
The former Laker baller described his drug usage and infidelity while being married to Khloé Kardashian.
01/04/2023
01:15
‘Surviving R. Kelly’ Final Segments Reveal Shocking Details From Disgraced Singer’s Trial
The Lifetime docuseries originally debuted four years ago.
01/04/2023
01:01
Earth, Wind & Fire Drummer Fred White Dies At 67
His older brother and former bandmate, Verdine White, announced the news via social media.
01/04/2023
01:04
Mekhi Phifer Reveals Whether An ‘8 Mile’ Sequel Will Happen
The classic movie recently celebrated its 20th anniversary.
01/04/2023
01:06
Lil Keed’s Cause Of Death Confirmed By Coroner
The Atlanta rapper died suddenly on May 13, 2022 at the age of 24.
01/05/2023
01:08
Megan Thee Stallion’s X-Rays Following Shooting Surface
A jury found Tory Lanez guilty of shooting the Houston rapper on Dec. 23, 2022.
01/05/2023
01:10
GloRilla Shares Instagram DM’s She Received From Gangsta Boo
The Three Six Mafia rapper was found dead in Memphis on Jan. 1.
01/05/2023
01:11
Keke Palmer Says This Is What Cured Her Adult Acne
The pregnant actress took to Instagram to reveal that she believes she "found the cure to acne."
01/06/2023
01:20
Cardi B Responds To Grocery Price Complaints Despite Being Worth $40 Million
The Bronx rapper noted the rising cost of lettuce during her explanation.
01/06/2023
01:20
French Montana Offers Prayers After 10 People Shot At Miami Video Shoot
"We unfortunately were at the wrong place, at the wrong time when an incident took place that left people hurt," he wrote on Twitter.
01/09/2023
01:05
Venus Williams And Naomi Osaka Withdraw From Australian Open
Williams, 42, received a wild-card entry into the Australian Open last month.
01/09/2023
01:01
Condolences: Tristan Thompson’s Mom Dies Of Sudden Heart Attack
She reportedly went into cardiac arrest and rushed to a local hospital.
01/09/2023
01:32
EXCLUSIVE: ‘On The Come Up’ Behind The Scenes With Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Method Man
The Sanaa Lathan-directed film will be available on digital platforms on Jan. 10!
01/09/2023
01:06
Tory Lanez Hires Suge Knight’s Former Attorney, David Kenner, To Represent Him During Appeal
Kenner represented Knight in 2018, when he was sentenced to 28 years in prison for the hit-and-run death of Terry Carter during the 2015 filming of 'Straight Outta Compton.'
01/10/2023
01:13
Soulja Boy Puts Hip-Hop Community On Blast For Lack Of Support For Megan Thee Stallion
Tory Lanez was found guilty last month on three charges related to her shooting in July 2020.
01/10/2023
01:04
Gangsta Boo Funeral Arrangements Set
The Memphis rapper, who died tragically on New Year’s Day, is set to be laid to rest this week.
01/10/2023
01:29
Eddie Murphy’s Golden Globes Speech Came With A Will Smith Joke
In his acceptance speech, the actor shared what he considered to be his blueprint to success, which included a punchline about Will Smith’s 2022 Oscars slap.
01/11/2023
01:03
El DeBarge Arrested On Weapons And Drug Charges
He was arrested and booked on charges including possession of a leaded cane or baton, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
01/11/2023
