SPICE ft. Busta Rhymes "Round Round"
06/26/2024
SPICE drops a new video with Busta Rhymes, "Round Round"
01:27
Resist and Persist, Busta Rhymes, Beyonce, J.Lo and Katy Perry Condemn 'President Agent Orange' at the Grammys
The 59th Grammy Awards were filled with politically-charged statements aimed at Trump.
02/13/2017
Exclusive
05:25
First AppearancesBET Awards 2021
From Whitney Houston accepting the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2001 to Lizzo performing "Truth Hurts" in 2019, look back at entertainment's biggest stars making their BET Awards debuts.
06/02/2021
Performance
05:47
Method Man, Swizz Beatz and More Pay Tribute to DMXBET Awards 2021
Method Man, Swizz Beatz, Busta Rhymes and more pay tribute to the late DMX with performances of his songs "Where the Hood At?," "Slippin'," "Get at Me Dog," "Ruff Ryders' Anthem" and others.
06/27/2021
02:21
Relive The Powerful DMX Tribute At The 2021 BET Awards That Left Us With ChillsBET Awards 2021
Swizz Beatz, The Lox, Method Man, Griselda, Track, Michael K. Williams, Lil Buck and Busta Rhymes honored the late DMX by performing a medley of his top hits.
07/06/2021
01:40
Dancehall Queen, Spice, Explains The Influence Behind Her Blue Hair And Bold Fashions
In this exclusive interview, discover more about the Jamaican recording artist, known for her signature blue hair!
07/20/2021
01:42
3 Of Busta Rhymes’ Best Performances
With the BET Hip Hop Awards returning Oct. 5 and the king of rap performances being nominated, there’s no better time to take a peek at some of his best performances.
09/16/2021
06:02
Spice Gives Us An Exclusive Look At The Dazzling Gown She Plans To Wear At The 2022 Grammys!
We chatted with the ‘Best Reggae Album’ nominee before the star-studded event!
04/03/2022
08:22
Spice Tells Us The Biggest Lesson She's Learned After Two Decades In The Music Business
We chatted with the dancehall queen about her journey from ‘homelessness to greatness.’
04/06/2022
Exclusive
01:30
Road to BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 - Benny the ButcherBET Hip Hop Awards 2022
Get to know Lyricist of the Year nominee Benny the Butcher ahead of the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022, plus discover his rise to rap fame, family ties and more.
09/30/2022
Exclusive
03:39
Remember This! Pt. 4 - Iconic MomentsBET Awards 2023
Relive these iconic BET Awards performances from Janelle Monáe, Latto and Busta Rhymes.
06/21/2023
Highlight
00:36
Smino Reveals Who Got Him Hooked Him on Hip HopBET Awards 2023
Smino discusses how Busta Rhymes's unique flow and swagger inspired his own music.
06/25/2023
01:22
BET Awards 2023: Busta Rhymes Accepts the ‘Lifetime Achievement Award,’ Delivers Legendary Medley of HitsBET Awards 2023
The Brooklyn native tearfully accepted the prestigous honor for his contribution to hip hop and the culture.
06/27/2023
Exclusive
05:00
Lifetime Achievement - Busta RhymesBET Awards 2023
At the BET Awards 2023, Busta Rhymes received the Lifetime Achievement Award for his solo emcee success, collaborative spirit, and versatility as an entertainer in movies and on TV.
07/07/2023
Exclusive
13:39
Rate the Bars Featuring Math Hoffa and MeccaBET Hip Hop Awards 2023
Math Hoffa and Mecca offer their expertise on the bars of hip-hop household names, including LL Cool J, Joyner Lucas and Doja Cat.
10/09/2023
Exclusive
20:08
Iconic CollabsBET Hip Hop Awards 2023
What do Fabolous, DMX and Janet Jackson have in common? They are just some of the artists who have been a part of the coolest collabs in hip hop's illustrious history.
10/13/2023
34:49
"Nobody was making beats with that bounce," DJ Scratch on Busta Rhymes' "Gimme Some More"
DJ Scratch also breaks down the genius of J Dilla.
10/18/2023
Exclusive
10:54
For the Culture - Busta RhymesBET Awards 2024
Busta Rhymes recalls his time with Leaders of the New School, his breakout feature on "Scenario," his first solo album and more as he accepts his BET Awards 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award.
06/05/2024
