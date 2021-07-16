Dancehall Queen, Spice, Explains The Influence Behind Her Blue Hair And Bold Fashions 07/20/2021
In this exclusive interview, discover more about the Jamaican recording artist, known for her signature blue hair!
Mooski Plays The Last
BET Amplified artist Mooski reveals the last album he considered a classic, the last movie he watched, the last song he listened to, the last time he was afraid and more.
07/16/2021
Mooski Plays This or That
BET Amplified artist Mooski reveals whether he prefers recording or performing, in-store shopping or online shopping, big parties or small gatherings, TV shows or movies and more.
BJRNCK - "Thug Cry"
R&B rising star BJRNK is letting herself off the hook for playing games with her boo in the video for her single "Thug Cry."
07/16/2021
Get the Lowdown on BET Amplified Artist of the Month Mooski
BET Amplified artist Mooski reveals the top three artists he'd like to collaborate with, his proudest accomplishment to date, his career goals for 2021 and more.
07/16/2021
CANDIACE - "Drive Back"
CANDIACE ditches her date and takes an emotional ride in the music video for her single "Drive Back."
07/16/2021
Kid Cudi Shuts Down Haters For Backlash Over Painted Nails: 'Don't Buy My Albums'
The rapper turned off Instagram comments and told haters where to go after posting a picture wearing neon nail polish.
07/19/2021
Big Daddy Kane, LL Cool J, Q-Tip, And Others React To The News Of Biz Markie’s Death
LL Cool J, Q-Tip, and more share their condolences and memories.
07/19/2021
Report: Keyshia Cole's Mother, Frankie Lons, Passes Away On Her Birthday
She had just turned 61-years-old.
07/20/2021
Usher Starts His Las Vegas Residency With A Sold-Out Show
Usher performed his most iconic hits!
07/20/2021
Adele Gets Cozy With Lebron James’ Agent Rich Paul At NBA Finals Game
The singer and the agent sat together for Game 5 of the NBA Finals in Phoenix.
07/20/2021
Megan Thee Stallion Makes History As The First Rapper On The Cover Of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue
The "WAP" rapper wowed fans with the sultry cover photo that secures her title as the first female rapper on the cover of the magazine's swimsuit issue.
07/21/2021
Lil Nas X Teases New Single "Industry Baby" Video
Lil Nas X is mocking his viral “Satan shoes” controversy in a new skit to promote his upcoming single.
07/21/2021
Rihanna’s Support Of Sha’Carri Richardson Is Everything We Need Right Now
The Fenty creative director posted a message on IG that had us smiling.
07/22/2021
Young M.A Debunks Pregnancy Rumors
Rumors have been swirling that the Brooklyn rapper is pregnant.
07/23/2021
Offset On Why He Changed His Mind About Gifting Cardi B A 'Push' Present For Baby No. 2
During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live with guest host Anthony Anderson, Offset spoke in detail about his thoughts on push gifts.
07/23/2021
Belly, The Weeknd and Young Thug - "Better Believe"
Belly, The Weeknd and Young Thug bring action movie-style explosions and car stunts to their music video for "Better Believe."
07/23/2021
Samm Henshaw - "Grow"
British singer-songwriter Samm Henshaw experiences love bloom and change with Tiana Major9 in the music video for his emotionally sincere and vulnerable single "Grow."
07/23/2021
Dustystaytrue - "Know You"
Rapper Dustystaytrue fully intends to give his love interest the royal treatment in the music video for his track "Know You," directed by Frankie Fire.
07/23/2021
R. Kelly: New Court Documents Allege Abuse Of Underage Chicago Boys
Federal prosecutors added a string of new allegations in the case against R. Kelly, including shocking details of his alleged abuse of underage boys in addition to girls.
07/26/2021
