Marsai Martin Is A Young Boss Taking Over Hollywood One Film At A Time 06/18/2021
The 16-year-old tells us what she loves about playing her latest character Pru Granger, in the new film "Spirit Untamed."
Watching
01:15
Coco Gauff Has Meltdown During French Open Match
The American tennis champion lost to Barbora Krejcikova, becoming the latest unexpected semi-final exit in Paris.
06/11/2021
01:19
Wendy Williams And Gary Owen Spotted At Dinner In NYC After Divorce Drama
Owenâs ex-wife recently called him out for flirting with the talk show host.
06/14/2021
01:10
Wendy William's Ex Kevin Hunter Spotted Out With Girlfriend And Daughter
The 48-year-old was seen carrying his 2-year-old daughter, Journey, alongside his girlfriend, Sharina Hudson.
06/15/2021
01:21
"Love & Hip Hop's" Mimi Faust Shares Details On Ty Young Split
The couple got engaged in the summer of 2020 but quietly called it quits less than a year later.
06/15/2021
01:04
Floyd Mayweather Offers $100,000 Reward After His Las Vegas Home Is Burglarized
Mayweather shared on Instagram that his home was robbed of "valuable handbags and other belongings of substantial value."
06/15/2021
01:20
Oprah Winfrey Honors Black Fathers In New Special
OWN aired "Honoring Our Kings, Celebrating Black Fatherhood," hosted by Winfrey and Emmy winner Sterling K. Brown.
06/17/2021
01:35
‘In The Heights’ Creator Lin-Manuel Miranda Apologizes For The Film’s Lack Of Dark-Skinned Afro-Latinx Actors
Lin-Manuel Miranda faced criticism after the noticeable lack of dark-skinned Afro-Latinx actors in his new film, 'In The Heights,' and now, he's addressing the frustration.
06/16/2021
01:22
Gabby Douglas Empathizes With Tennis Star Naomi Osaka's Decision To Withdraw From 2021 French Open
The Olympic gymnast recently spoke about mental health, saying the 2016 Olympics "really did a number on me."
06/16/2021
01:26
Basketball Hall Of Famer Dawn Staley Says She's Confident In Her Ability To Coach NBA Team
Several teams are considering hiring women as head coach, and she says she??????s got the credentials.
06/16/2021
01:30
Issa Rae Is The Shero We Always Needed, And Deserved
This trailblazing icon in the making has made Hollywood her playground, and we couldn't be prouder.
06/17/2021
04:07
Marsai Martin Is A Young Boss Taking Over Hollywood One Film At A Time
The 16-year-old tells us what she loves about playing her latest character Pru Granger, in the new film "Spirit Untamed."
06/18/2021
01:17
Report: La La Anthony Files For Divorce From Carmelo Anthony
La La filed for divorce in New York on June 17, citing irreconcilable differences.
06/21/2021
01:10
Tahj Mowry Remembers First Love Naya Rivera Nearly One Year After Her Death
The pair met while working on "Smart Guy," and dated from 2000-2004, and was each otherâs first experience with intimacy and heartbreak, according to Mowry.
06/21/2021
01:13
Kevin Hart On Sharing His Public Scandals With His Kids: "It's Going To Come Out"
Kevin Hart is laying it all out on the table with his kids, and in latest Romper's Father's Day issue, he shares his reasoning.
06/21/2021
01:06
Will Smith Shares Title And Cover Of His Memoir: "My First Book Ever!"
The veteran actor shared details of his autobiography, which will be released later this year.
06/21/2021
01:12
Nick Cannon Expecting Seventh Child Model Alyssa Scott's IG Seemingly Confirms
This news comes on the heels of the recent birth of his twin sons, Zion and Zillion, with Abby De La Rosa.
06/21/2021
01:16
Tyler Perry Announces Entertainment District Near Production Studio
The media mogul has teamed up with Bishop T.D. Jakes, who together acquired over 130 acres of land adjacent to Tyler Perry Studios.
06/21/2021
01:14
Kylie Jenner, Khloé Kardashian Share The Status Of Their Relationship With Jordyn Woods
On the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" reunion, Kylie and Khloe revealed where they stand with Jordyn Woods following the cheating scandal.
06/22/2021
03:35
BET Awards 2021: Taraji P. Henson On Why Music Makes Her World Go Around
As the host of this year’s BET Awards, see what songs help her get ready for “Culture’s Biggest Night!”
06/23/2021
01:57
3 Things To Know About Sha’Carri Richardson
She torched the track at the Olympic qualifying trials, now she’s on the fast track to stardom.
06/24/2021
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Are All New Tuesday
C.J. suspects Lisa is cheating on a new Tyler Perry's House of Payne, and Mr. Brown addresses maintenance issues his way on a new Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting Tuesday at 8/7c.
10/18/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The OvalWho Will Survive the Battle for Control of the Oval?
The fates of the first family and the innocent pawns caught up in their power struggle are revealed when Tyler Perry's The Oval returns for a new season, Tuesday at 9/8c.
10/07/2021
Trailer
01:00
Sisterhood Is the Cure in The Waiting Room
Two women fighting to survive find support when they need it the most in new episodes of The Waiting Room, premiering Saturday at 10/9c.
10/05/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Return in October
Family Fun Night is back with the debut of all-new episodes of Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting October 12 at 8/7c.
09/30/2021