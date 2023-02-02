R. Kelly’s Lawyer Demands A New Trial, Here's Why
02/08/2023
He was found guilty on multiple charges, including child pornography.
Tyre Nichols' Mother Calls His Death 'Unimaginable' At Emotional Funeral
Rev. Al Sharpton and Vice President Kamala Harris joined others at the service in calling for the passage of the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.
02/02/2023
01:11
Florida College Board Revises AP African American Studies Curriculum And Adds ‘Black Conservatism’
Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law the “Stop WOKE Act,'' which restricts how race is discussed in public schools, colleges, and workplaces.
02/02/2023
01:05
Atatiana Jefferson’s Sister, Amber Carr, Dies At 33 Of Heart Ailment
She reportedly died peacefully and was surrounded by loved ones.
02/02/2023
04:20
Black History Month: A Salute to Famous African American Veterans
Did you know Charlie Murphy, David Robinson and Sherman Hemsley were members of the Armed Forces? Find out who else made this distinguished list.
02/03/2023
01:57
House Republicans Disband the Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Civil Liberties
They claim the move is to make the House Oversight and Accountability Committee more efficient
02/03/2023
01:14
Amir Locke’s Parents File Federal Lawsuit Against Minneapolis For No-Knock Warrant Killing
Locke was fatally shot at a downtown apartment by officers on Feb. 2, 2022.
02/06/2023
01:13
Cam Newton Excluded From NFL Tribute To Black QBs
Some fans were angered as Jalen Hurts appeared in the graphic, but not Newton, who Hurts said “helped pave the way.”
02/07/2023
01:06
The U.S. Department of Justice To Review Memphis Police After Tyre Nichols' Killing
Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said in a statement, “We are heading down the right path.”
02/07/2023
01:06
Nine-Year-Old Child Prodigy Makes History By Graduating From Online High School
David Balogun’s parents are already looking into colleges.
02/08/2023
01:17
British Family To Pay Reparations, Apologize For Ancestors’ Caribbean Slave-Owning Past
The Trevelyan family owned more than 1,000 enslaved Africans and six plantations in Grenada.
02/08/2023
01:15
R. Kelly’s Lawyer Demands A New Trial, Here's Why
Kelly is awaiting sentencing after being found guilty in a Chicago federal court of producing child pornography and enticing girls for sex.
02/08/2023
01:22
Leonard ‘Raheem’ Taylor Executed Despite Serious Disputes Of His Guilt; Leaves Emotional Final Words
The Missouri man denied he was even in the state when his girlfriend and her three children were killed, and many others backed him.
02/09/2023
01:09
LeBron James Breaks Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA All-Time Scoring Record
"It’s very humbling," says James, who surpassed some of the league's greatest of all time.
02/09/2023
01:28
Harvard Faculty Speak Out Against AP African American Studies Ban
Last month, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis rejected an optional Advanced Placement American Studies Course for high schoolers.
02/10/2023
01:07
Emmett Till's Relative Files Lawsuit Demanding Arrest Of Woman Who Fatally Accused Him
The development comes after an attempt to bring justice for his killing decades ago failed.
02/14/2023
01:15
College Board Hits Back at Florida Criticism of AP African American Studies Course
Saying the course had “no educational value,” Gov. Ron Desantis’ administration is taking credit for the removal of some content from the lessons.
02/14/2023
01:11
Michigan State University Shooting: Police Have ‘No Idea’ of Suspect's Motive
Anthony McRae killed himself after a search, but no one knows his motive.
02/15/2023
01:58
I Go Hard For My Block
Let's talk about the housing disparity amongst Blacks in the US and what we can do about it.
02/15/2023
02:09
Georgia Republicans Vote For Statue Of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas
Democrats are slamming the monument, which would be in his hometown of Pin Point, Georgia.
02/16/2023
01:34
Buffalo Shooter Sentenced: ‘You Will Never See The Light Of Day Again’
Payton Gendron was sentenced to life in prison for killing ten people who he targeted because they were Black.
02/16/2023
00:30
Elevating Black Stories on America in Black
From rap lyrics on trial to banning Black history, the monthly news series America in Black covers the stories that matter to the Black community, premiering Sunday, February 19, at 10/9c.
02/16/2023
00:30
Mary J. Blige Toasts Friendship in The Wine Down
Raise a glass with Mary J. Blige as she sits down with some of her best celebrity friends to have real conversations in The Wine Down with Mary J. Blige, premiering March 1 at 10/9c.
02/16/2023
00:30
Queen CollectiveS3 BET Her Presents Queen Collective: Films for Women, by Women
A Black female rap artist fights to make it in Nashville, and a teen tries to come to terms with her smile in two new short films -- In Her Element and Gaps -- premiering February 24.
02/03/2023
01:00
Ms. Pat Hits the Road on Season 3
Ms. Pat gets to tour with one of her comedy idols, but that doesn't mean she gets a break from her chaotic family on Season 3 of The Ms. Pat Show, streaming February 23 on BET+.
01/27/2023