House Republicans Disband the Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Civil Liberties
02/03/2023
It’s supposed to create efficiency.
Barack, Michelle Obama Renew Call For Police Reform After ‘Vicious, Unjustified, Beating’ Death Of Tyre Nichols
It’s a “painful reminder of how far America still has to go in fixing how we police our streets,” they tweeted Saturday (Jan. 28).
01/30/2023
Damar Hamlin Makes First On-Camera Appearance Since On-Field Cardiac Arrest
Hamlin attended his first game since his on-field emergency incident on Jan. 15.
01/30/2023
HBCU Apologizes For Recruiting White Football Player Who Used The N-Word
Marcus Stokes was initially dropped from the University of Florida and received an offer from Albany State University.
01/31/2023
Tyre Nichols' GoFundMe Reaches Over $1.2 Million
Nichols' mother, RowVaughn Wells, wrote on the page how her "baby was just trying to make it home to be safe in my arms."
01/31/2023
Black Woman Awarded $1 Million After Oregon Gas Station Attendant Reportedly Said, ‘I Don't Serve Black People’
Rose Wakefield said the worker refused to help her when she asked for it, and nothing was done when she complained.
02/01/2023
State Prosecutor Dropping 10 Sex Abuse Charges Against R. Kelly
Attorney Kim Foxx's office considered the prosecution's high cost and limited resources.
02/01/2023
Tyre Nichols' Mother Calls His Death 'Unimaginable' At Emotional Funeral
Rev. Al Sharpton and Vice President Kamala Harris joined others at the service in calling for the passage of the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.
02/02/2023
Florida College Board Revises AP African American Studies Curriculum And Adds ‘Black Conservatism’
Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law the “Stop WOKE Act,'' which restricts how race is discussed in public schools, colleges, and workplaces.
02/02/2023
Atatiana Jefferson’s Sister, Amber Carr, Dies At 33 Of Heart Ailment
She reportedly died peacefully and was surrounded by loved ones.
02/02/2023
Black History Month: A Salute to Famous African American Veterans
Did you know Charlie Murphy, David Robinson and Sherman Hemsley were members of the Armed Forces? Find out who else made this distinguished list.
02/03/2023
They claim the move is to make the House Oversight and Accountability Committee more efficient
02/03/2023
Amir Locke’s Parents File Federal Lawsuit Against Minneapolis For No-Knock Warrant Killing
Locke was fatally shot at a downtown apartment by officers on Feb. 2, 2022.
02/06/2023
Cam Newton Excluded From NFL Tribute To Black QBs
Some fans were angered as Jalen Hurts appeared in the graphic, but not Newton, who Hurts said “helped pave the way.”
02/07/2023
The U.S. Department of Justice To Review Memphis Police After Tyre Nichols' Killing
Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said in a statement, “We are heading down the right path.”
02/07/2023
R. Kelly’s Lawyer Demands A New Trial, Here's Why
Kelly is awaiting sentencing after being found guilty in a Chicago federal court of producing child pornography and enticing girls for sex.
02/08/2023
Nine-Year-Old Child Prodigy Makes History By Graduating From Online High School
David Balogun’s parents are already looking into colleges.
02/08/2023
British Family To Pay Reparations, Apologize For Ancestors’ Caribbean Slave-Owning Past
The Trevelyan family owned more than 1,000 enslaved Africans and six plantations in Grenada.
02/08/2023
Leonard ‘Raheem’ Taylor Executed Despite Serious Disputes Of His Guilt; Leaves Emotional Final Words
The Missouri man denied he was even in the state when his girlfriend and her three children were killed, and many others backed him.
02/09/2023
LeBron James Breaks Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA All-Time Scoring Record
"It’s very humbling," says James, who surpassed some of the league's greatest of all time.
02/09/2023
Harvard Faculty Speak Out Against AP African American Studies Ban
Last month, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis rejected an optional Advanced Placement American Studies Course for high schoolers.
02/10/2023
