Simone Biles Rocks Patriotic Red, White, and Blue Braid on Glamour Magazine Cover 06/22/2021
Biles appears on the magazine’s June cover ahead of the summer Olympics.
01:08
Yacht Life! Porsha Williams Twins In Matching Swimsuits With Baby PJ And Simon's Adorable Daughter
See some of our favorite mommy-daughter duos with a passion for fashion!
06/08/2021
01:07
That Pregnancy Glow! Adiz 'Bambi' Benson Stuns In A Black Cut-Out Dress To Show Off Her Growing Baby Bump
The 'Love & Hip Hop Atlanta' star looked gorgeous with a black cut-out dress and blonde tresses, showcasing her growing baby bump!
06/10/2021
01:06
That BAWDY! Chlöe Bailey Rocks A Sexy Orange Outfit
See the photos of Chloe x Halle that are sending social media into a frenzy!
06/11/2021
01:05
Cardi B Returns To Instagram In A Sexy Bodysuit
After a short Instagram hiatus, Cardi B is dropping jaws with her drool-worthy pictures, showcasing her uber-snatched waistline!
06/16/2021
01:05
Natural Beauty! Porsha Williams Shares An Unfiltered Photo, And Fans Are In Awe Of Her Makeup-Free Moment
'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' star is serving up fresh-faced realness!
06/16/2021
01:14
Tessica Brown Launches Her Own Haircare Line 'Forever Hair'
Tessica Brown, otherwise known as “Gorilla Glue Girl,” is launching a haircare line months after her infamous incident with Gorilla Glue.
06/17/2021
01:09
Ciara Hits Her 39-Pound Weight Loss Goal After Giving Birth Almost A Year Ago
The award-winning singer shared that she hit her pre-baby weight goal with the help of WW (formerly known as Weight Watchers).
06/17/2021
01:56
EXCLUSIVE: Jesseca Dupart On Living With Da Brat, And The Biggest Business Lessons She Learned From Her Fiancé!
The owner of Kaleidoscope, a multi-million-dollar hair care company, and Da Brat, went official as a couple after about a year.
06/17/2021
01:06
Pharrell Williams Shows Off Infinity-Stone Inspired Grills
The grills, custom-made by Gabby Elan Jewelry, include about $100,000 worth of rare gems.
06/21/2021
01:06
Vanessa And Natalia Bryant Steal The Show At ‘F9’ World Premiere
Glammed up, the mother-daughter pair stepped out in style as Vanessa wore a light yellow dress and Natalia sported a red blazer and pants.
06/21/2021
01:18
01:25
Khloé Kardashian Reveals How Much Plastic Surgery She’s Had
In part one of the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" reunion, Khloé admitted she tried Botox but had horrible reactions.
06/22/2021
01:18
10 LGBT Celebs Who Live Out And Proud
June marks LGBTQ+ Pride Month, and in honor of people who live proudly and out loud, we salute those living their authentic lives.
06/23/2021
01:10
Rich, Rich! Keyshia Ka'oir Sits Courtside With A $400K Birkin Bag And Layers Of Diamond Bling
The Wopsters blinged-out diamonds, exotic cars, and love for the finer things in life make us adore them even more!
06/23/2021
01:32
Black Music Month: 8 Iconic Hairstyles On Some Of Our Favorite Artists
From Mary J. Blige's golden blonde tresses to Lauryn Hill's locs, these trendy iconic hairstyles are still culturally relevant.
06/24/2021
03:40
BET Awards 2021: Get Taraji P. Henson’s Secret To Beautifully Glowing Skin
The host of the BET Awards dishes on how she keeps her skin flawless.
06/24/2021
03:36
BET Awards 2021: Taraji P. Henson Dishes On A Few of Her Favorite Things – And You’ll Never Guess Her Favorite Food
The host of this year’s BET Awards has more in common with us than you think!
06/25/2021
02:58
BET Awards 2021: These Stars Shined Bright On The Red Carpet!
Check out all the red carpet arrivals from the 2021 BET Awards representing the most glamorous looks from the culture's biggest night.
06/28/2021
04:40
Glamorous Red Carpet Fashion Report
We asked these celebrities about their gorgeous, jaw-dropping looks and whether they were “bought, borrowed, or gifted” for the occasion!
06/29/2021
03:54
BET Awards 2021: The Red Carpet Download
Some of your favorite artists including Migos, Jennifer Hudson, DaBaby, and more stopped by to talk all things music!
06/29/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Are All New Tuesday
C.J. suspects Lisa is cheating on a new Tyler Perry's House of Payne, and Mr. Brown addresses maintenance issues his way on a new Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting Tuesday at 8/7c.
10/18/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The OvalWho Will Survive the Battle for Control of the Oval?
The fates of the first family and the innocent pawns caught up in their power struggle are revealed when Tyler Perry's The Oval returns for a new season, Tuesday at 9/8c.
10/07/2021
Trailer
01:00
Sisterhood Is the Cure in The Waiting Room
Two women fighting to survive find support when they need it the most in new episodes of The Waiting Room, premiering Saturday at 10/9c.
10/05/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Return in October
Family Fun Night is back with the debut of all-new episodes of Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting October 12 at 8/7c.
09/30/2021