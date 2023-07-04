Greatest Rap Crew of All Time - Grand Hustle
04/07/2023
Founded by Grammy Award-winning rapper T.I., Grand Hustle spawned other award-winning artists such as Travis Scott, Iggy Azalea, B.o.B, Young Dro and more.
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time Bio Video: CMG
CMG: Yo Gotti's Collective Music Group, featuring artists like Blac Youngsta & Moneybagg Yo, known for street anthems, Memphis sound, and hard-hitting trap beats.
04/07/2023
01:18
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time Bio Video: Dreamville
Dreamville: J. Cole's diverse rap collective, uniting top talents like Bas, Cozz, and J.I.D for dynamic, thought-provoking hip-hop.
04/07/2023
01:23
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time Bio Video: Hypnotize Minds
Hypnotize Minds: Memphis-based collective led by DJ Paul & Juicy J of Three 6 Mafia, known for dark, crunk beats and raw, hypnotic Southern hip-hop.
04/07/2023
01:36
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time Bio Video: YMCMB
YMCMB was a record label founded in 2005 by Birdman and Slim, known for launching Lil Wayne, Drake, and Nicki Minaj, before disbanding in 2020.
04/07/2023
Exclusive
01:11
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time - So So Def
Rapper and producer Jermaine Dupri's Atlanta-based crew has fostered talents like Da Brat, Bow Wow and Jagged Edge and is known for catchy, feel-good hip-hop and R&B.
04/07/2023
Exclusive
01:10
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time - Rap-A-Lot
Since 1987, J. Prince's Rap-A-Lot Records crew has helped shape the classic Houston hip-hop sound with award-winning artists Geto Boys, Scarface and more.
04/07/2023
01:12
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time Bio Video: Maybach Music Group
Maybach Music Group (MMG) is a rap label founded by Rick Ross and distributed by Atlantic Records. MMG artists include Meek Mill, Wale, Gunplay and more.
04/07/2023
Exclusive
01:31
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time - Soulquarians
Soulquarians, featuring heavy hitters such as Mos Def, The Roots and more, set themselves apart with an improvisational approach that blended jazz, soul, funk and hip hop.
04/07/2023
Exclusive
01:25
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time - NWA and the Posse
These Los Angeles-based artists -- including legends like Ice Cube, Eazy-E and Dr. Dre -- are hailed as pioneers of gangsta rap whose raw lyrics and beats shook the music world.
04/07/2023
01:04
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time Bio Video: Odd Future
Odd Future: LA-based hip-hop collective led by Tyler, the Creator, featuring unique artists like Frank Ocean & Earl Sweatshirt, known for their raw, rebellious energy.
04/07/2023
Exclusive
01:30
01:29
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time Bio Video: Dipset
Dipset was a Harlem crew led by Cam'ron, featuring Jim Jones, Juelz Santana, and Freekey Zekey. Known for their flashy style and hits like "Dipset Anthem" and "Hey Ma."
04/07/2023
Exclusive
01:30
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time - Juice Crew
New York-based Juice Crew started in the mid-80s, quickly gaining a reputation for their complex rhyming patterns and perfecting the art of the answer record.
04/07/2023
01:24
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time Bio Video: G-Unit
G-Unit: Streetwise rap crew founded by 50 Cent, featuring Lloyd Banks, Young Buck & Tony Yayo, known for gritty lyrics, catchy hooks, and chart-topping hits.
04/07/2023
Exclusive
01:18
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time - St. Lunatics
This 90s group from St. Louis, featuring the likes of Nelly, Ali, Murphy Lee, Kyjuan, City Spud and Slo'Down, is known for its sole studio album, the 2001 chart-topping "Free City."
04/07/2023
01:31
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time Bio Video: Hieroglyphics
Hieroglyphics: Oakland-based hip-hop collective formed in '87. Members include Del, Souls of Mischief, Casual & Pep Love. Pioneers of underground rap scene.
04/07/2023
Exclusive
01:22
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time - Native Tongues
Known for their socially conscious lyrics, Native Tongues formed in the late 80s and built up the careers of artists such as Queen Latifah, De La Soul and A Tribe Called Quest.
04/07/2023
01:19
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time Bio Video: Rocafella
Rocafella was a record label founded in 1996 by Jay-Z, Damon Dash, and Kareem Burke, known for popularizing hip-hop and producing successful artists.
04/07/2023
Exclusive
01:24
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time - Wu-Tang Clan
Known for their gritty New York City sound, sharp lyricism and martial arts-inspired aesthetic, Wu-Tang Clan defined East Coast hip-hop in the 90s.
04/07/2023
