Greatest Rap Crew of All Time Bio Video: Griselda
04/14/2023
Griselda: Crew with a cohesive sound & impressive lyricism
More
ADVERTISEMENT
Watching
02:10
BET Buzz Presented by Nissan salutes emerging artist, Ayra Starr
During this year of celebration around Hip Hop greatness, we salute Ayra Starr for the sounds and style that she brings to the stage.
02/23/2023
11:03
Chuck D Talks ‘Fight The Power’ Documentary
The hip-hop legend’s documentary recently premiered on PBS.
02/24/2023
Exclusive
01:07
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time - Death Row
Established by Suge Knight, Dr. Dre and The D.O.C. in 1991, the Death Row Records crew made household names out of Snoop Dogg, Tupac and more West Coast greats.
03/23/2023
01:31
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time Bio Video: Bone Thugs
Bone Thugs-N-Harmony is a Grammy-winning rap group from Cleveland, Ohio, known for their unique harmonizing style and hits such as "Tha Crossroads" and "1st of tha Month."
03/23/2023
01:23
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time Bio Video: G.O.O.D. Music
G.O.O.D. Music: Kanye West's label, home to talents like Big Sean, Pusha T, and Teyana Taylor, known for innovative, genre-defying hip-hop and R&B.
03/23/2023
Exclusive
01:20
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time - Shady Records
Since its inception in 1999, Eminem's Shady Records crew has paved the way for a diverse collective of influential rappers that includes 50 Cent and Obie Trice.
03/23/2023
01:11
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time Bio Video: No Limit Soldiers
No Limit Records was a record label founded by Master P in 1990, known for its success in Southern hip-hop and roster of popular acts such as Mystikal and Silkk the Shocker.
03/23/2023
01:09
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time Bio Video: Soul Assassins
Soul Assassins: DJ Muggs-led collective with Cypress Hill & House of Pain members, known for dark, atmospheric beats, and a fusion of hip-hop with rock elements.
03/23/2023
01:10
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time Bio Video: Dungeon Family
Dungeon Family was an Atlanta hip-hop collective in the 1990s, including Outkast, Goodie Mob, and Organized Noize, known for their innovative Southern sound.
03/23/2023
01:14
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time Bio Video: TDE
TDE: A tight-knit rap crew led by Kendrick Lamar, Schoolboy Q, Ab-Soul & Jay Rock, known for powerful lyricism, diverse styles, and a strong bond in hip-hop.
03/23/2023
01:52
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time Bio Video: Griselda
The Griselda crew & its core members Westside Gunn, Conway the Machine & producer Daringer have commanded the Rap industry’s respect through quality, consistency & lyricism.
04/14/2023
Exclusive
01:19
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time - Ruff Ryders
Helping skyrocket the careers of hardcore rappers like DMX, Swizz Beatz and Eve, the Ruff Ryders crew has appealed to fans with their rough beats and emphasis on loyalty.
04/18/2023
08:43
The New Face of Country: Tony Evans, Jr. Talks About Viral Stardom
The Atlanta native talks to BET about his love of country music.
04/19/2023
00:03
Celebrate Hip Hop's 50th With The Greatest Rap Crew of All Time
BET announces a tournament that allows you to decide who's the best on the mic.
04/20/2023
01:10
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time Trailer
Coast-to-coast rap battle! East, West, Midwest & South's illest crews clash in a lyrical showdown. Raw flows, dope bars, and regional pride. Who's the greatest? You decide!
04/21/2023
02:29
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time: Talks - Dungeon Family
Hip Hop fans in Atlanta, GA discuss The Dungeon Family Rap Crew
04/28/2023
01:21
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time: Talks - Dreamville
Hip Hop fans in Inglewood, CA discuss Dreamville Rap Crew
04/28/2023
01:37
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time: Talks - Hieroglyphics
Hip Hop fans in Inglewood, CA discuss west coast rap crew Hieroglyphics
04/28/2023
02:21
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time: Talks - Wu-Tang
BET original programming talent from Diarra From Detroit discuss and hip hop fans discuss Wu-Tang Clan
04/28/2023
01:32
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time: Talks - TDE
Hip Hop fans in Inglewood, CA discuss west coast rap crew TDE
04/28/2023
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
01:00
Tyler Perry's Ruthless Delivers Its Most Intense Season Yet
There will be no mercy for the Rakudushis when the FBI storms their compound on Season 4 of the original series Tyler Perry's Ruthless, now streaming on BET+.
04/20/2023
Trailer
00:59
Go Behind the Scenes of Queen Collective's Bone BlackQueen CollectiveS4 E5
Director Imani Dennison talks about the disparities Black women in America face during childbirth and how that inspired her film Bone Black: Midwives vs. the South.
04/20/2023
Trailer
01:00
Tyler Perry's Zatima's Returns to BET+Tyler Perry's Zatima
Temptation is everywhere for Zac and Fatima on Season 2 of Tyler Perry's Zatima, now streaming on BET+.
03/24/2023
Trailer
00:30
BET Family Fun NightTyler Perry's House of PayneS10
Wednesdays are all about family, with back-to-back episodes of the Tyler Perry-created series House of Payne and Assisted Living, followed by The Ms. Pat Show, starting at 9/8c on BET.
03/20/2023