BET Talks
BET Talks at Media House: BMF Cast
Season 2 • 06/11/2025
featured guest talks, BET Awards Weekend and their upcoming projects
BET Talks: Drea & Lex P on Sisterhood, Travel, and Redefining Black Womanhood GloballyBET TalksS2
On this bold and funny BET Talks, Drea & Lex P spill on friendship, Pour Minds, Travel Queens, and living loud as unapologetic Black women.
04/21/2025
BET Talks: Dying to Self: The Journey of Tashera SimmonsBET TalksS2
Through honest reflection and raw emotion, Tashera shares her journey of spiritual growth, healing, and rediscovery as she stepped out of the shadows and into her own light.
04/30/2025
BET Talks: XzibitBET TalksS2
Xzibit opens up about the impact of fame, the lessons learned in the music industry, fatherhood, and what it really takes to reinvent yourself without losing your roots.
04/30/2025
BET Talks: Met Gala SpecialBET TalksS2
Step aside, Vogue—we’re talking fashion the Black way. Hosted by the always-fabulous Bevy Smith, alongside fashion insiders Claire Sulmers and Terell Jones, this digital special breaks down the most jaw-dropping looks, viral style moments, and cultural slays from the iconic red carpet.
05/09/2025
BET Talks at Media House: Jagged EdgeBET TalksS2
featured guest talks, BET Awards Weekend and their upcoming projects
06/11/2025
BET Talks at Media House: Vic MensaBET TalksS2
featured guest talks, BET Awards Weekend and their upcoming projects
06/11/2025
BET Talks at Media House: Cast of SISTASBET TalksS2
featured guest talks, BET Awards Weekend and their upcoming projects
06/11/2025
BET Talks at Media House: Divorced Sistas Briana Price & Jennifer SearsBET TalksS2
featured guest talks, BET Awards Weekend and their upcoming projects
06/11/2025
BET Talks at Media House: Jermaine DupriBET TalksS2
featured guest talks, BET Awards Weekend and their upcoming projects
06/11/2025
BET Talks at Media House: Joy TaylorBET TalksS2
featured guest talks, BET Awards Weekend and their upcoming projects
06/11/2025
BET Talks at Media House: BMF CastBET TalksS2
featured guest talks, BET Awards Weekend and their upcoming projects
06/11/2025
BET Talks at Media House: Algee SmithBET TalksS2
featured guest talks, BET Awards Weekend and their upcoming projects
06/11/2025
BET Talks at Media House: Mona Scott-YoungBET TalksS2
featured guest talks, BET Awards Weekend and their upcoming projects
06/11/2025
BET Talks at Media House: Dr. Cheyenne BryantBET TalksS2
featured guest talks, BET Awards Weekend and their upcoming projects
06/11/2025
BET Talks at Media House: CiaraBET TalksS2
featured guest talks, BET Awards Weekend and their upcoming projects
06/12/2025
BET Talks at Media House: Millon Dollars Worth of GameBET TalksS2
featured guest talks, BET Awards Weekend and their upcoming projects
06/12/2025
BET Talks at Media House: Devon FranklinBET TalksS2
featured guest talks, BET Awards Weekend and their upcoming projects
06/12/2025
BET Talks at Media House: MyaBET TalksS2
featured guest talks, BET Awards Weekend and their upcoming projects
06/12/2025
BET Talks at Media House: Kirk FranklinBET TalksS2
featured guest talks, BET Awards Weekend and their upcoming projects
06/12/2025
BET Talks at Media House: Baby TruthBET TalksS2
featured guest talks, BET Awards Weekend and their upcoming projects
06/12/2025
