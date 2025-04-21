BET Talks

BET Talks at Media House: BMF Cast

Season 2 • 06/11/2025

featured guest talks, BET Awards Weekend and their upcoming projects

21:20

BET Talks: Drea & Lex P on Sisterhood, Travel, and Redefining Black Womanhood Globally
BET TalksS2

On this bold and funny BET Talks, Drea & Lex P spill on friendship, Pour Minds, Travel Queens, and living loud as unapologetic Black women.
04/21/2025
25:00

BET Talks: Dying to Self: The Journey of Tashera Simmons
BET TalksS2

Through honest reflection and raw emotion, Tashera shares her journey of spiritual growth, healing, and rediscovery as she stepped out of the shadows and into her own light.
04/30/2025
25:29

BET Talks: Xzibit
BET TalksS2

Xzibit opens up about the impact of fame, the lessons learned in the music industry, fatherhood, and what it really takes to reinvent yourself without losing your roots.
04/30/2025
18:54

BET Talks: Met Gala Special
BET TalksS2

Step aside, Vogue—we’re talking fashion the Black way. Hosted by the always-fabulous Bevy Smith, alongside fashion insiders Claire Sulmers and Terell Jones, this digital special breaks down the most jaw-dropping looks, viral style moments, and cultural slays from the iconic red carpet.
05/09/2025
03:58

BET Talks at Media House: Jagged Edge
BET TalksS2

featured guest talks, BET Awards Weekend and their upcoming projects
06/11/2025
04:44

BET Talks at Media House: Vic Mensa
BET TalksS2

featured guest talks, BET Awards Weekend and their upcoming projects
06/11/2025
03:41

BET Talks at Media House: Cast of SISTAS
BET TalksS2

featured guest talks, BET Awards Weekend and their upcoming projects
06/11/2025
03:36

BET Talks at Media House: Divorced Sistas Briana Price & Jennifer Sears
BET TalksS2

featured guest talks, BET Awards Weekend and their upcoming projects
06/11/2025
03:10

BET Talks at Media House: Jermaine Dupri
BET TalksS2

featured guest talks, BET Awards Weekend and their upcoming projects
06/11/2025
03:54

BET Talks at Media House: Joy Taylor
BET TalksS2

featured guest talks, BET Awards Weekend and their upcoming projects
06/11/2025
04:47

BET Talks at Media House: BMF Cast
BET TalksS2

featured guest talks, BET Awards Weekend and their upcoming projects
06/11/2025
03:17

BET Talks at Media House: Algee Smith
BET TalksS2

featured guest talks, BET Awards Weekend and their upcoming projects
06/11/2025
04:18

BET Talks at Media House: Mona Scott-Young
BET TalksS2

featured guest talks, BET Awards Weekend and their upcoming projects
06/11/2025
04:28

BET Talks at Media House: Dr. Cheyenne Bryant
BET TalksS2

featured guest talks, BET Awards Weekend and their upcoming projects
06/11/2025
04:11

BET Talks at Media House: Ciara
BET TalksS2

featured guest talks, BET Awards Weekend and their upcoming projects
06/12/2025
04:23

BET Talks at Media House: Millon Dollars Worth of Game
BET TalksS2

featured guest talks, BET Awards Weekend and their upcoming projects
06/12/2025
04:47

BET Talks at Media House: Devon Franklin
BET TalksS2

featured guest talks, BET Awards Weekend and their upcoming projects
06/12/2025
05:04

BET Talks at Media House: Mya
BET TalksS2

featured guest talks, BET Awards Weekend and their upcoming projects
06/12/2025
04:57

BET Talks at Media House: Kirk Franklin
BET TalksS2

featured guest talks, BET Awards Weekend and their upcoming projects
06/12/2025
04:40

BET Talks at Media House: Baby Truth
BET TalksS2

featured guest talks, BET Awards Weekend and their upcoming projects
06/12/2025
05:04

BET Talks at Media House: The Chi Cast
BET TalksS2

featured guest talks, BET Awards Weekend and their upcoming projects
06/12/2025
