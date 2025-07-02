BET Talks
BET Talks: Drea & Lex P on Sisterhood, Travel, and Redefining Black Womanhood Globally
Season 2 • 04/21/2025
On this bold and funny BET Talks, Drea & Lex P spill on friendship, Pour Minds, Travel Queens, and living loud as unapologetic Black women.
BET Talks: Omari Hardwick on Fatherhood, Hollywood, and Star Trek: Section 31BET TalksS2
Omari Hardwick gets real about balancing family and fame, his new Star Trek role, and the personal growth that fuels his powerhouse performances.
02/07/2025
14:25
BET Talks: Melanie Fiona on Motherhood, Music, and Embracing New BeginningsBET TalksS2
Grammy-winning artist Melanie Fiona opens up about her new album, life lessons, and stepping into her next chapter with confidence and purpose.
02/07/2025
04:32
BET Talks: Honoring the Legacy of Irv GottiBET TalksS2
BET pays tribute to Irving "Irv Gotti" Lorenzo, the visionary behind Murder Inc. Records, celebrating his impact on hip-hop, R&B, and music storytelling through exclusive interviews and archival footage.
02/18/2025
26:18
BET Talks: Tamika Mallory on Activism, Resilience, and the Fight for JusticeBET TalksS2
Activist Tamika Mallory shares her powerful personal journey, from overcoming tragedy and young motherhood to becoming a leading voice against oppression, in this candid and deeply moving conversation.
02/25/2025
12:09
BET Talks: Jacquees & Dej Loaf on Music, Creativity, and Their Latest AlbumBET TalksS2
Jacquees and Dej Loaf open up about their new album, the inspiration behind their music, and what fans can expect from their latest collaboration.
02/25/2025
15:29
BET Talks: Jason George on Grey’s Anatomy, Advocacy, and Balancing FamilyBET TalksS2
Actor Jason George opens up about his return to Grey’s Anatomy, his fight for fair wages in Hollywood, and how he juggles career, activism, and fatherhood.
02/25/2025
20:01
BET Talks: War & Treaty on Love, Legacy, and Redefining Soul MusicBET TalksS2
The powerhouse duo War & Treaty opens up about their new album, the meaning behind their name, and Tanya’s journey from Bad Boy signee to one of today’s most soulful voices.
03/04/2025
16:24
BET Talks: Lela Rochon on The Family Business, Hollywood Struggles, and Her LegacyBET TalksS2
The iconic Lela Rochon reflects on her journey in Hollywood, nearly walking away before Waiting to Exhale, and her latest role in The Family Business: New Orleans.
03/07/2025
14:47
BET Talks: Lola Brooke on Music, Growth, and Her Soft Girl EraBET TalksS2
Lola Brooke gives an unfiltered look into her new album, embracing her softer side, and revealing her singing voice for the first time—all while staying true to her roots.
03/10/2025
21:09
BET Talks: Aisha Bowe on Space Innovation, Breaking STEM Barriers, and Empowering Black ExcellenceBET TalksS2
On BET Talks, Miabelle chats with rocket scientist Aisha Bowe about breaking barriers in STEM, spaceflight, and inspiring the next generation of Black innovators.
04/12/2025
21:20
25:00
BET Talks: Dying to Self: The Journey of Tashera SimmonsBET TalksS2
Through honest reflection and raw emotion, Tashera shares her journey of spiritual growth, healing, and rediscovery as she stepped out of the shadows and into her own light.
04/30/2025
25:29
BET Talks: XzibitBET TalksS2
Xzibit opens up about the impact of fame, the lessons learned in the music industry, fatherhood, and what it really takes to reinvent yourself without losing your roots.
04/30/2025
18:54
BET Talks: Met Gala SpecialBET TalksS2
Step aside, Vogue—we’re talking fashion the Black way. Hosted by the always-fabulous Bevy Smith, alongside fashion insiders Claire Sulmers and Terell Jones, this digital special breaks down the most jaw-dropping looks, viral style moments, and cultural slays from the iconic red carpet.
05/09/2025
03:58
BET Talks at Media House: Jagged EdgeBET TalksS2
featured guest talks, BET Awards Weekend and their upcoming projects
06/11/2025
04:44
BET Talks at Media House: Vic MensaBET TalksS2
featured guest talks, BET Awards Weekend and their upcoming projects
06/11/2025
03:41
BET Talks at Media House: Cast of SISTASBET TalksS2
featured guest talks, BET Awards Weekend and their upcoming projects
06/11/2025
03:36
BET Talks at Media House: Divorced Sistas Briana Price & Jennifer SearsBET TalksS2
featured guest talks, BET Awards Weekend and their upcoming projects
06/11/2025
03:10
BET Talks at Media House: Jermaine DupriBET TalksS2
featured guest talks, BET Awards Weekend and their upcoming projects
06/11/2025
03:54
BET Talks at Media House: Joy TaylorBET TalksS2
featured guest talks, BET Awards Weekend and their upcoming projects
06/11/2025
