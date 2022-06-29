Brittney Griner Pleads Guilty In Russian Court To Drug Charges 07/08/2022
The Olympic medalist faces up to 10 years in a Russian prison, as the White House is under pressure to secure her release.
Nipsey Hussle's Alleged Killer, Eric Holder, Reportedly Beaten Up in Custody
Holder, who is supposed to be separated from other inmates when being transported to and from the court, was allegedly physically assaulted.
06/29/2022
Emmett Till's Family Demands Arrest Of Carolyn Bryant After An Unserved Warrant Is Found
The AP states there were reports of a warrant in 1955, but the Leflore County sheriff allegedly said he did not want to "bother" Bryant because she had two young kids.
06/30/2022
WNBA Star Brittney Griner's Wife Tells Al Sharpton: 'Every Second That Goes By, BG Is Struggling'
Cherelle Griner has come forward to share that her spouse is suffering despite putting up a brave front.
07/01/2022
R. Kelly Remains on Suicide Watch After 30 Year Prison Sentencing
The disgraced singer's attorney Jennifer Bonjean said in a statement that keeping him on suicide watch is "unnecessary and punitive."
07/06/2022
Doctors Posthumously Diagnosed Former Super Bowl Champ Demaryius Thomas With Stage 2 CTE
The former Denver Bronco player was found dead in his suburban Atlanta home’s shower on Dec. 9.
07/06/2022
3 Things To Know About Ohio Police Shooting Victim Jayland Walker
Former friends, wrestling coach, and assistant principal believe a description of him acting violently "doesn't make sense."
07/07/2022
Alabama State Football Linebacker Awysum Harris Found Dead
Local station WAFF reports Harris was found dead in his dorm room on the university's campus in Montgomery.
07/07/2022
Eric Holder Found Guilty of First-Degree Murder in Death of Rapper Nipsey Hussle
Holder faces up to life in prison and plans to appeal.
07/07/2022
Black Wall Street Chamber Of Commerce President Sherry Gamble Smith Found Dead In Home
The 55-year-old was found dead, and her husband, Martin Everett Smith, was injured but later died at the hospital.
07/08/2022
Education Department Proposes New Plan For Student Loan Debt
A total of nearly $26 billion in targeted student loan relief has already been approved by the administration.
07/08/2022
Officer Who Killed Tamir Rice Resigns After Two Days At New Police Job
Timothy Loehmann was cleared of wrongdoing in Rice's death but was fired from the CPD for failing to disclose he was previously forced out at another police department.
07/11/2022
Akron Police Chief Says Jayland Walker's Body Was Handcuffed In Accordance With Department Policy
The department's procedures require arresting officers to handcuff suspects for safety immediately, and the handcuffs stay on even after the suspect is pronounced dead.
07/12/2022
LeBron James Clarifies His Comments About Brittney Griner's Arrest In Russia
"My comments on ‘The Shop’ regarding Brittney Griner wasn’t knocking our beautiful country," he tweeted.
07/15/2022
Houston DJ, D Baby, Dies After Falling From Girlfriend's Apartment Balcony
The late DJ’s girlfriend, Nishia Jackson, addressed those who claimed there was foul play involved in Darian Lewis’ death.
07/18/2022
NBA Agrees To Pay Former ABA Players ‘Life Changing’ $24.5 Million
Since the league merged with the NBA in 1976, the NBA's board voted to pay millions to ex-players to help with rent, medical bills, and other daily necessities.
07/18/2022
Emmett Till: Mississippi Prosecutors Have No Plans To Prosecute Carolyn Bryant Donham
“There’s no new evidence to open the case back up,” said Michelle Williams, chief of staff for Attorney General Lynn Fitch.
07/18/2022
Journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones Reaches Settlement With University of North Carolina
The creator of The New York Times' ‘1619 Project’ was denied tenure last year in a dispute over her contract.
07/19/2022
Rookie Arkansas Cop Dies During Training One Month After Joining Department
Vincent Parks "was stricken by cardiac arrest almost immediately upon entering the ambulance" after completing training exercises.
07/20/2022
Emmett Till's House In Chicago Will Receive Landmark Funds
Blacks in Green, a local nonprofit group, bought the house in 2020 and the following year, the home was named a landmark.
07/21/2022
