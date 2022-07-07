Emmett Till: Mississippi Prosecutors Have No Plans To Prosecute Carolyn Bryant Donham 07/18/2022
“There’s no new evidence to open the case back up,” said Michelle Williams, chief of staff for Attorney General Lynn Fitch.
Watching
01:04
Alabama State Football Linebacker Awysum Harris Found Dead
Local station WAFF reports Harris was found dead in his dorm room on the university's campus in Montgomery.
07/07/2022
01:04
Eric Holder Found Guilty of First-Degree Murder in Death of Rapper Nipsey Hussle
Holder faces up to life in prison and plans to appeal.
07/07/2022
01:20
Brittney Griner Pleads Guilty In Russian Court To Drug Charges
The Olympic medalist faces up to 10 years in a Russian prison, as the White House is under pressure to secure her release.
07/08/2022
01:07
Black Wall Street Chamber Of Commerce President Sherry Gamble Smith Found Dead In Home
The 55-year-old was found dead, and her husband, Martin Everett Smith, was injured but later died at the hospital.
07/08/2022
01:06
Education Department Proposes New Plan For Student Loan Debt
A total of nearly $26 billion in targeted student loan relief has already been approved by the administration.
07/08/2022
01:11
Officer Who Killed Tamir Rice Resigns After Two Days At New Police Job
Timothy Loehmann was cleared of wrongdoing in Rice's death but was fired from the CPD for failing to disclose he was previously forced out at another police department.
07/11/2022
01:14
Akron Police Chief Says Jayland Walker's Body Was Handcuffed In Accordance With Department Policy
The department's procedures require arresting officers to handcuff suspects for safety immediately, and the handcuffs stay on even after the suspect is pronounced dead.
07/12/2022
01:15
LeBron James Clarifies His Comments About Brittney Griner's Arrest In Russia
"My comments on ‘The Shop’ regarding Brittney Griner wasn’t knocking our beautiful country," he tweeted.
07/15/2022
01:06
Houston DJ, D Baby, Dies After Falling From Girlfriend's Apartment Balcony
The late DJ’s girlfriend, Nishia Jackson, addressed those who claimed there was foul play involved in Darian Lewis’ death.
07/18/2022
01:06
NBA Agrees To Pay Former ABA Players ‘Life Changing’ $24.5 Million
Since the league merged with the NBA in 1976, the NBA's board voted to pay millions to ex-players to help with rent, medical bills, and other daily necessities.
07/18/2022
01:15
Emmett Till: Mississippi Prosecutors Have No Plans To Prosecute Carolyn Bryant Donham
“There’s no new evidence to open the case back up,” said Michelle Williams, chief of staff for Attorney General Lynn Fitch.
07/18/2022
01:27
Journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones Reaches Settlement With University of North Carolina
The creator of The New York Times' ‘1619 Project’ was denied tenure last year in a dispute over her contract.
07/19/2022
01:00
Rookie Arkansas Cop Dies During Training One Month After Joining Department
Vincent Parks "was stricken by cardiac arrest almost immediately upon entering the ambulance" after completing training exercises.
07/20/2022
01:08
Emmett Till's House In Chicago Will Receive Landmark Funds
Blacks in Green, a local nonprofit group, bought the house in 2020 and the following year, the home was named a landmark.
07/21/2022
01:00
President Biden Tests Positive for COVID-19, White House Says
Biden, who has been vaccinated and twice boosted, is experiencing "very mild" symptoms according to a White House spokesperson.
07/22/2022
01:09
Land Stolen From A Black Family Returned After Nearly 100 Years
The AP reported the deed for the California oceanfront property was presented to Marcus and Derrick Bruce, the legal heirs and great-grandsons of Charles and Willa Bruce.
07/25/2022
01:06
13-Year-Old Girl Becomes The Youngest Person Accepted To Medical School
"Statistics would have said I never would have made it. A little black girl adopted from Fontana California," Alena Analeigh Wicker said.
07/25/2022
01:00
‘Law & Order’ Crew Member Killed Near Set
Johnny Pizarro II was reportedly sitting in his car on Henry Street when someone opened his car door, shooting him multiple times in the head and neck.
07/25/2022
01:02
R. Kelly's Manager Convicted Of Gunfire Threat During 'Surviving R. Kelly' New York Screening
Donnell Russell was convicted on July 22 of making a false threat that a mass shooting would occur at the Manhattan theater during a documentary debut.
07/26/2022
01:02
Herschel Walker Says 'People Aren't Concerned About' Abortion Rights
He addressed whether he thought Georgia's abortion ban would impact his election.
07/26/2022
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
01:35
It's a Season of Healing on The Ms. Pat Show
Pat tries to deal with her past and focus more on her family on Season 2 of The Ms. Pat Show, streaming August 11 on BET+.
07/28/2022
Trailer
00:15
Madam DeVille Takes No Prisoners on All the Queen's Men
Lives are at stake and power is up for grabs as Madam zeroes in on her enemies on Season 2 of All the Queen's Men, now streaming on BET+.
07/14/2022
Trailer
00:30
Season 1 of Sacrifice Begins Where the Hit Movie Left Off
Entertainment attorney Daniella Hernandez hunts for the truth about her dead parents on the BET+ Original series Sacrifice, starring Paula Patton and premiering Aug. 17 at 9/8c on BET.
07/13/2022
Trailer
00:30
The Murder Inc Story Chronicles Irv Gotti's Hit Label
Home to chart-topping hip-hop and R&B records by Ja Rule and Ashanti, the history of Irv Gotti's Murder Inc Records comes to life on The Murder Inc Story, premiering August 9 at 9/8c.
07/13/2022