Samuel L. Jackson Says That Black Stars Only Win Oscars For One Reason 03/10/2022
While he has yet to win an Academy Award, the actor is being awarded an Honorary Oscar at the 2022 Governors Awards on Mar. 25.
Watching
01:06
Savannah James Uses THIS At Home Process To Help Her Daughter Zhuri's Hair Grow Extra Long
The busy mom refers to herself as a "kitchen beautician."
03/08/2022
01:11
53rd NAACP Image Awards2022 NAACP Image Awards: 3 Funniest Moments From This Year's Event
We loved Issa Rae's acceptance speech!
03/08/2022
01:17
Idris Elba And Wife Sabrina Announce Skincare Line
Titled S’able Labs (inspired by the couple’s last name spelled backwards), will be gender-neutral and prioritize having an “ethical supply chain."
03/09/2022
01:04
Keyshia Cole Explains Why Her Friendship With Eve Ended
The Grammy-nominated singer recalled one night out that didn't go according to plan.
03/09/2022
01:01
Black Excellence! The Best-Dressed Ladies At The 2022 NAACP Image Awards
See their showstopping looks!
03/09/2022
01:12
Women's History Month: Walgreens CEO Rosalind Brewer Sets The Standard As A Boss Business Woman
She was the first Black person to be CEO of Sam's Club and is just one of two Black women at the helm of a Fortune 500 company.
03/09/2022
01:13
'Black Panther' Director Ryan Coogler Detained By Cops After Being Mistaken for a Bank Robber
TMZ reports Coogler, who was wearing a hat, sunglasses, and a COVID face mask, allegedly handed the bank teller a withdrawal slip with a handwritten note.
03/10/2022
01:14
Travis Scott Launches Initiative In Honor Of Astroworld Victims
The rapper has already donated $5 million to his cause to kick things off.
03/10/2022
01:36
Cynthia Bailey Reveals The Struggles of Battling Fibroids For 14-Years: 'I Was In A Dark Place'
"I was moody. I was exhausted. I was anemic. I was bleeding all the time. I was a disaster," Bailey remembered during a recent interview.
03/10/2022
01:18
2022 NAACP Image Awards: 3 Roles That Led to Will Smith's Big Win
The actor took home the award for 'Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture.'
03/10/2022
01:21
Samuel L. Jackson Says That Black Stars Only Win Oscars For One Reason
While he has yet to win an Academy Award, the actor is being awarded an Honorary Oscar at the 2022 Governors Awards on Mar. 25.
03/10/2022
01:16
2022 NAACP Image Awards: 3 Times Method Man Had Us Swooning
He was this year's 'Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series' winner.
03/11/2022
01:03
'Love & Hip Hop Atlanta' Star Rasheeda Frost Promotes Scrubs Line After Hospital Scare
Frost shared an alarming photo on Instagram where she revealed she was being treated for stress and dehydration at a hospital in Atlanta.
03/11/2022
01:05
Jussie Smollett Sentenced For 150 Days In Jail For Hoax Conviction
Judge James Linn labeled Smollett, who must also pay $130,000 in restitution, "profoundly arrogant, selfish, and narcissistic" for lying to investigators.
03/11/2022
01:03
Women's History Month: Laverne Cox Inspires Us To Be Brave And Bold
The actress and activist has achieved several firsts as an openly transgender woman in Hollywood.
03/11/2022
01:24
Nick Cannon Responds After His Talk Show Gets Canceled After One Season
“This is show business, right? And we know the biggest word in that is 'business', and this is a business” he said during his Mar. 10 episode.
03/11/2022
01:29
Kanye West Complains About Kim Kardashian Allegedly Withholding Custody Of Their Kids
The rapper claimed Pete Davidson texted him to brag about being in bed with his ex-wife.
03/14/2022
01:03
Katt Williams' Nashville Comedy Show Evacuated After Bomb Threat
Comedian Katt Williams "abruptly" ended his show 10 minutes early Saturday night because the venue received a bomb threat while he was performing
03/14/2022
01:19
Former President Barack Obama Tests Positive For Covid-19
On Sunday, Mar. 13, former President Barack Obama announced he tested positive for COVID-19.
03/14/2022
01:22
Toni Braxton Reacts To Sister Traci’s Death
The famed singer provided a beautiful description of Traci and all she meant to their family.
03/14/2022
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
01:35
It's a Season of Healing on The Ms. Pat Show
Pat tries to deal with her past and focus more on her family on Season 2 of The Ms. Pat Show, streaming August 11 on BET+.
07/28/2022
Trailer
00:15
Madam DeVille Takes No Prisoners on All the Queen's Men
Lives are at stake and power is up for grabs as Madam zeroes in on her enemies on Season 2 of All the Queen's Men, now streaming on BET+.
07/14/2022
Trailer
00:30
Season 1 of Sacrifice Begins Where the Hit Movie Left Off
Entertainment attorney Daniella Hernandez hunts for the truth about her dead parents on the BET+ Original series Sacrifice, starring Paula Patton and premiering Aug. 17 at 9/8c on BET.
07/13/2022
Trailer
00:30
The Murder Inc Story Chronicles Irv Gotti's Hit Label
Home to chart-topping hip-hop and R&B records by Ja Rule and Ashanti, the history of Irv Gotti's Murder Inc Records comes to life on The Murder Inc Story, premiering August 9 at 9/8c.
07/13/2022